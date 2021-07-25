×
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Saves from 30+ yards

Sand Saves from 30+ yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34.73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # OF SAVES # OF BUNKERS
1 1 Padraig Harrington 44 100.00 2 2
2 2 Will Gordon 88 88.89 8 9
3 T4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 80.00 4 5
T4 T6 Kramer Hickok 65 75.00 3 4
T4 T8 Camilo Villegas 73 75.00 6 8
T4 T6 Kevin Tway 60 75.00 3 4
T7 T8 Brendan Steele 78 71.43 5 7
T7 T8 Collin Morikawa 69 71.43 5 7
T9 T11 Ben Taylor 48 66.67 2 3
T9 T11 Jordan Spieth 76 66.67 4 6
T9 T4 Nelson Ledesma 46 66.67 4 6
T9 T11 Tim Wilkinson 46 66.67 2 3
13 T15 Matthew NeSmith 86 63.64 7 11
T14 3 Erik van Rooyen 65 62.50 5 8
T14 T21 Cameron Percy 77 62.50 5 8
T16 T15 K.J. Choi 52 60.00 3 5
T16 T31 Louis Oosthuizen 69 60.00 3 5
T16 T15 Harris English 79 60.00 6 10
T16 T15 Brooks Koepka 52 60.00 3 5
20 T15 Brice Garnett 90 58.33 7 12
T21 30 Beau Hossler 86 57.14 8 14
T21 T21 J.B. Holmes 50 57.14 4 7
T21 T21 Viktor Hovland 74 57.14 4 7
T21 T21 Xander Schauffele 67 57.14 4 7
T25 T26 Sebastián Muñoz 93 56.25 9 16
T25 T26 Scottie Scheffler 93 56.25 9 16
27 T31 Tom Hoge 88 55.56 5 9
28 29 Nick Taylor 88 54.55 6 11
T29 T31 Paul Casey 63 50.00 3 6
T29 T31 Kevin Na 70 50.00 6 12
T29 T65 Bill Haas 44 50.00 4 8
T29 T31 Pat Perez 96 50.00 4 8
T29 T31 Ryan Palmer 71 50.00 3 6
T29 T31 Brian Gay 64 50.00 5 10
T29 T31 Kevin Stadler 43 50.00 2 4
T29 T31 Ryan Brehm 56 50.00 2 4
T29 T31 Webb Simpson 61 50.00 4 8
T29 T31 Bronson Burgoon 70 50.00 6 12
T29 T31 Grayson Murray 53 50.00 1 2
T29 T31 Tyrrell Hatton 57 50.00 2 4
T29 T31 Russell Henley 75 50.00 7 14
T29 T31 Chris Baker 54 50.00 1 2
T29 T31 Ben Martin 48 50.00 1 2
T29 T31 Danny Willett 51 50.00 4 8
T29 T21 Troy Merritt 98 50.00 4 8
T29 T31 Michael Gligic 80 50.00 4 8
T29 T31 Harold Varner III 80 50.00 6 12
T29 T15 Chase Seiffert 78 50.00 3 6
T29 T31 Corey Conners 91 50.00 5 10
T29 T31 Maverick McNealy 72 50.00 7 14
T29 T31 Tyler McCumber 62 50.00 4 8
T29 T59 Cam Davis 82 50.00 6 12
T29 T11 Michael Gellerman 47 50.00 2 4
T29 T31 Adam Schenk 100 50.00 5 10
T29 T31 Wyndham Clark 78 50.00 9 18
T29 T31 Doug Ghim 84 50.00 3 6
T29 T31 Matthew Wolff 52 50.00 3 6
58 58 Andrew Putnam 85 47.06 8 17
T59 T62 Nate Lashley 72 45.45 5 11
T59 T59 Sean O'Hair 49 45.45 5 11
T59 T59 Jon Rahm 74 45.45 5 11
62 T62 Matt Jones 90 44.44 4 9
T63 T103 Fabián Gómez 54 42.86 3 7
T63 T73 Hunter Mahan 59 42.86 3 7
T63 T128 Bubba Watson 71 42.86 6 14
T63 T65 John Huh 56 42.86 3 7
T63 T65 Russell Knox 88 42.86 3 7
T68 T69 Hideki Matsuyama 78 41.67 5 12
T68 T69 C.T. Pan 76 41.67 5 12
T68 28 Patrick Reed 73 41.67 5 12
T68 T91 Brandon Hagy 74 41.67 5 12
T68 T69 Sungjae Im 107 41.67 5 12
73 72 K.H. Lee 94 40.91 9 22
T74 T73 Danny Lee 61 40.00 4 10
T74 T73 Branden Grace 73 40.00 4 10
T74 T62 Dustin Johnson 61 40.00 4 10
T74 T73 Jason Kokrak 79 40.00 2 5
T74 T73 Zach Johnson 78 40.00 8 20
T74 T73 Scott Harrington 79 40.00 4 10
T74 T73 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 40.00 6 15
T74 T73 Abraham Ancer 85 40.00 2 5
82 90 Charles Howell III 70 38.10 8 21
T83 T83 Lucas Glover 86 37.50 3 8
T83 T83 Seamus Power 50 37.50 3 8
T83 T83 Billy Horschel 81 37.50 6 16
T83 T83 Jason Day 66 37.50 6 16
T83 T83 Robert Streb 70 37.50 3 8
T83 T83 Talor Gooch 87 37.50 3 8
T89 T91 Justin Thomas 71 36.36 4 11
T89 T91 Michael Thompson 74 36.36 4 11
T91 82 Adam Hadwin 82 35.71 5 14
T91 T99 Ian Poulter 68 35.71 5 14
T91 T99 Joaquin Niemann 89 35.71 5 14
T94 T101 Charl Schwartzel 82 35.00 7 20
T94 T101 Cameron Tringale 86 35.00 7 20
T96 T103 Byeong Hun An 82 33.33 3 9
T96 T91 Joel Dahmen 78 33.33 4 12
T96 T91 Peter Malnati 78 33.33 4 12
T96 T65 Adam Long 83 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 James Hahn 64 33.33 2 6
T96 T73 Rhein Gibson 56 33.33 2 6
T96 T103 Emiliano Grillo 90 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 Satoshi Kodaira 74 33.33 3 9
T96 T91 Patton Kizzire 92 33.33 4 12
T96 T103 Chris Kirk 78 33.33 2 6
T96 T103 Dylan Frittelli 72 33.33 6 18
T96 T103 Tony Finau 81 33.33 2 6
T96 T103 Francesco Molinari 42 33.33 1 3
T96 T91 David Hearn 68 33.33 4 12
T96 T148 Jhonattan Vegas 80 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 Nick Watney 56 33.33 1 3
T96 T103 Rory McIlroy 61 33.33 2 6
T96 T103 Alex Noren 78 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 D.J. Trahan 66 33.33 5 15
T96 T83 Scott Piercy 73 33.33 3 9
T96 T143 Jimmy Walker 74 33.33 4 12
T96 T148 Ryan Armour 76 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 33.33 1 3
T96 T91 Patrick Rodgers 100 33.33 4 12
T96 T165 Martin Trainer 59 33.33 2 6
T96 T103 Kris Ventura 72 33.33 3 9
T96 T103 Vincent Whaley 82 33.33 4 12
T96 T103 Sepp Straka 94 33.33 6 18
T96 T103 Will Zalatoris 82 33.33 2 6
125 123 Aaron Wise 68 31.58 6 19
126 124 Tyler Duncan 90 31.25 5 16
T127 T125 Bryson DeChambeau 67 30.77 4 13
T127 T143 J.T. Poston 83 30.77 4 13
T127 T125 Phil Mickelson 64 30.77 4 13
T127 T125 Rory Sabbatini 71 30.77 4 13
T131 T128 Charley Hoffman 95 30.00 3 10
T131 T128 Brendon Todd 87 30.00 3 10
T131 T128 Doc Redman 76 30.00 3 10
T134 T148 Denny McCarthy 86 28.57 4 14
T134 T173 J.J. Spaun 72 28.57 2 7
T134 T134 Henrik Norlander 86 28.57 4 14
T134 T134 Kevin Kisner 69 28.57 2 7
T134 T134 Scott Brown 80 28.57 2 7
T134 T134 Xinjun Zhang 68 28.57 2 7
T134 T134 Hudson Swafford 70 28.57 2 7
T134 T134 Brian Harman 91 28.57 4 14
T142 T165 Brandt Snedeker 82 27.27 3 11
T142 T143 Tom Lewis 82 27.27 3 11
T142 T143 Rickie Fowler 76 27.27 3 11
T142 T143 Sam Burns 72 27.27 3 11
146 142 Sung Kang 84 26.32 5 19
T147 T148 Ryan Moore 44 25.00 2 8
T147 T148 Lee Westwood 53 25.00 2 8
T147 T103 Aaron Baddeley 54 25.00 1 4
T147 T128 Jason Dufner 84 25.00 3 12
T147 T148 Adam Scott 62 25.00 3 12
T147 T128 Bo Hoag 87 25.00 3 12
T147 T148 Lanto Griffin 89 25.00 4 16
T147 T191 Joseph Bramlett 78 25.00 3 12
T147 T148 Tommy Fleetwood 57 25.00 2 8
T147 T148 Brian Stuard 100 25.00 3 12
T147 T134 Keegan Bradley 82 25.00 2 8
T147 T148 Hank Lebioda 70 25.00 2 8
T147 T180 Michael Kim 69 25.00 2 8
T160 T173 Keith Mitchell 76 23.08 3 13
T160 158 Cameron Smith 73 23.08 3 13
T162 T159 Mark Hubbard 94 22.22 2 9
T162 T134 Rafael Campos 58 22.22 2 9
T162 T159 Harry Higgs 70 22.22 2 9
T162 T180 Bo Van Pelt 72 22.22 2 9
T162 T159 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 22.22 2 9
T167 T162 Carlos Ortiz 83 21.43 3 14
T167 T162 Si Woo Kim 83 21.43 3 14
T169 T165 Max Homa 81 20.00 1 5
T169 T165 Matt Wallace 59 20.00 2 10
T169 T165 Andrew Landry 64 20.00 2 10
T169 T199 Josh Teater 50 20.00 1 5
T169 T165 Vaughn Taylor 80 20.00 1 5
T174 T165 Matt Kuchar 67 18.18 2 11
T174 T165 Sebastian Cappelen 54 18.18 2 11
176 T162 Luke List 85 17.65 3 17
177 T173 Kevin Streelman 90 16.67 2 12
T178 T176 Patrick Cantlay 69 15.38 2 13
T178 T176 Mackenzie Hughes 82 15.38 2 13
T178 T176 Shane Lowry 67 15.38 2 13
T178 T176 Robby Shelton 80 15.38 2 13
T182 T180 Gary Woodland 64 14.29 1 7
T182 T180 Anirban Lahiri 60 14.29 1 7
T182 T180 Jim Herman 60 14.29 1 7
T182 T180 Martin Laird 74 14.29 1 7
T182 T180 Jamie Lovemark 42 14.29 1 7
T182 T180 Luke Donald 54 14.29 1 7
188 T188 Stewart Cink 74 12.50 1 8
T189 T188 Sergio Garcia 65 11.11 1 9
T189 T191 Justin Rose 50 11.11 1 9
T189 T188 Kyle Stanley 90 11.11 1 9
T192 T191 Scott Stallings 76 10.00 1 10
T192 T194 Daniel Berger 71 10.00 1 10
T192 T194 Sam Ryder 84 10.00 1 10
T192 T194 Kelly Kraft 44 10.00 1 10
196 197 Chez Reavie 80 9.09 1 11
197 198 Cameron Champ 67 7.14 1 14
T198 T199 Austin Cook 72 .00 0 10
T198 T199 Richy Werenski 84 .00 0 14
T198 T199 Marc Leishman 71 .00 0 9
T198 T199 Rob Oppenheim 74 .00 0 8
T198 T199 Henrik Stenson 47 .00 0 3
T198 T199 Jonathan Byrd 44 .00 0 2
T198 T199 Mark Anderson 54 .00 0 2
T198 T199 Chesson Hadley 68 .00 0 5
T198 T199 Roger Sloan 78 .00 0 3

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score) when the distance of the sand shot is greater than or equal to 30 yards. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. Notes: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (370)