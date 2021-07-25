×
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage from Other than Fairway

GIR Percentage from Other than Fairway

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 51.03

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # OF HOLES
1 2 Jonathan Byrd 44 61.11 154 252
2 1 Adam Schenk 100 60.88 319 524
3 3 Emiliano Grillo 90 60.57 275 454
4 4 Bo Hoag 87 60.42 261 432
5 7 Roger Sloan 78 60.34 248 411
6 6 Stewart Cink 74 59.73 267 447
7 5 Ryan Brehm 56 59.63 226 379
8 8 Cameron Percy 77 59.46 220 370
9 9 Michael Gellerman 47 59.35 127 214
10 10 Joseph Bramlett 78 59.07 267 452
11 19 Bo Van Pelt 72 58.29 218 374
12 12 Bubba Watson 71 57.93 201 347
13 15 Luke List 85 57.64 298 517
14 14 Ben Martin 48 57.42 120 209
15 11 Sergio Garcia 65 56.97 192 337
16 13 James Hahn 64 56.94 164 288
17 T17 Chase Seiffert 78 56.91 210 369
18 T17 Bronson Burgoon 70 56.80 213 375
19 16 Hank Lebioda 70 56.79 209 368
20 20 Will Zalatoris 82 56.58 275 486
21 22 Brooks Koepka 52 56.51 178 315
22 31 Cameron Champ 67 56.49 209 370
T23 T23 Patrick Cantlay 69 56.32 196 348
T23 T23 Seamus Power 50 56.32 147 261
25 26 Daniel Berger 71 56.25 189 336
26 32 Patton Kizzire 92 56.23 307 546
27 33 Scott Stallings 76 56.10 230 410
28 44 Camilo Villegas 73 56.08 249 444
29 30 Abraham Ancer 85 55.99 187 334
30 39 Nick Watney 56 55.97 197 352
31 25 Chris Kirk 78 55.96 216 386
32 21 Mark Anderson 54 55.89 147 263
33 45 Charl Schwartzel 82 55.82 254 455
34 34 Collin Morikawa 69 55.80 154 276
35 27 Michael Gligic 80 55.61 238 428
T36 38 Henrik Norlander 86 55.47 208 375
T36 60 Charles Howell III 70 55.47 213 384
38 53 Jhonattan Vegas 80 55.46 259 467
T39 T40 Charley Hoffman 95 55.42 307 554
T39 29 Rafael Campos 58 55.42 184 332
T39 T40 Sam Burns 72 55.42 220 397
T39 T40 Jon Rahm 74 55.42 184 332
43 28 Matthew NeSmith 86 55.39 226 408
44 43 Russell Henley 75 55.36 186 336
45 46 Corey Conners 91 55.23 206 373
46 52 Wyndham Clark 78 55.21 302 547
47 37 Chesson Hadley 68 55.17 224 406
T48 T47 Anirban Lahiri 60 55.10 200 363
T48 36 Doug Ghim 84 55.10 200 363
50 49 Scott Piercy 73 54.94 217 395
51 T50 Aaron Wise 68 54.92 212 386
52 T50 Kevin Tway 60 54.86 209 381
53 T47 Vincent Whaley 82 54.85 260 474
54 T56 Sean O'Hair 49 54.51 139 255
55 54 Ryan Palmer 71 54.42 197 362
56 T56 Paul Casey 63 54.29 171 315
57 35 D.J. Trahan 66 54.23 205 378
58 61 Ben Taylor 48 54.15 163 301
59 59 Martin Laird 74 54.14 170 314
60 63 Patrick Rodgers 100 54.13 347 641
61 58 Josh Teater 50 54.04 107 198
62 67 Rhein Gibson 56 53.98 190 352
63 82 Brian Stuard 100 53.85 196 364
64 T64 Webb Simpson 61 53.82 141 262
65 55 Russell Knox 88 53.81 219 407
66 81 Brice Garnett 90 53.78 185 344
67 66 Rory McIlroy 61 53.74 194 361
68 62 Beau Hossler 86 53.71 275 512
69 68 Joaquin Niemann 89 53.63 266 496
70 70 Viktor Hovland 74 53.56 188 351
71 71 Matt Jones 90 53.55 294 549
72 72 Shane Lowry 67 53.52 190 355
73 76 Dustin Johnson 61 53.43 179 335
74 T64 Matthew Wolff 52 53.35 175 328
75 75 Luke Donald 54 53.33 168 315
76 69 Nelson Ledesma 46 53.20 133 250
77 74 Bryson DeChambeau 67 53.19 225 423
78 T77 Jamie Lovemark 42 53.06 156 294
79 79 Hideki Matsuyama 78 53.05 209 394
80 123 Chris Baker 54 52.99 124 234
81 97 Brandt Snedeker 82 52.97 205 387
82 83 Si Woo Kim 83 52.93 226 427
83 80 Grayson Murray 53 52.84 177 335
84 84 Tony Finau 81 52.72 242 459
85 T87 Jason Day 66 52.66 178 338
86 86 John Huh 56 52.63 140 266
87 89 Sungjae Im 107 52.62 231 439
88 85 Will Gordon 88 52.60 283 538
89 T87 Andrew Putnam 85 52.57 235 447
90 90 Harold Varner III 80 52.55 227 432
91 91 Billy Horschel 81 52.48 180 343
92 95 Pat Perez 96 52.45 257 490
93 92 Vaughn Taylor 80 52.42 184 351
94 93 Jordan Spieth 76 52.40 240 458
95 94 Scottie Scheffler 93 52.39 208 397
96 96 Phil Mickelson 64 52.31 215 411
97 73 Aaron Baddeley 54 52.27 161 308
98 99 Dylan Frittelli 72 52.26 231 442
99 T77 David Hearn 68 52.24 140 268
100 103 Sam Ryder 84 52.20 225 431
101 98 Lucas Glover 86 52.13 220 422
102 100 Xander Schauffele 67 52.05 178 342
103 140 Keegan Bradley 82 51.98 197 379
104 101 Brandon Hagy 74 51.95 253 487
105 102 Keith Mitchell 76 51.89 233 449
106 105 Sebastián Muñoz 93 51.69 245 474
107 119 Maverick McNealy 72 51.66 202 391
108 107 Marc Leishman 71 51.59 195 378
109 108 J.B. Holmes 50 51.55 183 355
110 T111 Scott Brown 80 51.47 210 408
T111 106 Nate Lashley 72 51.44 197 383
T111 109 Cameron Smith 73 51.44 196 381
113 104 Bill Haas 44 51.36 132 257
114 113 C.T. Pan 76 51.35 209 407
115 114 Denny McCarthy 86 51.34 230 448
116 116 Harry Higgs 70 51.32 214 417
117 T111 Lanto Griffin 89 51.28 260 507
118 117 Matt Wallace 59 51.20 149 291
119 131 Rob Oppenheim 74 51.18 174 340
120 157 Louis Oosthuizen 69 51.11 161 315
121 120 Justin Thomas 71 51.07 214 419
122 122 Carlos Ortiz 83 51.01 227 445
123 110 Kris Ventura 72 51.00 205 402
124 115 Tom Lewis 82 50.98 234 459
125 124 Kyle Stanley 90 50.88 203 399
126 127 Peter Malnati 78 50.78 228 449
127 125 Hudson Swafford 70 50.69 183 361
128 129 Cameron Tringale 86 50.66 229 452
129 126 Max Homa 81 50.58 218 431
130 128 Jason Kokrak 79 50.51 198 392
131 T144 Jason Dufner 84 50.49 206 408
132 121 Byeong Hun An 82 50.46 274 543
T133 130 Justin Rose 50 50.39 128 254
T133 T136 Cam Davis 82 50.39 259 514
135 132 Tim Wilkinson 46 50.25 100 199
136 118 Austin Cook 72 50.15 167 333
137 134 Robert Streb 70 50.13 199 397
138 135 Talor Gooch 87 50.11 226 451
T139 141 J.J. Spaun 72 50.00 148 296
T139 T136 Tyrrell Hatton 57 50.00 125 250
T139 133 Chez Reavie 80 50.00 148 296
T139 143 Scott Harrington 79 50.00 215 430
143 138 K.H. Lee 94 49.90 242 485
144 139 Rory Sabbatini 71 49.87 190 381
145 158 Sebastian Cappelen 54 49.86 174 349
146 142 Padraig Harrington 44 49.81 131 263
147 146 Zach Johnson 78 49.64 204 411
148 147 Branden Grace 73 49.55 219 442
149 148 Kevin Streelman 90 49.50 200 404
150 T152 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 49.49 196 396
151 149 Kramer Hickok 65 49.46 137 277
152 T152 Sepp Straka 94 49.44 263 532
153 150 Xinjun Zhang 68 49.35 189 383
154 163 Hunter Mahan 59 49.28 172 349
155 T144 Rickie Fowler 76 49.27 202 410
156 151 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 49.24 130 264
157 155 Joel Dahmen 78 49.13 169 344
158 T169 Ryan Armour 76 49.12 140 285
159 156 Jim Herman 60 49.08 134 273
160 154 Satoshi Kodaira 74 48.86 150 307
161 T161 Troy Merritt 98 48.83 250 512
162 160 Danny Lee 61 48.80 162 332
163 T161 Harris English 79 48.79 182 373
164 159 Brian Gay 64 48.78 180 369
165 165 Erik van Rooyen 65 48.50 162 334
166 164 Matt Kuchar 67 48.42 138 285
167 172 Richy Werenski 84 48.40 212 438
168 166 Nick Taylor 88 48.26 208 431
169 168 Andrew Landry 64 48.23 136 282
170 167 Brendan Steele 78 48.21 189 392
171 T169 Tommy Fleetwood 57 48.16 144 299
172 171 Mackenzie Hughes 82 48.12 218 453
173 176 Tom Hoge 88 47.97 213 444
174 173 Tyler McCumber 62 47.95 175 365
175 T174 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 47.55 175 368
176 T174 Michael Thompson 74 47.47 150 316
T177 183 Ryan Moore 44 47.27 78 165
T177 179 Robby Shelton 80 47.27 225 476
179 177 Alex Noren 78 47.25 206 436
T180 181 J.T. Poston 83 47.19 227 481
T180 178 Doc Redman 76 47.19 168 356
182 187 Patrick Reed 73 47.06 168 357
183 182 Kevin Stadler 43 47.03 111 236
184 180 K.J. Choi 52 46.96 108 230
185 184 Brian Harman 91 46.78 189 404
186 191 Martin Trainer 59 46.72 185 396
187 192 Sung Kang 84 46.59 239 513
188 185 Danny Willett 51 46.56 122 262
189 189 Francesco Molinari 42 45.92 107 233
190 195 Gary Woodland 64 45.83 187 408
191 190 Tyler Duncan 90 45.74 177 387
192 188 Fabián Gómez 54 45.59 124 272
193 193 Lee Westwood 53 45.42 124 273
194 198 Jimmy Walker 74 45.40 247 544
195 194 Kevin Kisner 69 45.30 130 287
196 196 Mark Hubbard 94 45.26 186 411
197 199 Michael Kim 69 44.61 207 464
198 197 Kelly Kraft 44 44.40 103 232
199 201 Brendon Todd 87 44.20 122 276
200 200 Adam Scott 62 43.91 173 394
201 202 Adam Long 83 43.68 159 364
202 203 Ian Poulter 68 43.05 130 302
203 204 Kevin Na 70 42.95 134 312
204 205 Adam Hadwin 82 42.30 184 435
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 39.48 92 233
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 35.44 73 206

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the tee shot did not come to rest on the fairway. The shot distance must be determined by a laser. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any part of the ball is touching the putting surface and the number of strokes taken is 2 or less than par. (199)