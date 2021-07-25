Fairway Approach (RTP Score)

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (471)
