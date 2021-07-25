×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches < 100 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches < 100 yards-Rgh (RTP)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.108

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.583
2 2 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.429
3 3 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.320
4 4 Ryan Moore 44 -.300
5 5 Bill Haas 44 -.286
6 T6 Josh Teater 50 -.267
7 T12 Chris Baker 54 -.250
T8 8 Fabián Gómez 54 -.222
T8 11 Ben Martin 48 -.222
10 T6 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.214
11 9 Si Woo Kim 83 -.207
T12 T12 C.T. Pan 76 -.182
T12 10 Hank Lebioda 70 -.182
14 14 Michael Gellerman 47 -.167
15 T15 Bo Hoag 87 -.154
16 T15 Scott Stallings 76 -.150
17 18 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.143
18 19 Brendon Todd 87 -.136
19 20 Seamus Power 50 -.133
20 21 Tony Finau 81 -.120
T21 31 Patton Kizzire 92 -.107
T21 T23 Andrew Putnam 85 -.107
T23 T25 Aaron Wise 68 -.100
T23 T25 Ryan Palmer 71 -.100
25 17 Brice Garnett 90 -.095
26 27 Michael Gligic 80 -.091
27 T43 J.J. Spaun 72 -.087
28 28 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.081
29 T29 Mark Anderson 54 -.077
30 T29 Brian Stuard 100 -.074
31 22 Scott Piercy 73 -.071
32 T52 Robert Streb 70 -.069
33 T23 Scott Harrington 79 -.065
34 T32 Viktor Hovland 74 -.063
35 T32 Cam Davis 82 -.060
T36 54 Patrick Reed 73 -.059
T36 T34 Sean O'Hair 49 -.059
38 T34 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.056
39 37 Justin Thomas 71 -.050
T40 T39 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.048
T40 T39 Daniel Berger 71 -.048
T40 38 Adam Schenk 100 -.048
T40 T39 Marc Leishman 71 -.048
44 T43 Russell Henley 75 -.045
45 T45 Matt Wallace 59 -.043
T46 T45 Bubba Watson 71 -.042
T46 T45 Pat Perez 96 -.042
T46 48 Corey Conners 91 -.042
49 49 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.040
50 T50 Cameron Percy 77 -.038
51 T52 Luke List 85 -.036
52 T50 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.034
53 55 Jordan Spieth 76 -.027
T54 T56 Sungjae Im 107 -.026
T54 T56 Sepp Straka 94 -.026
T56 T58 Ben Taylor 48 E
T56 36 Kevin Stadler 43 E
T56 T58 David Hearn 68 E
T56 T39 Jason Dufner 84 E
T56 T58 Matt Jones 90 E
T56 T58 Louis Oosthuizen 69 E
T56 T58 Paul Casey 63 E
T56 T58 Kevin Na 70 E
T56 T58 Charles Howell III 70 E
T56 T58 Lee Westwood 53 E
T56 T58 Padraig Harrington 44 E
T56 T58 Jamie Lovemark 42 E
T56 T58 Kyle Stanley 90 E
T56 T58 Tommy Fleetwood 57 E
T56 T58 Jason Kokrak 79 E
T56 T58 Rickie Fowler 76 E
T56 T58 Cameron Tringale 86 E
T56 T58 Roger Sloan 78 E
T56 T58 Harris English 79 E
T56 T58 Tom Hoge 88 E
T56 T58 Brooks Koepka 52 E
T56 T58 Matthew NeSmith 86 E
T56 T58 Keith Mitchell 76 E
T56 T58 Chase Seiffert 78 E
T56 T58 Scottie Scheffler 93 E
T56 T58 Brian Harman 91 E
82 T58 Brandon Hagy 74 +.025
T83 87 Peter Malnati 78 +.026
T83 88 Tom Lewis 82 +.026
T83 86 Alex Noren 78 +.026
86 T58 Mark Hubbard 94 +.032
T87 T89 Gary Woodland 64 +.036
T87 T89 Kevin Tway 60 +.036
89 T58 Kris Ventura 72 +.040
T90 T91 Danny Lee 61 +.042
T90 T91 Will Zalatoris 82 +.042
92 T112 Joel Dahmen 78 +.043
93 93 Max Homa 81 +.045
94 T94 Cameron Smith 73 +.048
95 96 Sam Burns 72 +.050
96 97 Francesco Molinari 42 +.053
97 98 Abraham Ancer 85 +.056
T98 T99 Sam Ryder 84 +.059
T98 T99 Matt Kuchar 67 +.059
T98 T99 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.059
101 102 Branden Grace 73 +.065
102 T94 Beau Hossler 86 +.070
T103 T103 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.071
T103 T103 Jon Rahm 74 +.071
T103 T58 Doug Ghim 84 +.071
106 105 Nate Lashley 72 +.074
107 106 Zach Johnson 78 +.080
108 107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.083
109 109 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.086
T110 T132 Hunter Mahan 59 +.087
T110 108 Rory McIlroy 61 +.087
112 111 Chris Kirk 78 +.094
113 T112 Tyler McCumber 62 +.097
T114 T112 Kevin Kisner 69 +.100
T114 T112 Troy Merritt 98 +.100
T114 T112 Lanto Griffin 89 +.100
117 T132 Maverick McNealy 72 +.103
T118 T118 Harold Varner III 80 +.105
T118 T118 Chez Reavie 80 +.105
T118 T118 Charley Hoffman 95 +.105
T118 T118 Justin Rose 50 +.105
122 122 Phil Mickelson 64 +.106
T123 T123 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.111
T123 T123 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.111
125 126 Robby Shelton 80 +.118
T126 127 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.121
T126 128 Vincent Whaley 82 +.121
T126 140 Cameron Champ 67 +.121
129 T132 Byeong Hun An 82 +.135
130 131 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.139
T131 T123 Sergio Garcia 65 +.143
T131 T132 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.143
T131 T132 Shane Lowry 67 +.143
T134 T138 K.H. Lee 94 +.148
T134 T142 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.148
136 137 Richy Werenski 84 +.152
T137 T142 Michael Kim 69 +.154
T137 T138 Nick Watney 56 +.154
T139 129 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.158
T139 141 Austin Cook 72 +.158
141 T142 Kevin Streelman 90 +.160
142 T146 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.161
143 160 J.T. Poston 83 +.162
144 145 Will Gordon 88 +.163
T145 T146 D.J. Trahan 66 +.167
T145 117 Ryan Brehm 56 +.167
T147 T148 Brendan Steele 78 +.174
T147 130 James Hahn 64 +.174
T147 T148 Hudson Swafford 70 +.174
T150 T150 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.175
T150 T150 J.B. Holmes 50 +.175
152 152 Martin Laird 74 +.179
T153 T153 Andrew Landry 64 +.182
T153 T153 Tyler Duncan 90 +.182
155 155 Sung Kang 84 +.184
156 163 Wyndham Clark 78 +.192
157 156 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.194
T158 T157 Camilo Villegas 73 +.200
T158 T157 Nick Taylor 88 +.200
T158 T157 Scott Brown 80 +.200
161 162 Talor Gooch 87 +.219
T162 167 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.222
T162 175 Brian Gay 64 +.222
164 164 Jason Day 66 +.227
165 T168 John Huh 56 +.231
T166 T182 Rhein Gibson 56 +.240
T166 165 Lucas Glover 86 +.240
T168 T168 Kramer Hickok 65 +.250
T168 T177 Luke Donald 54 +.250
T168 T168 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.250
T168 T168 Danny Willett 51 +.250
T168 176 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.250
T168 161 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.250
174 173 Henrik Norlander 86 +.259
175 166 Jimmy Walker 74 +.262
176 174 Xander Schauffele 67 +.263
177 T177 Ryan Armour 76 +.273
178 179 Ian Poulter 68 +.286
179 T168 Michael Thompson 74 +.294
T180 181 Doc Redman 76 +.300
T180 199 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.300
182 T182 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.304
183 180 Stewart Cink 74 +.313
184 T189 Dustin Johnson 61 +.316
T185 T184 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.318
T185 T184 Russell Knox 88 +.318
T185 T184 Adam Hadwin 82 +.318
T185 T184 Adam Scott 62 +.318
189 188 Adam Long 83 +.321
190 T189 Harry Higgs 70 +.333
191 191 Matthew Wolff 52 +.350
192 192 Webb Simpson 61 +.353
193 193 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.360
T194 T197 Keegan Bradley 82 +.364
T194 T197 Grayson Murray 53 +.364
T196 T195 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.375
T196 T195 K.J. Choi 52 +.375
198 194 Denny McCarthy 86 +.385
199 208 Martin Trainer 59 +.407
200 T200 Collin Morikawa 69 +.429
201 202 Kelly Kraft 44 +.444
T202 203 Jim Herman 60 +.467
T202 T206 Rafael Campos 58 +.467
204 T204 Billy Horschel 81 +.476
205 T206 Henrik Stenson 47 +.500
206 T204 Chesson Hadley 68 +.522

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2388)