  • Round Recaps

    Numbers to Know: WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open

  • Round Recaps

    Patrick Reed wins at WGC-Mexico

Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Patrick Reed’s win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and Viktor Hovland’s breakthrough at the Puerto Rico Open.

1. ELITE COMPANY: This was Reed’s eighth PGA TOUR victory. That haul includes a major (2018 Masters), two World Golf Championships and two FedExCup Playoffs events. He now has the third-most wins of any player currently under the age of 30, trailing only Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

MOST WINS BY PLAYERS CURRENTLY UNDER THE AGE OF 30
Name Wins
Justin Thomas  12
Jordan Spieth  11
Patrick Reed 8
Brooks Koepka 7

2. REED ROLLING: Reed hit just 44 of 72 greens last week, ranking 52nd in the 72-man field. He used a career week on the greens to capture his second World Golf Championships, though. Reed gained a career-best +11.8 strokes on the greens this week. He also had career-best performances in several other putting statistics.

REED'S PUTTING PERFORMANCE AT WGC-MEXICO
Category Statistic Career Rank
SG: Putting +11.8  1st
One-Putt % 62.5% T1
Total Putts  98 1st
% Putts Made From 10-20 Feet 62.5% 1st

3. FIVE ON IT: Rory McIlroy finished fifth. It was his fifth consecutive top-5 finish to start the season, closely paralleling his start to last season’s FedExCup-winning campaign. McIlroy started the 2019 calendar year with five consecutive top-6 finishes before winning THE PLAYERS.

It’s an impressive run of consistency. McIlroy has finished in the top 5 in more than half his starts since the beginning of last season.

HIGHEST % OF TOP-5 FINISHES SINCE START OF 2019
Name Starts Top-5s Percentage
Rory McIlroy 24 13 54.2%
Brooks Koepka 24 9 37.5%
Justin Thomas 28 9 32.1%
Webb Simpson 26 8 30.8%
Jon Rahm 25 7 28.0%

4. RISING STAR: We’d be remiss to not mention Hovland’s win at the Puerto Rico Open. Hovland turned pro last June alongside Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa. They’re all PGA TOUR winners now, less than a year after making the leap to the pro ranks.

Hovland is known for impressive ball-striking and the stats prove that. Since the U.S. Open, where he finished T12, he’s been one of the TOUR’s best performers in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach.

BEST SG: OFF-THE-TEE SINCE U.S. OPEN
Name Rounds SG: OTT
Viktor Hovland 32 +1.03
Rory McIlroy 31 +1.01
Cameron Champ 47 +0.82

min. 30 measured rounds

BEST SG: APPROACH SINCE U.S. OPEN
Name Rounds SG: OTT
Justin Thomas 42 +1.04
Collin Morikawa 59 +0.98
Viktor Hovland 32 +0.95

min. 30 measured rounds

