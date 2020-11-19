-
Extended Highlights
Cut prediction: The RSM Classic
-
-
November 19, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Kevin Kisner’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic
2021 The RSM Classic, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Seaside: -0.12 strokes per round
Plantation: +0.59 strokes per round
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
75 players at Even or better (T64)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 under par: 36.9%
2. 2 under par: 33.8%
3. Even: 14.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Harris English (T11, -4, 9.4%)
2. Webb Simpson (T31, -2, 8.6%)
3. Kevin Kisner (T11, -4, 5.9%)
4. Matt Wallace (T1, -6, 4.8%)
5. Keegan Bradley (T3, -5, 4.3%)
6. Adam Long (T3, -5, 3.9%)
7. Corey Conners (T21, -3, 3.6%)
8. Cameron Tringale (T3, -5, 3.5%)
9. Zach Johnson (T11, -4, 3.2%)
10. Rory Sabbatini (T3, -5, 3.1%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The RSM Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.