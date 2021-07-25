×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Fairway Approach (RTP Score)

Fairway Approach (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.077

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Webb Simpson 61 -.183
2 2 Jon Rahm 74 -.180
3 3 Collin Morikawa 69 -.179
T4 T4 Brooks Koepka 52 -.168
T4 T4 Jason Kokrak 79 -.168
6 6 Xander Schauffele 67 -.164
7 7 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.163
8 8 Seamus Power 50 -.155
9 T14 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.153
10 10 Patrick Reed 73 -.150
11 9 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.148
12 11 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.146
13 12 Cameron Tringale 86 -.145
14 13 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.144
15 T14 Jordan Spieth 76 -.143
16 16 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.142
17 17 Sam Burns 72 -.141
18 18 Brian Harman 91 -.140
19 T19 Justin Thomas 71 -.139
20 21 Cameron Smith 73 -.138
21 T27 Tony Finau 81 -.137
22 22 Charley Hoffman 95 -.135
23 23 Daniel Berger 71 -.134
T24 T24 Sungjae Im 107 -.133
T24 T24 Ryan Palmer 71 -.133
26 T27 Adam Scott 62 -.131
T27 T19 Mark Anderson 54 -.130
T27 T36 Ben Taylor 48 -.130
T29 30 Sepp Straka 94 -.129
T29 26 Patton Kizzire 92 -.129
31 T31 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.127
T32 T27 Stewart Cink 74 -.126
T32 33 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.126
T32 T43 Cam Davis 82 -.126
T35 T34 Abraham Ancer 85 -.125
T35 T34 Paul Casey 63 -.125
37 T40 James Hahn 64 -.124
38 46 Hank Lebioda 70 -.123
T39 T47 Doug Ghim 84 -.122
T39 T40 Viktor Hovland 74 -.122
T39 T31 Josh Teater 50 -.122
T42 T40 Roger Sloan 78 -.121
T42 T43 Harris English 79 -.121
T42 T43 Max Homa 81 -.121
T45 39 Harry Higgs 70 -.120
T45 T52 Sergio Garcia 65 -.120
T47 T36 Dustin Johnson 61 -.119
T47 T47 Corey Conners 91 -.119
49 59 Maverick McNealy 72 -.117
T50 T50 Talor Gooch 87 -.116
T50 T47 Chris Kirk 78 -.116
T50 T36 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.116
T50 T50 Kevin Na 70 -.116
T54 T52 Kevin Streelman 90 -.114
T54 T52 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.114
T56 T57 Lanto Griffin 89 -.113
T56 56 Vincent Whaley 82 -.113
T56 60 Brice Garnett 90 -.113
T56 T52 Keegan Bradley 82 -.113
60 T57 Russell Henley 75 -.112
61 T68 Mark Hubbard 94 -.109
62 T65 Ryan Armour 76 -.108
T63 T63 Pat Perez 96 -.107
T63 62 Marc Leishman 71 -.107
65 T65 Harold Varner III 80 -.105
T66 T75 Adam Schenk 100 -.104
T66 T68 Francesco Molinari 42 -.104
T66 T65 Charles Howell III 70 -.104
T66 T68 Billy Horschel 81 -.104
70 73 Cameron Percy 77 -.103
T71 T63 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.102
T71 74 Nick Taylor 88 -.102
T71 T68 Brendon Todd 87 -.102
T74 T68 Ryan Moore 44 -.101
T74 T75 Matt Jones 90 -.101
T76 T78 Alex Noren 78 -.100
T76 T75 Camilo Villegas 73 -.100
T78 80 Henrik Norlander 86 -.099
T78 T81 Beau Hossler 86 -.099
T80 91 Tom Lewis 82 -.098
T80 T81 Si Woo Kim 83 -.098
T82 T84 Brendan Steele 78 -.097
T82 T84 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.097
T82 T78 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.097
T82 T105 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.097
T82 T86 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.097
T87 T93 Luke List 85 -.096
T87 T86 Kevin Kisner 69 -.096
T87 104 J.T. Poston 83 -.096
T90 T88 Will Zalatoris 82 -.095
T90 T81 Russell Knox 88 -.095
T90 T88 Justin Rose 50 -.095
T90 T88 Zach Johnson 78 -.095
94 T93 Nate Lashley 72 -.093
95 T97 Scott Stallings 76 -.092
T96 T100 Brian Stuard 100 -.090
T96 T108 Chez Reavie 80 -.090
T96 96 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.090
T99 T100 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.089
T99 T97 Rory McIlroy 61 -.089
T101 T100 Jason Day 66 -.088
T101 T97 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.088
T101 T100 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.088
104 92 Tom Hoge 88 -.087
105 110 Michael Gligic 80 -.086
106 T93 Michael Gellerman 47 -.085
T107 T118 Bo Hoag 87 -.084
T107 T116 Luke Donald 54 -.084
T109 T122 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.082
T109 T111 Troy Merritt 98 -.082
T109 T105 Austin Cook 72 -.082
T112 T111 Aaron Wise 68 -.081
T112 T116 Rickie Fowler 76 -.081
T112 T111 Lucas Glover 86 -.081
T112 T111 Martin Laird 74 -.081
T116 T122 Matt Kuchar 67 -.080
T116 T105 Bill Haas 44 -.080
T116 T108 Richy Werenski 84 -.080
T116 61 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.080
T120 142 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.078
T120 T118 Wyndham Clark 78 -.078
T122 T118 Branden Grace 73 -.076
T122 T118 C.T. Pan 76 -.076
T122 T111 Andrew Putnam 85 -.076
T125 T122 Kyle Stanley 90 -.075
T125 T148 Gary Woodland 64 -.075
T125 T126 Kevin Tway 60 -.075
T125 T129 Bubba Watson 71 -.075
T129 T140 Michael Thompson 74 -.074
T129 T126 Jim Herman 60 -.074
T129 T143 Adam Hadwin 82 -.074
T132 T135 Scott Piercy 73 -.073
T132 131 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.073
T134 T122 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.072
T134 T135 Scott Brown 80 -.072
T136 T129 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.071
T136 T132 Doc Redman 76 -.071
T136 T132 Matt Wallace 59 -.071
T139 T146 Chesson Hadley 68 -.070
T139 T135 Andrew Landry 64 -.070
T139 T135 Shane Lowry 67 -.070
T139 T135 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.070
T143 T132 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.069
T143 T140 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.069
145 T143 Chris Baker 54 -.067
T146 T146 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.066
T146 T156 Sam Ryder 84 -.066
T148 T160 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.065
T148 T151 Robert Streb 70 -.065
T148 T143 John Huh 56 -.065
T151 T148 Ben Martin 48 -.064
T151 T151 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.064
T151 T175 Keith Mitchell 76 -.064
T154 T148 Joel Dahmen 78 -.063
T154 T163 Jason Dufner 84 -.063
T156 153 Ian Poulter 68 -.062
T156 179 Cameron Champ 67 -.062
T158 T154 Will Gordon 88 -.061
T158 T156 Denny McCarthy 86 -.061
T158 T169 David Hearn 68 -.061
T158 T154 Hudson Swafford 70 -.061
162 T156 Matthew Wolff 52 -.060
163 T160 Sean O'Hair 49 -.059
T164 T165 Peter Malnati 78 -.058
T164 159 Byeong Hun An 82 -.058
T164 T160 Robby Shelton 80 -.058
T164 T165 J.J. Spaun 72 -.058
168 T126 Rafael Campos 58 -.057
169 181 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.056
T170 T169 Scott Harrington 79 -.054
T170 174 Adam Long 83 -.054
T172 T165 Kramer Hickok 65 -.053
T172 T163 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.053
T174 T169 J.B. Holmes 50 -.052
T174 182 Jimmy Walker 74 -.052
T174 T169 Danny Willett 51 -.052
177 T175 Chase Seiffert 78 -.051
178 T165 Brandon Hagy 74 -.050
T179 178 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.047
T179 173 Fabián Gómez 54 -.047
181 180 Tyler Duncan 90 -.046
T182 T183 Tyler McCumber 62 -.045
T182 T183 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.045
T182 T183 K.H. Lee 94 -.045
T185 T175 Rhein Gibson 56 -.041
T185 T192 Michael Kim 69 -.041
187 T183 Lee Westwood 53 -.038
188 T192 D.J. Trahan 66 -.037
T189 T187 Phil Mickelson 64 -.036
T189 T187 K.J. Choi 52 -.036
T191 T189 Padraig Harrington 44 -.035
T191 T192 Brian Gay 64 -.035
T191 T189 Danny Lee 61 -.035
T194 T189 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.031
T194 T192 Kris Ventura 72 -.031
196 196 Kelly Kraft 44 -.026
197 T198 Grayson Murray 53 -.024
198 T198 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.022
199 197 Martin Trainer 59 -.021
200 203 Ryan Brehm 56 -.006
201 201 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.003
202 202 Hunter Mahan 59 +.006
203 T204 Nick Watney 56 +.012
204 T204 Sung Kang 84 +.016
205 207 Henrik Stenson 47 +.035
206 208 Kevin Stadler 43 +.038

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (471)