Approaches 225-250 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 225-250 yards-Rgh (RTP)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.192

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
T1 T1 James Hahn 64 -1.000
T1 T1 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -1.000
T1 T1 Justin Rose 50 -1.000
4 4 Tony Finau 81 -.857
T5 T5 Brooks Koepka 52 -.833
T5 T5 Ben Taylor 48 -.833
7 7 Ben Martin 48 -.800
8 8 Jason Kokrak 79 -.778
T9 T9 Cameron Smith 73 -.750
T9 T9 Hank Lebioda 70 -.750
T9 T9 Bill Haas 44 -.750
T9 T9 J.B. Holmes 50 -.750
13 T15 Keith Mitchell 76 -.727
T14 T13 Justin Thomas 71 -.714
T14 T18 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.714
T14 T13 D.J. Trahan 66 -.714
T17 T15 Rafael Campos 58 -.700
T17 T15 Sam Burns 72 -.700
T19 T18 Adam Schenk 100 -.667
T19 T18 Denny McCarthy 86 -.667
T19 T18 Doc Redman 76 -.667
T19 T22 Patton Kizzire 92 -.667
T23 T22 Aaron Wise 68 -.625
T23 T22 Paul Casey 63 -.625
T23 T22 Matt Jones 90 -.625
T26 T26 Martin Laird 74 -.600
T26 T26 Max Homa 81 -.600
T26 T26 Kramer Hickok 65 -.600
T26 T26 Branden Grace 73 -.600
30 30 Will Gordon 88 -.583
31 T31 Ian Poulter 68 -.571
32 33 Hudson Swafford 70 -.556
T33 T34 Chesson Hadley 68 -.538
T33 T34 Cam Davis 82 -.538
T35 T64 Kris Ventura 72 -.500
T35 T36 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.500
T35 T36 Harold Varner III 80 -.500
T35 T36 Daniel Berger 71 -.500
T35 T36 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.500
T35 T36 Kevin Kisner 69 -.500
T35 T36 Brice Garnett 90 -.500
T35 T36 Rickie Fowler 76 -.500
T35 T31 Mark Anderson 54 -.500
T35 T36 Henrik Stenson 47 -.500
T35 T36 Lee Westwood 53 -.500
T35 T36 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.500
T35 T36 Josh Teater 50 -.500
48 47 Tom Lewis 82 -.467
49 48 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.462
T50 T49 Viktor Hovland 74 -.455
T50 T49 Rory McIlroy 61 -.455
T52 T51 Jason Day 66 -.444
T52 T70 Kevin Tway 60 -.444
T52 T51 Michael Gligic 80 -.444
T52 T51 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.444
T56 T54 Stewart Cink 74 -.429
T56 T54 Luke Donald 54 -.429
T56 T54 Sean O'Hair 49 -.429
T56 T54 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.429
T56 T54 Billy Horschel 81 -.429
T56 T54 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.429
T56 T54 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.429
T63 T61 Keegan Bradley 82 -.417
T63 T72 Roger Sloan 78 -.417
T63 T61 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.417
66 63 Wyndham Clark 78 -.412
T67 T64 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.400
T67 T64 Sam Ryder 84 -.400
T67 T64 Matthew Wolff 52 -.400
T67 T64 Andrew Landry 64 -.400
71 T79 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.385
72 T70 Danny Lee 61 -.375
T73 T64 Ryan Brehm 56 -.364
T73 T72 Bo Hoag 87 -.364
T73 T72 Abraham Ancer 85 -.364
T73 T72 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.364
T73 T72 Pat Perez 96 -.364
78 78 Sepp Straka 94 -.353
T79 T79 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.333
T79 T79 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.333
T79 T79 Lanto Griffin 89 -.333
T79 T79 Martin Trainer 59 -.333
T79 T79 J.J. Spaun 72 -.333
T79 T79 Chase Seiffert 78 -.333
T79 T79 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.333
T79 T79 Kyle Stanley 90 -.333
T79 T79 Adam Scott 62 -.333
T79 T79 Francesco Molinari 42 -.333
T79 T79 Sergio Garcia 65 -.333
T79 T79 Charles Howell III 70 -.333
T79 T79 Jason Dufner 84 -.333
T79 T79 Nick Watney 56 -.333
T79 T79 Luke List 85 -.333
T94 T95 Ryan Palmer 71 -.313
T94 T95 Chris Kirk 78 -.313
96 97 Sung Kang 84 -.308
T97 T98 Harry Higgs 70 -.300
T97 T98 Charley Hoffman 95 -.300
T99 T100 Cameron Percy 77 -.286
T99 T100 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.286
T101 102 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.273
T101 T143 Bubba Watson 71 -.273
103 103 Jordan Spieth 76 -.267
T104 T104 Brendan Steele 78 -.250
T104 T104 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.250
T104 T72 Michael Thompson 74 -.250
T104 T104 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.250
T104 T104 Corey Conners 91 -.250
T104 T104 Cameron Champ 67 -.250
T104 T104 Brian Harman 91 -.250
T104 T104 Phil Mickelson 64 -.250
T112 T111 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.222
T112 T111 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.222
T114 T128 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.214
T114 T113 Russell Henley 75 -.214
T114 T113 Harris English 79 -.214
T114 T113 Si Woo Kim 83 -.214
118 T124 Jimmy Walker 74 -.211
T119 T116 Grayson Murray 53 -.200
T119 T116 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.200
T119 T116 Jon Rahm 74 -.200
T119 T116 Webb Simpson 61 -.200
T119 T116 Jim Herman 60 -.200
T119 T138 Troy Merritt 98 -.200
T119 T138 Cameron Tringale 86 -.200
T126 T116 K.H. Lee 94 -.182
T126 123 Tyler Duncan 90 -.182
T128 T124 Beau Hossler 86 -.167
T128 T124 Robby Shelton 80 -.167
T128 T124 Ryan Moore 44 -.167
T131 T128 Brandon Hagy 74 -.154
T131 T128 Nate Lashley 72 -.154
T133 T131 Adam Hadwin 82 -.143
T133 T131 Will Zalatoris 82 -.143
T133 T131 Michael Gellerman 47 -.143
136 134 Tyler McCumber 62 -.133
T137 T135 Xander Schauffele 67 -.125
T137 T135 Vincent Whaley 82 -.125
T137 T135 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.125
140 T140 Scott Stallings 76 -.100
T141 142 Scott Brown 80 E
T141 T143 Henrik Norlander 86 E
T141 T143 Emiliano Grillo 90 E
T141 T143 Danny Willett 51 E
T141 T143 Hideki Matsuyama 78 E
T141 T143 Shane Lowry 67 E
T141 T173 Byeong Hun An 82 E
T141 T143 John Huh 56 E
T141 T143 Andrew Putnam 85 E
T141 T143 Robert Streb 70 E
T141 T143 Tom Hoge 88 E
T141 T143 Michael Kim 69 E
T141 T143 Austin Cook 72 E
T141 T143 J.T. Poston 83 E
T141 T143 Tim Wilkinson 46 E
T141 T143 Nick Taylor 88 E
T141 T143 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 E
T141 T143 Marc Leishman 71 E
T141 T143 Alex Noren 78 E
T141 T143 Brandt Snedeker 82 E
T141 T140 Camilo Villegas 73 E
T141 T143 Ryan Armour 76 E
T141 T143 Bo Van Pelt 72 E
T141 T143 K.J. Choi 52 E
T141 T176 Hunter Mahan 59 E
T141 T143 Jonathan Byrd 44 E
T167 T168 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.100
T167 T168 Mark Hubbard 94 +.100
T167 T168 Talor Gooch 87 +.100
T170 T171 Kevin Na 70 +.111
T170 T171 Scott Harrington 79 +.111
T172 T173 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.125
T172 T176 Gary Woodland 64 +.125
T174 T176 Brendon Todd 87 +.143
T174 T176 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.143
T174 T176 Collin Morikawa 69 +.143
T174 T188 Scott Piercy 73 +.143
T174 T176 Lucas Glover 86 +.143
T174 T116 David Hearn 68 +.143
T180 T188 Kevin Stadler 43 +.167
T180 T182 Zach Johnson 78 +.167
T180 167 Matt Kuchar 67 +.167
T180 T143 Patrick Reed 73 +.167
T180 T182 Richy Werenski 84 +.167
T180 T182 Dustin Johnson 61 +.167
T180 T182 Rhein Gibson 56 +.167
T180 T182 Chris Baker 54 +.167
T180 T182 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.167
T189 T191 Seamus Power 50 +.250
T189 T191 Fabián Gómez 54 +.250
T189 T191 Russell Knox 88 +.250
192 195 Doug Ghim 84 +.286
T193 T196 Peter Malnati 78 +.333
T193 T196 Kelly Kraft 44 +.333
T193 T196 Maverick McNealy 72 +.333
T193 T196 Matt Wallace 59 +.333
T193 T196 Brian Stuard 100 +.333
T193 T196 Joel Dahmen 78 +.333
T193 T196 Padraig Harrington 44 +.333
200 203 Kevin Streelman 90 +.417
T201 T173 Brian Gay 64 +.444
T201 204 Sungjae Im 107 +.444
T203 T205 C.T. Pan 76 +.500
T203 T205 Chez Reavie 80 +.500
205 207 Adam Long 83 +.667
206 208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +1.000

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 225 yards and less than 250 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2391)