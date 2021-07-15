-
Extended Highlights
Cut prediction: The Open Championship
-
-
July 14, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Webb Simpson sits T4 after the opening round at Royal St. George's. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
2021 The Open Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.96 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.23
Afternoon wave: +1.68
Current cutline (top 70 and ties)
73 players at Even or better (T48)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 43.4%
2. 2 over par: 23.9%
3. Even: 23.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Louis Oosthuizen (1, -6, 15.3%)
2. Jordan Spieth (T2, -5, 13.6%)
3. Webb Simpson (T4, -4, 6.6%)
4. Brian Harman (T2, -5, 5.8%)
5. Collin Morikawa (T9, -3, 5.7%)
6. Xander Schauffele (T32, -1, 4.2%)
7. Scottie Scheffler (T9, -3, 3.7%)
8. Stewart Cink (T4, -4, 3.4%)
9. Dustin Johnson (T19, -2, 3.1%)
10. Viktor Hovland (T19, -2, 2.6%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the John Deere Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.