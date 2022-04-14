Cut prediction: RBC Heritage

2022 RBC Heritage, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.6 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.85

Afternoon wave: -0.35

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

70 players at -1 or better (T54)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 under par: 38.5%

2. E: 34.4%

3. 2 under par: 13.9%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Patrick Cantlay (T3, -5, 10.7%)

2. Cameron Young (1, -8, 9.2%)

3. Shane Lowry (T3, -5, 9.2%)

4. Joaquin Niemann (2, -6, 9.0%)

5. Corey Conners (T3, -5, 7.7%)

6. Harold Varner III (T10, -4, 4.0%)

7. Russell Henley (T20, -3, 2.8%)

8. Tyrrell Hatton (T10, -4, 2.8%)

9. Mito Pereira (T3, -5, 2.7%)

10. Sepp Straka (T3, -5, 2.4%)