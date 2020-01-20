Numbers to Know: The American Express

Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Andrew Landry’s victory at The American Express. It was a dramatic turnaround for Landry, not just on the back nine but also for his season. Landry led by as many as six on the closing holes at PGA West’s Stadium Course, but he had to birdie the final two holes for a two-shot win. He had been struggling going into the week, but the win moved him from 178th to 17th in the FedExCup.

1. FANTASTIC FINISH: Landry was the only player to birdie both 17 and 18 on Sunday. And he did it by flagging his approach shots, holing putts of 7 and 6 feet on the final two greens. He made those holes look easy, but they were anything but. They were two of the three most difficult holes Sunday. The rest of the field was 32 over par on those two holes in the final round.

It was an impressive finish for a player under immense pressure. Abraham Ancer had just holed a 26-foot birdie putt on the 17th green to make Landry’s lead disappear. Landry had to stare down Pete Dye’s penal finishing holes if he wanted to collect his second PGA TOUR win. He did just that.

Landry missed a birdie opportunity on the par-5 16th hole after hitting two good shots just short of the green. Next up were the island-green 17th and water-lined 18th. Landry made them look easy, but they were anything but. Landry’s birdie t 18 was just the seventh on that hole in the final round.

2. DRASTIC DIFFERENCE: Before arriving at The American Express, Landry had missed the cut in seven of eight starts this season and was a cumulative 5 over par. After making 55 birdies in his last eight starts, Landry made 31 last week in the desert.

Here’s a look at how he ranked in several key statistical categories entering The American Express and where he ranked last week (Note: Strokes Gained only captured for the two rounds at PGA West’s Stadium Course).