Statistics » Putting » 3-Putt Avoidance - 5-10'

3-Putt Avoidance - 5-10'

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average .43

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
T1 T1 Charley Hoffman 95 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Armour 76 .00 0 204 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Gay 64 .00 0 188 100.00
T1 T1 Lee Westwood 53 .00 0 130 100.00
T1 T1 Padraig Harrington 44 .00 0 99 100.00
T1 T1 Sergio Garcia 65 .00 0 181 100.00
T1 T1 Charles Howell III 70 .00 0 161 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 .00 0 129 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Kuchar 67 .00 0 203 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Palmer 71 .00 0 219 100.00
T1 T1 Vaughn Taylor 80 .00 0 211 100.00
T1 T1 Zach Johnson 78 .00 0 231 100.00
T1 T1 K.J. Choi 52 .00 0 157 100.00
T1 T1 Pat Perez 96 .00 0 249 100.00
T1 T1 Francesco Molinari 42 .00 0 108 100.00
T1 T1 Tim Wilkinson 46 .00 0 90 100.00
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 .00 0 100 100.00
T1 T1 Nick Taylor 88 .00 0 273 100.00
T1 T1 Chez Reavie 80 .00 0 235 100.00
T1 T1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .00 0 215 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Jones 90 .00 0 237 100.00
T1 T1 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .00 0 161 100.00
T1 T1 Alex Noren 78 .00 0 233 100.00
T1 T1 Brandt Snedeker 82 .00 0 235 100.00
T1 T1 Martin Laird 74 .00 0 214 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Day 66 .00 0 197 100.00
T1 T1 Rory McIlroy 61 .00 0 167 100.00
T1 T1 Fabián Gómez 54 .00 0 118 100.00
T1 T1 Nate Lashley 72 .00 0 200 100.00
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 .00 0 148 100.00
T1 T1 Bronson Burgoon 70 .00 0 175 100.00
T1 T1 Billy Horschel 81 .00 0 164 100.00
T1 T1 Scott Brown 80 .00 0 219 100.00
T1 T1 Brice Garnett 90 .00 0 220 100.00
T1 T1 Tony Finau 81 .00 0 211 100.00
T1 T1 Dylan Frittelli 72 .00 0 204 100.00
T1 T1 Henrik Norlander 86 .00 0 254 100.00
T1 T1 Anirban Lahiri 60 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Jim Herman 60 .00 0 168 100.00
T1 T1 Brendon Todd 87 .00 0 231 100.00
T1 T1 Rafael Campos 58 .00 0 120 100.00
T1 T1 Rickie Fowler 76 .00 0 225 100.00
T1 T1 Xinjun Zhang 68 .00 0 174 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Tway 60 .00 0 166 100.00
T1 T1 James Hahn 64 .00 0 168 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Gligic 80 .00 0 208 100.00
T1 T1 Patton Kizzire 92 .00 0 264 100.00
T1 T1 Russell Knox 88 .00 0 245 100.00
T1 T1 Keegan Bradley 82 .00 0 226 100.00
T1 T1 Shane Lowry 67 .00 0 180 100.00
T1 T1 Andrew Landry 64 .00 0 209 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 .00 0 92 100.00
T1 T1 Jordan Spieth 76 .00 0 206 100.00
T1 T1 Russell Henley 75 .00 0 221 100.00
T1 T1 Andrew Putnam 85 .00 0 247 100.00
T1 T1 Hudson Swafford 70 .00 0 166 100.00
T1 T1 Sebastian Cappelen 54 .00 0 132 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Reed 73 .00 0 198 100.00
T1 T1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .00 0 160 100.00
T1 T1 Peter Malnati 78 .00 0 219 100.00
T1 T1 Chesson Hadley 68 .00 0 186 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Cantlay 69 .00 0 188 100.00
T1 T1 Beau Hossler 86 .00 0 222 100.00
T1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .00 0 208 100.00
T1 T1 Tom Hoge 88 .00 0 290 100.00
T1 T1 Martin Trainer 59 .00 0 150 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Smith 73 .00 0 194 100.00
T1 T1 Brooks Koepka 52 .00 0 124 100.00
T1 T1 Mark Hubbard 94 .00 0 309 100.00
T1 T1 Harold Varner III 80 .00 0 225 100.00
T1 T1 Si Woo Kim 83 .00 0 254 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Kim 69 .00 0 174 100.00
T1 T1 Max Homa 81 .00 0 210 100.00
T1 T1 Daniel Berger 71 .00 0 197 100.00
T1 T1 Joaquin Niemann 89 .00 0 299 100.00
T1 T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .00 0 116 100.00
T1 T1 Tyler Duncan 90 .00 0 264 100.00
T1 T1 Scottie Scheffler 93 .00 0 235 100.00
T1 T1 Maverick McNealy 72 .00 0 218 100.00
T1 T1 Jon Rahm 74 .00 0 171 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Schenk 100 .00 0 245 100.00
T1 T1 Sam Burns 72 .00 0 211 100.00
T1 T1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 .00 0 172 100.00
T1 T1 Denny McCarthy 86 .00 0 268 100.00
T1 T1 Xander Schauffele 67 .00 0 156 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Taylor 48 .00 0 87 100.00
T1 T1 Hank Lebioda 70 .00 0 170 100.00
T1 T1 J.T. Poston 83 .00 0 248 100.00
T1 T1 Sepp Straka 94 .00 0 268 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Wise 68 .00 0 196 100.00
T1 T1 Collin Morikawa 69 .00 0 210 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Champ 67 .00 0 174 100.00
T1 T1 Matthew Wolff 52 .00 0 169 100.00
95 T98 K.H. Lee 94 .35 1 287 99.65
96 T98 Brian Harman 91 .36 1 276 99.64
T97 T101 Brian Stuard 100 .38 1 263 99.62
T97 T101 Patrick Rodgers 100 .38 1 265 99.62
T97 100 Troy Merritt 98 .38 1 261 99.62
100 T105 Adam Long 83 .39 1 257 99.61
T101 T101 Abraham Ancer 85 .40 1 252 99.60
T101 T105 Chris Kirk 78 .40 1 247 99.60
T101 T101 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .40 1 252 99.60
104 T107 Scott Stallings 76 .41 1 244 99.59
T105 T107 Kyle Stanley 90 .42 1 236 99.58
T105 T1 Tom Lewis 82 .42 1 238 99.58
T105 T114 Charl Schwartzel 82 .42 1 239 99.58
T105 T114 Jimmy Walker 74 .42 1 239 99.58
T105 T107 Matthew NeSmith 86 .42 1 240 99.58
T105 T107 Doug Ghim 84 .42 1 238 99.58
T111 T107 Doc Redman 76 .43 1 234 99.57
T111 T114 Will Gordon 88 .43 1 234 99.57
T111 T107 Brendan Steele 78 .43 1 235 99.57
T111 T107 Carlos Ortiz 83 .43 1 233 99.57
T115 T119 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 .44 1 226 99.56
T115 T114 Will Zalatoris 82 .44 1 228 99.56
T117 T126 Chase Seiffert 78 .45 1 222 99.55
T117 T119 Scott Harrington 79 .45 1 221 99.55
T117 118 Danny Lee 61 .45 1 221 99.55
T117 T121 Michael Thompson 74 .45 1 223 99.55
T121 T126 Camilo Villegas 73 .46 1 217 99.54
T121 T121 Stewart Cink 74 .46 1 217 99.54
T121 T121 Wyndham Clark 78 .46 1 218 99.54
T124 T132 Scott Piercy 73 .47 1 212 99.53
T124 T121 C.T. Pan 76 .47 1 215 99.53
T126 125 Rory Sabbatini 71 .48 1 209 99.52
T126 T129 Satoshi Kodaira 74 .48 1 207 99.52
T128 T126 Harris English 79 .49 1 206 99.51
T128 131 Vincent Whaley 82 .49 1 203 99.51
T130 T132 Brandon Hagy 74 .50 1 199 99.50
T130 T132 Emiliano Grillo 90 .50 1 201 99.50
T130 T129 Jason Kokrak 79 .50 1 201 99.50
T133 T138 Robert Streb 70 .52 1 193 99.48
T133 T144 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .52 1 194 99.48
T133 T132 Viktor Hovland 74 .52 1 192 99.48
T133 137 Austin Cook 72 .52 1 192 99.48
T137 T138 J.J. Spaun 72 .53 1 188 99.47
T137 136 Marc Leishman 71 .53 1 189 99.47
T137 T144 Cameron Percy 77 .53 1 189 99.47
T140 T144 Bo Van Pelt 72 .54 1 186 99.46
T140 T142 John Huh 56 .54 1 186 99.46
T140 T144 Roger Sloan 78 .54 1 186 99.46
143 T138 Branden Grace 73 .55 1 181 99.45
T144 T142 Kevin Kisner 69 .56 1 177 99.44
T144 150 Gary Woodland 64 .56 1 179 99.44
T144 149 Joseph Bramlett 78 .56 1 180 99.44
T144 T151 Sam Ryder 84 .56 1 178 99.44
148 T144 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .57 1 175 99.43
149 T151 Dustin Johnson 61 .59 1 170 99.41
150 T153 Tyler McCumber 62 .60 1 168 99.40
151 T157 David Hearn 68 .61 1 163 99.39
152 T153 Kramer Hickok 65 .62 1 162 99.38
153 155 J.B. Holmes 50 .63 1 158 99.37
154 156 Ian Poulter 68 .64 1 157 99.36
155 T157 Sungjae Im 107 .68 2 292 99.32
156 159 Matt Wallace 59 .69 1 145 99.31
157 160 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .72 1 139 99.28
158 161 Kevin Streelman 90 .73 2 273 99.27
T159 164 Sean O'Hair 49 .75 1 133 99.25
T159 162 Adam Hadwin 82 .75 2 267 99.25
161 165 Byeong Hun An 82 .77 2 260 99.23
T162 163 Lanto Griffin 89 .78 2 258 99.22
T162 T166 Ryan Moore 44 .78 1 129 99.22
164 168 Harry Higgs 70 .81 2 247 99.19
T165 T170 Cameron Tringale 86 .82 2 245 99.18
T165 169 Luke List 85 .82 2 245 99.18
T165 T166 Corey Conners 91 .82 2 245 99.18
168 T170 Henrik Stenson 47 .85 1 118 99.15
169 172 Justin Rose 50 .86 1 116 99.14
170 173 Grayson Murray 53 .88 1 113 99.12
171 T174 Joel Dahmen 78 .89 2 224 99.11
172 T179 Michael Gellerman 47 .93 1 107 99.07
T173 T174 Rhein Gibson 56 .94 1 106 99.06
T173 177 Ryan Brehm 56 .94 1 106 99.06
175 T184 Jonathan Byrd 44 1.01 1 99 98.99
176 176 Justin Thomas 71 1.04 2 193 98.96
177 T182 Bubba Watson 71 1.07 2 187 98.93
178 T138 Rob Oppenheim 74 1.08 2 185 98.92
T179 178 Seamus Power 50 1.09 1 92 98.91
T179 T184 Mark Anderson 54 1.09 1 92 98.91
181 T179 Danny Willett 51 1.10 1 91 98.90
182 T182 Richy Werenski 84 1.11 3 270 98.89
183 181 Adam Scott 62 1.12 2 179 98.88
T184 T186 Lucas Glover 86 1.20 3 251 98.80
T184 T186 Talor Gooch 87 1.20 3 251 98.80
186 188 D.J. Trahan 66 1.22 2 164 98.78
187 189 Paul Casey 63 1.27 2 158 98.73
188 190 Kris Ventura 72 1.28 2 156 98.72
189 192 Bo Hoag 87 1.31 3 229 98.69
190 193 Luke Donald 54 1.32 2 151 98.68
191 191 Sebastián Muñoz 93 1.35 4 297 98.65
192 194 Jason Dufner 84 1.42 4 281 98.58
193 197 Keith Mitchell 76 1.44 3 208 98.56
194 196 Robby Shelton 80 1.48 4 271 98.52
195 195 Kevin Na 70 1.49 3 202 98.51
196 200 Kevin Stadler 43 1.53 2 131 98.47
197 199 Chris Baker 54 1.56 2 128 98.44
198 198 Phil Mickelson 64 1.59 3 189 98.41
199 202 Nelson Ledesma 46 1.61 2 124 98.39
T200 201 Kelly Kraft 44 1.68 2 119 98.32
T200 203 Josh Teater 50 1.68 2 119 98.32
202 204 Erik van Rooyen 65 1.92 3 156 98.08
203 205 Cam Davis 82 1.99 6 301 98.01
204 206 Sung Kang 84 2.47 6 243 97.53
205 208 Nick Watney 56 2.56 3 117 97.44
206 207 Jamie Lovemark 42 2.65 3 113 97.35

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./total holes played) when the initial putt is greater than or equal to 5 feet and less than 10 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (69)