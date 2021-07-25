×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Par 5 Going for the Green

Par 5 Going for the Green

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 54.41

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % ATTEMPTS NON-ATTEMPTS
T1 1 Sergio Garcia 65 74.16 132 46
T1 2 Bryson DeChambeau 67 74.16 132 46
3 3 Xander Schauffele 67 72.02 121 47
4 T4 Webb Simpson 61 71.62 106 42
5 T4 Luke List 85 70.94 166 68
6 6 Joaquin Niemann 89 69.66 163 71
7 14 Ryan Brehm 56 69.64 78 34
8 7 Jon Rahm 74 69.47 132 58
9 8 Ryan Palmer 71 69.31 140 62
10 9 Rory McIlroy 61 68.82 117 53
11 10 Viktor Hovland 74 67.84 135 64
12 12 Si Woo Kim 83 67.23 160 78
13 13 Jason Kokrak 79 67.14 141 69
14 T16 Tyler McCumber 62 66.88 103 51
15 15 Sungjae Im 107 66.46 210 106
16 T16 Dustin Johnson 61 66.23 102 52
17 22 Will Gordon 88 66.20 143 73
18 18 Harris English 79 66.18 135 69
19 19 Jason Day 66 65.96 124 64
20 20 Brooks Koepka 52 65.87 83 43
21 21 Collin Morikawa 69 65.73 117 61
22 26 Keith Mitchell 76 65.70 113 59
23 11 Cameron Champ 67 65.46 127 67
24 23 Matthew NeSmith 86 65.45 161 85
25 31 Bubba Watson 71 64.52 120 66
26 25 Grayson Murray 53 64.46 78 43
27 28 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 64.12 109 61
28 29 Talor Gooch 87 64.00 160 90
29 T36 Beau Hossler 86 63.96 142 80
30 24 Cam Davis 82 63.95 165 93
31 30 Daniel Berger 71 63.92 124 70
32 41 Matthew Wolff 52 63.89 92 52
33 33 Hideki Matsuyama 78 63.56 150 86
T34 27 Gary Woodland 64 63.33 114 66
T34 T36 Patrick Cantlay 69 63.33 114 66
36 38 Lee Westwood 53 63.28 81 47
37 39 Justin Thomas 71 63.19 115 67
38 35 Charl Schwartzel 82 63.14 149 87
39 34 Sepp Straka 94 63.06 140 82
40 40 Scottie Scheffler 93 63.01 155 91
41 47 Rafael Campos 58 62.90 78 46
42 42 Bronson Burgoon 70 62.79 108 64
43 45 Stewart Cink 74 62.76 123 73
44 32 Vincent Whaley 82 62.63 119 71
45 49 Keegan Bradley 82 62.39 146 88
46 44 Carlos Ortiz 83 62.30 152 92
47 46 Phil Mickelson 64 62.07 108 66
48 48 Adam Scott 62 61.84 94 58
49 53 D.J. Trahan 66 61.64 90 56
50 50 Seamus Power 50 61.61 69 43
T51 T51 Billy Horschel 81 61.54 112 70
T51 T51 Charley Hoffman 95 61.54 144 90
53 43 Dylan Frittelli 72 61.41 113 71
54 59 Joseph Bramlett 78 61.29 114 72
55 54 Cameron Smith 73 61.24 109 69
56 T55 Sam Burns 72 61.11 121 77
57 61 Patrick Rodgers 100 61.02 155 99
58 58 Jordan Spieth 76 60.95 128 82
59 60 Will Zalatoris 82 60.78 124 80
60 57 J.T. Poston 83 60.48 150 98
61 71 Kris Ventura 72 60.47 104 68
62 62 Wyndham Clark 78 60.45 133 87
63 63 Byeong Hun An 82 60.43 139 91
64 T55 Tony Finau 81 60.42 116 76
65 64 Hudson Swafford 70 60.23 106 70
66 65 Danny Lee 61 60.10 116 77
67 66 Matt Jones 90 60.09 131 87
68 68 Alex Noren 78 59.91 139 93
69 T69 Brandon Hagy 74 59.89 109 73
70 T69 Michael Gligic 80 59.57 112 76
71 72 Sebastián Muñoz 93 59.54 156 106
72 73 Scott Brown 80 59.31 121 83
73 67 Charles Howell III 70 59.30 102 70
74 74 Jhonattan Vegas 80 59.14 110 76
75 76 Henrik Norlander 86 59.02 144 100
76 77 Scott Piercy 73 58.85 113 79
77 78 Aaron Wise 68 58.76 114 80
78 75 Sam Ryder 84 58.59 116 82
79 79 Maverick McNealy 72 58.51 110 78
80 81 Tyler Duncan 90 58.47 145 103
81 82 Tommy Fleetwood 57 58.09 79 57
82 83 K.H. Lee 94 58.08 151 109
83 84 Brian Harman 91 58.04 130 94
T84 T85 J.B. Holmes 50 57.93 84 61
T84 T85 Paul Casey 63 57.93 95 69
86 87 Patrick Reed 73 57.84 118 86
87 88 Roger Sloan 78 57.53 107 79
88 98 Robby Shelton 80 57.27 126 94
89 90 Satoshi Kodaira 74 57.22 111 83
90 94 Harry Higgs 70 57.01 122 92
91 89 Tyrrell Hatton 57 56.94 82 62
92 93 Kevin Streelman 90 56.78 134 102
T93 95 Scott Harrington 79 56.44 114 88
T93 97 Richy Werenski 84 56.44 149 115
95 99 Abraham Ancer 85 56.36 124 96
96 92 Lanto Griffin 89 56.25 144 112
97 91 Kevin Tway 60 55.92 85 67
98 96 Tom Lewis 82 55.80 125 99
99 100 Scott Stallings 76 55.71 117 93
100 103 Max Homa 81 55.67 108 86
101 104 Marc Leishman 71 55.56 100 80
102 101 Nelson Ledesma 46 55.45 61 49
103 114 Chase Seiffert 78 55.17 96 78
104 105 Anirban Lahiri 60 55.13 86 70
105 106 Padraig Harrington 44 55.10 54 44
106 108 Kevin Na 70 54.69 105 87
107 109 Harold Varner III 80 54.67 117 97
108 107 Ben Martin 48 54.63 59 49
109 102 Adam Schenk 100 54.58 131 109
110 110 Lucas Glover 86 54.42 123 103
111 111 Nate Lashley 72 54.22 90 76
112 112 Patton Kizzire 92 54.14 144 122
113 127 Erik van Rooyen 65 54.12 92 78
114 131 Martin Trainer 59 54.05 80 68
115 113 Corey Conners 91 53.78 128 110
T116 T118 Tom Hoge 88 53.70 145 125
T116 80 Josh Teater 50 53.70 58 50
118 120 Cameron Tringale 86 53.63 133 115
119 125 Louis Oosthuizen 69 53.61 89 77
120 115 Justin Rose 50 53.57 60 52
121 136 Doug Ghim 84 53.15 118 104
122 130 Ben Taylor 48 53.13 51 45
123 117 Brendan Steele 78 53.10 120 106
124 123 Camilo Villegas 73 53.00 106 94
125 121 Nick Taylor 88 52.94 144 128
126 129 Robert Streb 70 52.91 91 81
127 T118 Sean O'Hair 49 52.90 73 65
128 122 Mackenzie Hughes 82 52.88 110 98
129 128 Michael Thompson 74 52.34 112 102
130 132 Henrik Stenson 47 52.13 49 45
T131 144 Bill Haas 44 52.00 52 48
T131 116 Michael Gellerman 47 52.00 52 48
133 T139 Emiliano Grillo 90 51.96 106 98
134 T134 Xinjun Zhang 68 51.90 82 76
135 142 Hunter Mahan 59 51.88 69 64
136 126 Chesson Hadley 68 51.79 87 81
137 124 Pat Perez 96 51.65 125 117
138 T137 C.T. Pan 76 51.63 95 89
139 T137 Andrew Landry 64 51.58 98 92
140 T139 Kramer Hickok 65 51.52 85 80
141 141 Shane Lowry 67 51.20 85 81
142 T134 Rickie Fowler 76 50.90 113 109
T143 133 Chris Baker 54 50.89 57 55
T143 145 Matt Wallace 59 50.89 57 55
145 147 James Hahn 64 50.56 91 89
146 143 Brice Garnett 90 50.52 98 96
147 148 Danny Willett 51 50.50 51 50
148 149 Doc Redman 76 50.45 112 110
149 151 Rory Sabbatini 71 50.25 101 100
150 152 Bo Hoag 87 50.20 126 125
T151 T153 Russell Henley 75 50.00 103 103
T151 162 Sebastian Cappelen 54 50.00 61 61
T151 T153 Jim Herman 60 50.00 87 87
T151 146 Matt Kuchar 67 50.00 88 88
T151 159 Jimmy Walker 74 50.00 106 106
T151 T153 Martin Laird 74 50.00 112 112
T151 T153 Jamie Lovemark 42 50.00 54 54
T151 T153 Francesco Molinari 42 50.00 52 52
T151 160 J.J. Spaun 72 50.00 82 82
160 T153 Sung Kang 84 49.57 115 117
161 166 Bo Van Pelt 72 49.43 86 88
162 161 Ryan Moore 44 49.26 67 69
163 150 Michael Kim 69 49.09 81 84
164 163 Mark Anderson 54 49.07 53 55
165 165 Branden Grace 73 48.90 89 93
166 167 Ian Poulter 68 48.61 70 74
167 170 Chris Kirk 78 48.54 100 106
168 169 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 48.37 89 95
169 168 Kevin Kisner 69 48.35 88 94
T170 164 Joel Dahmen 78 48.13 103 111
T170 171 John Huh 56 48.13 77 83
172 182 Aaron Baddeley 54 47.32 53 59
173 172 Mark Hubbard 94 46.76 130 148
174 T178 Adam Long 83 46.40 103 119
175 176 Cameron Percy 77 46.15 90 105
176 175 Kelly Kraft 44 45.92 45 53
177 173 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 45.83 88 104
178 181 Nick Watney 56 45.59 62 74
179 180 Denny McCarthy 86 45.45 110 132
180 177 Rob Oppenheim 74 45.40 79 95
181 T178 Zach Johnson 78 45.24 95 115
182 183 Russell Knox 88 44.88 114 140
183 187 Kyle Stanley 90 44.83 104 128
184 186 Hank Lebioda 70 44.64 75 93
185 185 Adam Hadwin 82 44.21 107 135
186 190 Kevin Stadler 43 43.22 51 67
187 189 Andrew Putnam 85 43.18 95 125
188 192 Austin Cook 72 42.23 87 119
189 193 Brendon Todd 87 41.98 89 123
190 191 Brandt Snedeker 82 41.82 92 128
191 197 Brian Gay 64 41.76 76 106
192 184 Jonathan Byrd 44 41.67 35 49
193 196 Troy Merritt 98 41.13 102 146
194 194 Ryan Armour 76 41.04 87 125
195 195 Chez Reavie 80 40.29 83 123
196 188 Luke Donald 54 40.14 57 85
197 198 Peter Malnati 78 39.47 75 115
198 199 Rhein Gibson 56 38.71 48 76
199 200 Jason Dufner 84 37.71 89 147
200 202 Vaughn Taylor 80 37.56 77 128
201 201 Tim Wilkinson 46 37.21 32 54
202 203 Fabián Gómez 54 36.45 39 68
203 206 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 33.04 37 75
204 205 Brian Stuard 100 32.82 86 176
205 207 K.J. Choi 52 27.86 39 101
206 208 David Hearn 68 26.32 40 112

The percent of time a player goes for the green with the second shot on a par 5 on a hole where it is a viable option (at least one player went for the green on that hole). A player is assumed to be going for the green if the second shot lands on or around the green or in the water. Only shots determined by a laser count. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (436)