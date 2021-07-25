Par 5 Going for the Green

The percent of time a player goes for the green with the second shot on a par 5 on a hole where it is a viable option (at least one player went for the green on that hole). A player is assumed to be going for the green if the second shot lands on or around the green or in the water. Only shots determined by a laser count. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (436)
