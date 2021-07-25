×
Approaches > 100 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.119

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Ben Martin 48 -.087
2 2 Seamus Power 50 -.046
3 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.026
4 4 Bo Hoag 87 -.020
5 5 Charley Hoffman 95 -.017
6 7 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.006
7 6 Wyndham Clark 78 -.004
T8 T8 Sam Burns 72 E
T8 T8 Xander Schauffele 67 E
T8 T8 Daniel Berger 71 E
11 12 Russell Henley 75 +.006
12 13 Ryan Palmer 71 +.011
T13 T16 Ryan Brehm 56 +.016
T13 T14 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.016
15 T16 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.019
16 20 Dustin Johnson 61 +.021
17 T21 Chase Seiffert 78 +.022
18 T21 Justin Thomas 71 +.023
T19 T18 Chesson Hadley 68 +.024
T19 T14 Rafael Campos 58 +.024
T19 T18 Brandon Hagy 74 +.024
22 T21 Chris Kirk 78 +.028
23 25 J.B. Holmes 50 +.030
T24 T26 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.031
T24 T26 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.031
26 33 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.033
T27 T34 Patton Kizzire 92 +.034
T27 29 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.034
T29 31 Jason Day 66 +.037
T29 24 Denny McCarthy 86 +.037
T31 32 Sam Ryder 84 +.041
T31 T66 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.041
T31 30 D.J. Trahan 66 +.041
T34 T8 Josh Teater 50 +.042
T34 T41 Kevin Tway 60 +.042
T34 T43 Cameron Tringale 86 +.042
37 37 Harris English 79 +.044
T38 T70 Roger Sloan 78 +.045
T38 T26 James Hahn 64 +.045
T38 39 K.H. Lee 94 +.045
41 T53 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.046
42 T74 Nick Watney 56 +.047
43 T34 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.049
44 T50 Sergio Garcia 65 +.050
T45 40 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.051
T45 T41 Si Woo Kim 83 +.051
47 T34 Vincent Whaley 82 +.052
T48 T43 Viktor Hovland 74 +.053
T48 T55 Stewart Cink 74 +.053
T48 47 Scott Stallings 76 +.053
T51 T45 Branden Grace 73 +.054
T51 T45 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.054
53 T50 Keegan Bradley 82 +.055
54 T50 Rhein Gibson 56 +.056
T55 T48 Rory McIlroy 61 +.057
T55 T48 Talor Gooch 87 +.057
T57 38 Adam Schenk 100 +.058
T57 77 Matthew Wolff 52 +.058
59 T53 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.059
60 T55 Zach Johnson 78 +.061
61 59 Luke List 85 +.063
62 T55 Tony Finau 81 +.064
T63 60 Michael Thompson 74 +.068
T63 T55 J.J. Spaun 72 +.068
T63 T62 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.068
66 T78 Brian Stuard 100 +.069
T67 T66 Will Zalatoris 82 +.070
T67 T66 Harold Varner III 80 +.070
69 69 Kramer Hickok 65 +.071
70 T72 Harry Higgs 70 +.072
T71 T70 Kevin Kisner 69 +.073
T71 T74 Cameron Percy 77 +.073
T71 T157 Michael Gellerman 47 +.073
T71 90 Keith Mitchell 76 +.073
75 61 Mark Anderson 54 +.074
76 T78 Webb Simpson 61 +.078
T77 T62 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.079
T77 T80 Brooks Koepka 52 +.079
T77 T62 Hank Lebioda 70 +.079
80 T72 Bill Haas 44 +.080
T81 T82 Jordan Spieth 76 +.081
T81 T82 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.081
T81 65 Cam Davis 82 +.081
T84 T74 J.T. Poston 83 +.082
T84 T84 Matt Jones 90 +.082
86 T80 Matt Kuchar 67 +.083
T87 87 Lucas Glover 86 +.086
T87 T84 Kyle Stanley 90 +.086
T89 T88 Brendan Steele 78 +.087
T89 86 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.087
T89 T88 Phil Mickelson 64 +.087
92 97 Camilo Villegas 73 +.088
T93 124 Bubba Watson 71 +.090
T93 T91 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.090
95 93 Cameron Smith 73 +.094
96 T121 Rickie Fowler 76 +.098
T97 T91 Scott Brown 80 +.099
T97 T95 Danny Lee 61 +.099
T97 94 Robert Streb 70 +.099
T97 T100 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.099
T97 T95 Corey Conners 91 +.099
102 T104 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.101
T103 T98 Paul Casey 63 +.102
T103 T98 Aaron Wise 68 +.102
T105 T100 Jon Rahm 74 +.104
T105 T100 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.104
T105 T119 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.104
T108 T111 Sean O'Hair 49 +.106
T108 T104 Sungjae Im 107 +.106
T108 T113 Michael Kim 69 +.106
T111 T107 Collin Morikawa 69 +.108
T111 T107 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.108
T111 T116 Ryan Armour 76 +.108
T114 T109 Francesco Molinari 42 +.109
T114 123 Will Gordon 88 +.109
116 T109 Peter Malnati 78 +.111
T117 115 Ian Poulter 68 +.112
T117 106 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.112
119 T113 Maverick McNealy 72 +.113
T120 T111 Charles Howell III 70 +.114
T120 T121 Andrew Putnam 85 +.114
T120 T116 Shane Lowry 67 +.114
T123 T116 Nate Lashley 72 +.121
T123 103 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.121
T123 125 Doug Ghim 84 +.121
126 T131 Hunter Mahan 59 +.122
127 126 Martin Laird 74 +.123
T128 T134 Scott Piercy 73 +.124
T128 T150 Jason Dufner 84 +.124
T128 T127 C.T. Pan 76 +.124
131 129 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.125
T132 130 Henrik Norlander 86 +.127
T132 143 Pat Perez 96 +.127
134 170 Chris Baker 54 +.129
T135 149 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.130
T135 147 Martin Trainer 59 +.130
T137 T131 Andrew Landry 64 +.131
T137 T134 Danny Willett 51 +.131
T137 133 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.131
140 T140 Michael Gligic 80 +.132
T141 T138 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.133
T141 T138 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.133
143 T140 Beau Hossler 86 +.136
144 T140 Lanto Griffin 89 +.137
T145 T144 Jason Kokrak 79 +.138
T145 T144 Marc Leishman 71 +.138
T145 T144 Kevin Streelman 90 +.138
148 T134 Patrick Reed 73 +.140
149 T150 David Hearn 68 +.142
150 148 Nick Taylor 88 +.144
151 T127 Byeong Hun An 82 +.145
152 T134 Brian Gay 64 +.148
T153 154 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.149
T153 T150 Abraham Ancer 85 +.149
155 T163 Sung Kang 84 +.150
T156 T150 Kris Ventura 72 +.152
T156 T119 Ben Taylor 48 +.152
158 T157 Brian Harman 91 +.155
159 159 Doc Redman 76 +.156
160 T160 Tom Hoge 88 +.157
161 156 Tyler McCumber 62 +.158
T162 T166 Scott Harrington 79 +.159
T162 176 Luke Donald 54 +.159
T162 155 Joel Dahmen 78 +.159
165 162 Alex Noren 78 +.160
166 T163 Kevin Na 70 +.161
167 T166 Tom Lewis 82 +.164
168 186 Jimmy Walker 74 +.165
169 T163 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.166
170 168 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.167
T171 T173 Adam Hadwin 82 +.170
T171 T160 Austin Cook 72 +.170
173 T183 Gary Woodland 64 +.173
174 171 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.175
175 172 Jim Herman 60 +.176
T176 187 Brice Garnett 90 +.177
T176 T173 Lee Westwood 53 +.177
178 175 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.178
179 169 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.180
180 T179 Troy Merritt 98 +.181
181 188 John Huh 56 +.183
182 178 Robby Shelton 80 +.184
183 177 Sepp Straka 94 +.185
T184 182 Tyler Duncan 90 +.187
T184 191 Chez Reavie 80 +.187
T186 T179 Hudson Swafford 70 +.188
T186 T179 Russell Knox 88 +.188
T186 190 Cameron Champ 67 +.188
189 T183 Max Homa 81 +.190
190 185 Billy Horschel 81 +.192
191 189 Kelly Kraft 44 +.202
192 192 Brendon Todd 87 +.211
193 T198 Ryan Moore 44 +.220
194 T193 Richy Werenski 84 +.225
195 195 Adam Long 83 +.227
196 T193 Mark Hubbard 94 +.229
197 T198 Fabián Gómez 54 +.232
198 197 Matt Wallace 59 +.236
199 T198 K.J. Choi 52 +.250
200 203 Kevin Stadler 43 +.259
201 202 Adam Scott 62 +.260
202 T198 Grayson Murray 53 +.264
203 204 Justin Rose 50 +.276
204 205 Padraig Harrington 44 +.315
205 206 Henrik Stenson 47 +.330
206 208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.341

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2389)