Win probabilities: Valero Texas Open

2022 Valero Texas Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Ryan Palmer (1, -10, 19.3%)

2. Dylan Frittelli (T2, -8, 8.0%)

3. Matt Kuchar (T2, -8, 7.7%)

4. Gary Woodland (T5, -7, 7.6%)

5. Kevin Chappell (T2, -8, 7.6%)

6. Charles Howell III (T5, -7, 6.5%)

7. J.J. Spaun (T5, -7, 4.8%)

8. Brendon Todd (T5, -7, 3.7%)

9. Lucas Glover (T5, -7, 3.3%)

10. Jhonattan Vegas (T13, -5, 2.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Scott Gutschewski +3.8

Around the Green: Lucas Glover +3.0

Approach the Green: Brandt Snedeker +5.3

Off-the-tee: Maverick McNealy +2.2

Total: Kevin Chappell +7.0

