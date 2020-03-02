-
Numbers to Know: The Honda Classic
March 02, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im earns first-career victory at Honda
Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Sungjae Im’s win at The Honda Classic. Im is just 21 years old but he’s already won the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Award, PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and now a PGA TOUR event.
1. YOUTH MOVEMENT: We’ve seen several young stars win on the PGA TOUR recently, and Im continued that trend. He is the fifth player age 22 or younger to win on the PGA TOUR since July, joining Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann and Viktor Hovland. That’s just two fewer than in the preceding five seasons. Seven players age 22 or younger won on the PGA TOUR from 2014 to 2018.
Compare that to the 15 years from 1985 to 2000, when just four players age 22 or younger won on the PGA TOUR.
2. TOP NOTCH: Im moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup with the win, just 135 points behind Justin Thomas. Im also had a runner-up at this season’s Sanderson Farms Championship, where he lost a playoff to Sebastian Munoz, and finished third at THE ZOZO Championship. He finished behind Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama that week, and tied Rory McIlroy.
Im’s three top-3 finishes this season are tied for the most on TOUR.
|MOST TOP-3s THIS SEASON
|Player
|Finishes
|Sungjae Im
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Justin Thomas
|3
|Webb Simpson
|3
3. TOUGH STUFF: Im conquered one of the toughest tracks on the PGA TOUR. PGA National’s penal layout, firm greens and a windy week combined to make this one of the toughest non-majors in recent memory. Only 16 players broke par for the week and the average round this week was nearly 2 over par.
Im’s winning score of 6-under 274 is the highest winning score (in relation to par) in a non-major since Brandt Snedeker’s win in the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.
This was the first non-major since 1996 where no one posted a round of 5 under or lower. Im shot 4-under 66 in both the second and fourth rounds.
4. IT’S A TRAP?: Im won The Honda Classic with Sunday’s performance on the Bear Trap. He birdied the two par-3s that bookend that infamous trio of holes. Nos. 15 and 17 were the second- and third-hardest holes Sunday, but Im birdied both. There were just 13 birdies on those holes Sunday. Im was one of just two players to birdie both holes in the final round. Daniel Berger was the other.
5. TEE-TO-GREEN MACHINE: Sungjae Im finished 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. Add it all together, and he led Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green by a large margin.
He gained 12.3 strokes from tee-to-green, three more than the next player in that statistic (Russell Henley).
|BEST SG: TEE-TO-GREEN AT HONDA
|Player
|SG: Tee-to-Green
|Finish
|Sungjae Im
|+12.3
|1st
|Russell Henley
|+9.4
|T8
|Cameron Davis
|+9.2
|T8
|Byeong Hun An
|+9.1
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+9.0
|3rd