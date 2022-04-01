-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2022 Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Ryan Palmer (1, -10, 19.3%)
2. Dylan Frittelli (T2, -8, 8.0%)
3. Matt Kuchar (T2, -8, 7.7%)
4. Gary Woodland (T5, -7, 7.6%)
5. Kevin Chappell (T2, -8, 7.6%)
6. Charles Howell III (T5, -7, 6.5%)
7. J.J. Spaun (T5, -7, 4.8%)
8. Brendon Todd (T5, -7, 3.7%)
9. Lucas Glover (T5, -7, 3.3%)
10. Jhonattan Vegas (T13, -5, 2.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Scott Gutschewski +3.8
Around the Green: Lucas Glover +3.0
Approach the Green: Brandt Snedeker +5.3
Off-the-tee: Maverick McNealy +2.2
Total: Kevin Chappell +7.0
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Valspar Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.