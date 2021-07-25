GIR Percentage from Other than Fairway

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the tee shot did not come to rest on the fairway. The shot distance must be determined by a laser. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any part of the ball is touching the putting surface and the number of strokes taken is 2 or less than par. (199)
