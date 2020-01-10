Win probabilities: Sony Open in Hawaii

×
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

  1. Collin Morikawa (T3, -5, 12.5%)
  2. Rory Sabbatini (T3, -5, 7.8%)
  3. Webb Simpson (T17, -3, 7.2%)
  4. Ryan Palmer (T3, -5, 6.7%)
  5. Cameron Smith (T3, -5, 6.6%)
  6. Russell Knox (T3, -5, 6.2%)
  7. Brendan Steele (T1, -6, 5.0%)
  8. Andrew Putnam (T12, -4, 4.7%)
  9. Keegan Bradley (T3, -5, 4.6%)
  10. Sungjae Im (T17, -3, 4.0%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Joel Dahmen +4.4

Around the Green: Lanto Griffin +3.0

Approach the Green: Peter Malnati +6.5

Off-the-tee: Vincent Whaley +2.5

Total: Cameron Smith +5.3

NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.

