Numbers to Know: WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open
February 24, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed wins at WGC-Mexico
Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Patrick Reed’s win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and Viktor Hovland’s breakthrough at the Puerto Rico Open.
1. ELITE COMPANY: This was Reed’s eighth PGA TOUR victory. That haul includes a major (2018 Masters), two World Golf Championships and two FedExCup Playoffs events. He now has the third-most wins of any player currently under the age of 30, trailing only Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
|MOST WINS BY PLAYERS CURRENTLY UNDER THE AGE OF 30
|Name
|Wins
|Justin Thomas
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Patrick Reed
|8
|Brooks Koepka
|7
2. REED ROLLING: Reed hit just 44 of 72 greens last week, ranking 52nd in the 72-man field. He used a career week on the greens to capture his second World Golf Championships, though. Reed gained a career-best +11.8 strokes on the greens this week. He also had career-best performances in several other putting statistics.
|REED'S PUTTING PERFORMANCE AT WGC-MEXICO
|Category
|Statistic
|Career Rank
|SG: Putting
|+11.8
|1st
|One-Putt %
|62.5%
|T1
|Total Putts
|98
|1st
|% Putts Made From 10-20 Feet
|62.5%
|1st
3. FIVE ON IT: Rory McIlroy finished fifth. It was his fifth consecutive top-5 finish to start the season, closely paralleling his start to last season’s FedExCup-winning campaign. McIlroy started the 2019 calendar year with five consecutive top-6 finishes before winning THE PLAYERS.
It’s an impressive run of consistency. McIlroy has finished in the top 5 in more than half his starts since the beginning of last season.
|HIGHEST % OF TOP-5 FINISHES SINCE START OF 2019
|Name
|Starts
|Top-5s
|Percentage
|Rory McIlroy
|24
|13
|54.2%
|Brooks Koepka
|24
|9
|37.5%
|Justin Thomas
|28
|9
|32.1%
|Webb Simpson
|26
|8
|30.8%
|Jon Rahm
|25
|7
|28.0%
4. RISING STAR: We’d be remiss to not mention Hovland’s win at the Puerto Rico Open. Hovland turned pro last June alongside Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa. They’re all PGA TOUR winners now, less than a year after making the leap to the pro ranks.
Hovland is known for impressive ball-striking and the stats prove that. Since the U.S. Open, where he finished T12, he’s been one of the TOUR’s best performers in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach.
|BEST SG: OFF-THE-TEE SINCE U.S. OPEN
|Name
|Rounds
|SG: OTT
|Viktor Hovland
|32
|+1.03
|Rory McIlroy
|31
|+1.01
|Cameron Champ
|47
|+0.82
min. 30 measured rounds
|BEST SG: APPROACH SINCE U.S. OPEN
|Name
|Rounds
|SG: OTT
|Justin Thomas
|42
|+1.04
|Collin Morikawa
|59
|+0.98
|Viktor Hovland
|32
|+0.95
min. 30 measured rounds