-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
-
January 03, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Patrick Reed's Round 2 highlights from Sentry
2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
Xander Schauffele (1, -9, 29.2%)
Patrick Reed (T2, -8, 17.9%)
Justin Thomas (T5, -6, 11.9%)
Rickie Fowler (4, -7, 9.5%)
Joaquin Niemann (T2, -8, 8.9%)
Patrick Cantlay (T5, -6, 7.8%)
Jon Rahm (T9, -4, 5.3%)
Gary Woodland (T9, -4, 1.8%)
Matthew Wolff (T7, -5, 1.4%)
J.T. Poston (T7, -5, 1.4%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Patrick Reed +3.9
Around the Green: Kevin Kisner +1.4
Approach the Green: Chez Reavie +3.1
Off-the-tee: Dustin Johnson +1.33
Total: Patrick Reed + 6.1
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.