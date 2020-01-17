-
Win probabilities: The American Express
January 17, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2020 The American Express, Round 2
Scoring Conditions:
Stadium Course (SC): -1.63 strokes per round
La Quinta (LQ): -2.78
Nicklaus Tournament (NT): -3.08
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
67 players at -6 or better (T55)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 8 under par: 27.0%
- 9 under par: 26.1%
- 7 under par: 17.2%
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Rickie Fowler (T1, -15, 28.3%)
- Scottie Scheffler (T1, -15, 18.9%)
- Andrew Landry (3, -14, 9.2%)
- Tony Finau (4, -13, 8.3%)
- Sungjae Im (T6, -11, 4.4%)
- Bud Cauley (5, -12, 3.4%)
- Alex Noren (T12, -10, 2.6%)
- Chase Seiffert (T6, -11, 1.9%)
- Ryan Moore (T6, -11, 1.9%)
- Cameron Davis (T6, -11, 1.6%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.