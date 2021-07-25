×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 50-75 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 50-75 yards (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.090

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Michael Gellerman 47 -.778
2 2 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.667
3 T3 Cameron Champ 67 -.556
4 5 Bo Hoag 87 -.538
T5 6 Tyler Duncan 90 -.500
T5 T3 Austin Cook 72 -.500
7 7 Hank Lebioda 70 -.462
8 8 Webb Simpson 61 -.455
9 9 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.450
T10 T15 Cam Davis 82 -.444
T10 10 Sean O'Hair 49 -.444
12 11 Beau Hossler 86 -.440
13 12 Matt Kuchar 67 -.429
14 T13 Mark Anderson 54 -.417
15 T15 Russell Knox 88 -.412
T16 T13 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.400
T16 T17 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.400
T16 T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.400
T16 T17 Xander Schauffele 67 -.400
20 20 Tom Lewis 82 -.393
T21 T21 Brice Garnett 90 -.389
T21 T21 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.389
23 23 Jordan Spieth 76 -.381
T24 T24 Charles Howell III 70 -.375
T24 T24 Seamus Power 50 -.375
T24 T24 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.375
27 29 Brendon Todd 87 -.346
T28 T30 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.333
T28 28 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.333
T28 T30 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.333
T28 T30 Richy Werenski 84 -.333
T32 T34 Daniel Berger 71 -.316
T32 T34 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.316
T32 27 K.H. Lee 94 -.316
35 36 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.313
T36 T30 Roger Sloan 78 -.308
T36 37 James Hahn 64 -.308
T36 T50 Ryan Brehm 56 -.308
39 38 Matt Jones 90 -.304
40 39 Jason Kokrak 79 -.300
41 40 David Hearn 68 -.294
42 T72 Patton Kizzire 92 -.292
T43 T41 Henrik Norlander 86 -.286
T43 T85 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.286
T43 T41 Jason Dufner 84 -.286
T43 T41 Aaron Wise 68 -.286
47 T58 J.J. Spaun 72 -.278
T48 T47 Cameron Smith 73 -.273
T48 T47 D.J. Trahan 66 -.273
T50 T50 Nick Taylor 88 -.250
T50 T50 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.250
T50 T97 Sergio Garcia 65 -.250
T50 T41 Dustin Johnson 61 -.250
T50 T50 C.T. Pan 76 -.250
T50 T50 Patrick Reed 73 -.250
T50 T50 Cameron Tringale 86 -.250
T50 T50 Corey Conners 91 -.250
58 57 Jason Day 66 -.238
T59 T58 Harry Higgs 70 -.235
T59 T58 Kramer Hickok 65 -.235
T61 T61 Jon Rahm 74 -.231
T61 T61 Sam Burns 72 -.231
T61 T61 Ryan Palmer 71 -.231
T64 T64 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.227
T64 T64 Robby Shelton 80 -.227
T66 T66 Billy Horschel 81 -.222
T66 T66 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.222
T68 T41 Joel Dahmen 78 -.217
T68 T72 Keith Mitchell 76 -.217
T70 T69 John Huh 56 -.211
T70 46 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.211
T70 T69 Brian Gay 64 -.211
T73 T72 Ryan Armour 76 -.200
T73 49 Cameron Percy 77 -.200
T73 T72 Luke Donald 54 -.200
T73 T72 Peter Malnati 78 -.200
T73 T72 Danny Lee 61 -.200
T73 T72 Jim Herman 60 -.200
79 79 Kevin Na 70 -.190
80 80 Chris Kirk 78 -.188
T81 T81 Justin Thomas 71 -.182
T81 T81 Camilo Villegas 73 -.182
83 84 Kevin Kisner 69 -.179
T84 T85 Martin Laird 74 -.167
T84 T85 Marc Leishman 71 -.167
T84 T85 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.167
87 T85 Wyndham Clark 78 -.158
T88 T91 Doug Ghim 84 -.154
T88 T91 Sepp Straka 94 -.154
T88 T91 Alex Noren 78 -.154
T88 T91 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.154
T88 T91 Brendan Steele 78 -.154
T93 T69 Andrew Putnam 85 -.143
T93 96 Byeong Hun An 82 -.143
T93 T97 Padraig Harrington 44 -.143
T93 T97 Matt Wallace 59 -.143
T93 T97 Sungjae Im 107 -.143
T93 T97 Mark Hubbard 94 -.143
99 T123 Scott Piercy 73 -.133
100 T97 Rickie Fowler 76 -.130
T101 T133 Chez Reavie 80 -.125
T101 T103 Brian Harman 91 -.125
T101 T103 Chase Seiffert 78 -.125
104 105 Stewart Cink 74 -.120
T105 T106 K.J. Choi 52 -.118
T105 T106 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.118
T107 T108 Ian Poulter 68 -.111
T107 T108 Ben Martin 48 -.111
109 110 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.107
110 T111 Abraham Ancer 85 -.105
111 113 Josh Teater 50 -.095
T112 T114 Jimmy Walker 74 -.091
T112 T133 Adam Hadwin 82 -.091
T112 T114 Max Homa 81 -.091
T112 T66 Matthew Wolff 52 -.091
T116 T116 Talor Gooch 87 -.083
T116 T116 Kris Ventura 72 -.083
T116 T81 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.083
T116 T116 Francesco Molinari 42 -.083
T116 T133 Luke List 85 -.083
T121 T120 Bill Haas 44 -.077
T121 T120 Phil Mickelson 64 -.077
T121 T116 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.077
124 122 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.074
T125 T133 J.T. Poston 83 -.071
T125 T123 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.071
T127 T123 Scott Harrington 79 -.067
T127 126 Will Zalatoris 82 -.067
T129 T127 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.059
T129 T127 Russell Henley 75 -.059
T129 T127 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.059
T132 131 Lanto Griffin 89 -.053
T132 130 Bubba Watson 71 -.053
134 T111 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.050
135 132 Vincent Whaley 82 -.048
T136 T133 Collin Morikawa 69 E
T136 T133 Bryson DeChambeau 67 E
T136 T133 Denny McCarthy 86 E
T136 T133 Viktor Hovland 74 E
T136 T133 Harold Varner III 80 E
T136 T133 Brooks Koepka 52 E
T136 T133 Martin Trainer 59 E
T136 T133 Tyler McCumber 62 E
T136 T133 Tim Wilkinson 46 E
T136 T133 Paul Casey 63 E
T136 T133 Pat Perez 96 E
T136 T133 Adam Scott 62 E
T136 T133 Charley Hoffman 95 E
T136 T133 Rob Oppenheim 74 E
T136 T133 Jamie Lovemark 42 E
T136 T133 Rory McIlroy 61 E
T136 T133 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 E
T136 T133 Kevin Stadler 43 E
T136 T133 Robert Streb 70 E
T136 T133 Kyle Stanley 90 E
T136 T133 Rafael Campos 58 E
T136 T133 Troy Merritt 98 E
T136 T133 Michael Gligic 80 E
T136 T133 Tony Finau 81 E
160 162 Adam Schenk 100 +.048
T161 T163 Doc Redman 76 +.059
T161 T163 Branden Grace 73 +.059
163 T165 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.063
164 T165 Shane Lowry 67 +.067
T165 167 Nate Lashley 72 +.071
T165 T168 Kevin Tway 60 +.071
T165 T85 Michael Kim 69 +.071
168 T168 Fabián Gómez 54 +.077
T169 T171 Ryan Moore 44 +.091
T169 T171 Scott Brown 80 +.091
T169 T174 Scott Stallings 76 +.091
T169 T171 Harris English 79 +.091
173 T174 Brandon Hagy 74 +.095
174 176 Si Woo Kim 83 +.105
T175 T177 Adam Long 83 +.111
T175 T177 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.111
177 170 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.115
178 179 Kelly Kraft 44 +.125
179 T180 Maverick McNealy 72 +.130
180 T180 Zach Johnson 78 +.136
T181 T182 Henrik Stenson 47 +.143
T181 T182 Chris Baker 54 +.143
T181 T182 Ben Taylor 48 +.143
T184 T185 Rhein Gibson 56 +.167
T184 T185 Danny Willett 51 +.167
T184 T185 Hunter Mahan 59 +.167
T187 T188 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.182
T187 T192 Gary Woodland 64 +.182
T189 T190 Hudson Swafford 70 +.188
T189 T190 Lucas Glover 86 +.188
T191 T192 Lee Westwood 53 +.200
T191 195 Andrew Landry 64 +.200
T191 T192 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.200
194 201 Sam Ryder 84 +.214
195 196 Brian Stuard 100 +.238
196 197 Kevin Streelman 90 +.273
197 198 Will Gordon 88 +.278
T198 T199 Tom Hoge 88 +.300
T198 T199 Nick Watney 56 +.300
200 202 Michael Thompson 74 +.333
201 203 Grayson Murray 53 +.364
T202 206 Keegan Bradley 82 +.375
T202 T204 Sung Kang 84 +.375
204 T204 J.B. Holmes 50 +.400
205 207 Justin Rose 50 +.444
206 208 Chesson Hadley 68 +.667

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 75 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (30)