Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach > 200 yards (RTP Score)

Approach > 200 yards (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.149

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
T1 T1 Seamus Power 50 -.307
T1 T1 Jon Rahm 74 -.307
3 3 Paul Casey 63 -.306
4 T5 Ben Taylor 48 -.293
5 4 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.287
T6 T5 Xander Schauffele 67 -.286
T6 T5 Brian Harman 91 -.286
T6 10 Keegan Bradley 82 -.286
T9 9 Mark Anderson 54 -.282
T9 11 Sergio Garcia 65 -.282
11 8 Cameron Percy 77 -.281
12 13 Scott Brown 80 -.274
13 23 Michael Gligic 80 -.269
T14 14 Ryan Palmer 71 -.267
T14 12 Vincent Whaley 82 -.267
16 15 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.266
17 32 Michael Kim 69 -.264
18 T19 Beau Hossler 86 -.262
19 16 Brooks Koepka 52 -.261
20 T17 Webb Simpson 61 -.257
21 T19 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.256
T22 T17 Luke List 85 -.254
T22 21 Sungjae Im 107 -.254
24 T25 Stewart Cink 74 -.249
25 24 Collin Morikawa 69 -.247
26 T35 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.240
T27 T27 Francesco Molinari 42 -.239
T27 34 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.239
T29 22 Josh Teater 50 -.238
T29 29 Alex Noren 78 -.238
T31 T25 Sean O'Hair 49 -.236
T31 31 Jason Kokrak 79 -.236
33 33 Talor Gooch 87 -.234
34 T27 Cam Davis 82 -.233
35 T35 Scott Stallings 76 -.232
36 T35 Maverick McNealy 72 -.230
37 30 Sepp Straka 94 -.227
38 40 Tony Finau 81 -.226
39 38 Will Zalatoris 82 -.225
40 39 Sam Burns 72 -.224
41 41 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.222
T42 T58 Gary Woodland 64 -.219
T42 42 Russell Knox 88 -.219
T42 43 Matt Jones 90 -.219
45 T48 Adam Schenk 100 -.218
T46 T50 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.216
T46 45 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.216
T48 57 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.214
T48 47 Harold Varner III 80 -.214
50 T48 Justin Thomas 71 -.213
T51 T50 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.212
T51 46 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.212
T51 44 Brandon Hagy 74 -.212
T54 T52 Abraham Ancer 85 -.211
T54 T52 Harris English 79 -.211
56 T55 Max Homa 81 -.210
57 T52 Cameron Tringale 86 -.207
58 T60 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.205
59 T60 Scott Harrington 79 -.204
T60 T58 Patrick Reed 73 -.203
T60 T55 Dustin Johnson 61 -.203
T60 T62 Si Woo Kim 83 -.203
T63 64 Brice Garnett 90 -.202
T63 T62 Pat Perez 96 -.202
T65 T65 Jason Day 66 -.199
T65 T65 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.199
T67 T75 Mark Hubbard 94 -.198
T67 T84 J.T. Poston 83 -.198
T69 T67 Adam Scott 62 -.197
T69 T67 Justin Rose 50 -.197
71 69 Danny Willett 51 -.196
72 72 Hudson Swafford 70 -.192
73 73 Russell Henley 75 -.191
T74 T70 Harry Higgs 70 -.189
T74 89 Scott Piercy 73 -.189
T76 81 Camilo Villegas 73 -.188
T76 74 Jordan Spieth 76 -.188
T76 T96 James Hahn 64 -.188
T79 78 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.187
T79 T86 Ryan Armour 76 -.187
T79 T75 Viktor Hovland 74 -.187
T82 113 Hank Lebioda 70 -.185
T82 90 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.185
T84 T75 Tom Lewis 82 -.184
T84 79 Daniel Berger 71 -.184
86 82 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.183
87 T70 Patton Kizzire 92 -.181
88 80 Ben Martin 48 -.180
T89 115 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.179
T89 83 Cameron Smith 73 -.179
T89 T84 Richy Werenski 84 -.179
T92 T86 Corey Conners 91 -.177
T92 T86 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.177
T94 T91 Henrik Norlander 86 -.174
T94 T91 Charley Hoffman 95 -.174
96 T99 Lanto Griffin 89 -.172
T97 T99 Lucas Glover 86 -.170
T97 T99 Martin Laird 74 -.170
T97 105 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.170
T97 T103 Cameron Champ 67 -.170
T101 98 Will Gordon 88 -.168
T101 102 Brian Gay 64 -.168
T101 T103 D.J. Trahan 66 -.168
T101 T96 John Huh 56 -.168
T101 T108 Kevin Tway 60 -.168
106 110 Robert Streb 70 -.167
107 T106 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.163
108 T108 Marc Leishman 71 -.162
T109 T93 Roger Sloan 78 -.161
T109 T93 Doug Ghim 84 -.161
T109 T116 Sam Ryder 84 -.161
112 T111 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.160
113 130 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.155
114 T116 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.154
T115 T119 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.153
T115 T116 Nate Lashley 72 -.153
T117 T119 Zach Johnson 78 -.152
T117 T126 Michael Thompson 74 -.152
T117 T119 Kramer Hickok 65 -.152
T120 129 K.H. Lee 94 -.151
T120 122 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.151
T122 140 Grayson Murray 53 -.150
T122 123 Kevin Streelman 90 -.150
T124 T124 Nick Taylor 88 -.149
T124 114 Rhein Gibson 56 -.149
T124 T126 Kris Ventura 72 -.149
T127 T93 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.147
T127 T111 Bubba Watson 71 -.147
129 T126 Padraig Harrington 44 -.146
130 132 Bo Hoag 87 -.143
131 131 Danny Lee 61 -.142
132 T124 Rafael Campos 58 -.139
133 151 Charles Howell III 70 -.138
T134 T141 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.134
T134 T133 Billy Horschel 81 -.134
T134 T144 Adam Long 83 -.134
137 T106 Michael Gellerman 47 -.132
T138 135 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.131
T138 T148 Ryan Moore 44 -.131
140 136 C.T. Pan 76 -.130
T141 T133 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.129
T141 T164 Matthew Wolff 52 -.129
T143 T153 Kyle Stanley 90 -.128
T143 T137 Kevin Na 70 -.128
145 T141 Robby Shelton 80 -.126
T146 156 Chris Kirk 78 -.124
T146 T137 Andrew Landry 64 -.124
T146 152 Adam Hadwin 82 -.124
T149 T144 Aaron Wise 68 -.123
T149 T164 Martin Trainer 59 -.123
T151 157 Bill Haas 44 -.122
T151 189 Ryan Brehm 56 -.122
153 T153 Austin Cook 72 -.120
154 147 Chesson Hadley 68 -.116
T155 146 Wyndham Clark 78 -.115
T155 T137 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.115
T155 T148 Lee Westwood 53 -.115
T155 143 Brendon Todd 87 -.115
159 T159 Troy Merritt 98 -.113
160 T153 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.112
161 T168 Tom Hoge 88 -.111
162 167 Keith Mitchell 76 -.110
163 158 Brendan Steele 78 -.106
164 161 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.104
165 T159 Tyler Duncan 90 -.103
T166 T162 Shane Lowry 67 -.102
T166 T173 Jason Dufner 84 -.102
168 T164 Ian Poulter 68 -.101
169 T168 Rory McIlroy 61 -.098
170 172 J.J. Spaun 72 -.097
171 171 Jim Herman 60 -.096
172 T162 Peter Malnati 78 -.093
173 T168 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.092
174 T173 Doc Redman 76 -.090
175 175 Brian Stuard 100 -.087
176 190 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.083
T177 180 Rickie Fowler 76 -.082
T177 T176 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.082
179 181 Chase Seiffert 78 -.081
180 185 Nick Watney 56 -.080
181 T178 Phil Mickelson 64 -.079
T182 T148 Hunter Mahan 59 -.078
T182 T178 Byeong Hun An 82 -.078
T184 T186 Chez Reavie 80 -.076
T184 197 Fabián Gómez 54 -.076
186 T182 Denny McCarthy 86 -.075
T187 T182 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.070
T187 T182 Kevin Kisner 69 -.070
189 191 Jimmy Walker 74 -.066
190 T186 Branden Grace 73 -.065
191 188 Kelly Kraft 44 -.064
192 T176 Luke Donald 54 -.054
193 T193 Andrew Putnam 85 -.051
194 195 Matt Kuchar 67 -.046
195 192 J.B. Holmes 50 -.045
196 T193 Matt Wallace 59 -.043
197 196 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.040
198 200 Chris Baker 54 -.031
199 204 Tyler McCumber 62 -.029
200 198 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.026
201 201 Sung Kang 84 -.025
202 T202 David Hearn 68 -.015
203 T202 Joel Dahmen 78 -.010
204 205 Kevin Stadler 43 E
205 207 Henrik Stenson 47 +.059
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 +.081

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (480)