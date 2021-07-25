×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 100-125 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 100-125 yards-Rgh (RTP)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.072

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.286
2 2 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.238
3 T3 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.214
T4 T22 Ben Martin 48 -.200
T4 T6 Peter Malnati 78 -.200
T4 T6 J.J. Spaun 72 -.200
T7 T3 Bill Haas 44 -.188
T7 T3 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.188
9 10 Brian Gay 64 -.174
T10 T63 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.167
T10 T12 Russell Henley 75 -.167
T10 T22 Rafael Campos 58 -.167
13 15 Patton Kizzire 92 -.163
T14 T12 K.H. Lee 94 -.161
T14 11 Kyle Stanley 90 -.161
16 16 Ryan Armour 76 -.158
T17 T37 Chris Baker 54 -.154
T17 17 Xander Schauffele 67 -.154
19 T18 Abraham Ancer 85 -.150
20 T12 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.143
21 21 Corey Conners 91 -.138
22 T6 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.133
23 T18 Ryan Brehm 56 -.130
24 20 Sam Ryder 84 -.129
T25 T22 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.125
T25 T22 Kevin Kisner 69 -.125
T25 T28 Scott Stallings 76 -.125
28 55 Rickie Fowler 76 -.120
29 T22 Doug Ghim 84 -.118
30 36 Gary Woodland 64 -.115
31 T28 Jordan Spieth 76 -.103
T32 T33 Jim Herman 60 -.091
T32 T33 Brendon Todd 87 -.091
T32 32 Maverick McNealy 72 -.091
35 T33 Austin Cook 72 -.087
T36 T30 Dustin Johnson 61 -.083
T36 T37 Danny Willett 51 -.083
T36 T37 Harris English 79 -.083
T39 T37 Bo Hoag 87 -.080
T39 41 Brian Stuard 100 -.080
41 42 J.B. Holmes 50 -.077
T42 T44 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.071
T42 T44 John Huh 56 -.071
T44 43 Andrew Landry 64 -.069
T44 61 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.069
T46 9 Brice Garnett 90 -.067
T46 59 Roger Sloan 78 -.067
T46 T46 Cameron Percy 77 -.067
T46 T46 Padraig Harrington 44 -.067
T50 115 Luke Donald 54 -.063
T50 T49 Seamus Power 50 -.063
T50 T49 Henrik Norlander 86 -.063
T50 T46 James Hahn 64 -.063
54 T49 D.J. Trahan 66 -.059
55 53 Ian Poulter 68 -.053
56 54 Andrew Putnam 85 -.050
57 T56 Will Zalatoris 82 -.045
T58 T56 Tony Finau 81 -.042
T58 52 Bubba Watson 71 -.042
60 58 Aaron Wise 68 -.040
61 60 Lucas Glover 86 -.037
62 62 Beau Hossler 86 -.029
63 T83 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.025
T64 T63 Joel Dahmen 78 E
T64 T63 Shane Lowry 67 E
T64 T63 Mark Anderson 54 E
T64 T63 Branden Grace 73 E
T64 T63 Rhein Gibson 56 E
T64 T63 Zach Johnson 78 E
T64 T63 Charles Howell III 70 E
T64 T63 Rory Sabbatini 71 E
T64 T63 Collin Morikawa 69 E
T64 T63 Jon Rahm 74 E
T64 T63 Adam Schenk 100 E
T64 T63 Adam Long 83 E
T64 T63 Cameron Smith 73 E
77 79 Tom Hoge 88 +.026
T78 T80 Will Gordon 88 +.027
T78 T83 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.027
80 82 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.028
81 85 Ryan Palmer 71 +.031
82 T63 Michael Gligic 80 +.032
83 86 Harry Higgs 70 +.034
T84 T87 Matt Jones 90 +.036
T84 T87 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.036
T84 T63 Sepp Straka 94 +.036
T84 T87 Talor Gooch 87 +.036
88 T94 Jason Dufner 84 +.037
89 92 Hunter Mahan 59 +.040
T90 93 Charley Hoffman 95 +.043
T90 T103 David Hearn 68 +.043
92 114 Luke List 85 +.044
T93 T94 Si Woo Kim 83 +.045
T93 T94 Chase Seiffert 78 +.045
95 T97 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.048
96 T80 Troy Merritt 98 +.049
T97 T103 Scott Brown 80 +.053
T97 T100 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.053
T97 T100 Alex Noren 78 +.053
T100 T106 Scott Harrington 79 +.054
T100 102 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.054
102 105 Cam Davis 82 +.055
103 138 Stewart Cink 74 +.056
104 T129 Camilo Villegas 73 +.057
T105 T110 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.059
T105 T106 Sean O'Hair 49 +.059
107 116 Brandon Hagy 74 +.060
108 108 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.061
T109 T110 Cameron Tringale 86 +.063
T109 T112 Chez Reavie 80 +.063
111 109 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.065
T112 90 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.069
T112 91 Tyler McCumber 62 +.069
114 T112 K.J. Choi 52 +.071
115 99 Wyndham Clark 78 +.073
T116 133 Vincent Whaley 82 +.077
T116 T140 Sergio Garcia 65 +.077
118 142 Jimmy Walker 74 +.081
T119 117 Paul Casey 63 +.083
T119 T30 Josh Teater 50 +.083
T119 T122 Patrick Reed 73 +.083
T122 118 Jason Day 66 +.087
T122 T97 Pat Perez 96 +.087
T122 T119 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.087
T122 T122 Denny McCarthy 86 +.087
126 152 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.088
T127 124 Lanto Griffin 89 +.091
T127 T119 Robby Shelton 80 +.091
T127 T119 Brooks Koepka 52 +.091
T130 T22 Ben Taylor 48 +.095
T130 T125 Chesson Hadley 68 +.095
132 T143 Nick Watney 56 +.097
T133 T125 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.100
T133 T125 Harold Varner III 80 +.100
135 T129 Hank Lebioda 70 +.103
136 T131 Brian Harman 91 +.105
137 134 Sungjae Im 107 +.111
138 135 Rory McIlroy 61 +.115
139 136 Sam Burns 72 +.118
140 T154 Keegan Bradley 82 +.121
141 139 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.125
142 T140 Doc Redman 76 +.130
T143 T143 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.136
T143 T154 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.136
T143 T125 Michael Thompson 74 +.136
146 T143 Adam Hadwin 82 +.139
147 148 Byeong Hun An 82 +.140
T148 T131 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.143
T148 150 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.143
T148 T143 Viktor Hovland 74 +.143
151 149 C.T. Pan 76 +.152
T152 153 Keith Mitchell 76 +.154
T152 151 Richy Werenski 84 +.154
154 T154 Russell Knox 88 +.160
T155 T143 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.167
T155 T154 Brendan Steele 78 +.167
T155 159 Kevin Tway 60 +.167
T155 163 Nate Lashley 72 +.167
T155 T154 Phil Mickelson 64 +.167
160 173 Michael Kim 69 +.172
161 T184 Tyler Duncan 90 +.176
162 137 Kris Ventura 72 +.179
T163 T160 Kelly Kraft 44 +.182
T163 T160 Mark Hubbard 94 +.182
T163 T164 Ryan Moore 44 +.182
166 162 Nick Taylor 88 +.184
167 T164 Matt Kuchar 67 +.188
T168 T164 Adam Scott 62 +.200
T168 T164 Billy Horschel 81 +.200
T168 T174 Chris Kirk 78 +.200
T168 T164 Justin Thomas 71 +.200
T168 T171 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.200
T168 T164 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.200
T168 T164 J.T. Poston 83 +.200
175 T171 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.207
176 T174 Marc Leishman 71 +.222
177 182 Martin Trainer 59 +.229
T178 T186 Michael Gellerman 47 +.231
T178 204 Matthew Wolff 52 +.231
T178 176 Martin Laird 74 +.231
181 177 Webb Simpson 61 +.235
182 178 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.238
T183 T180 Scott Piercy 73 +.240
T183 179 Hudson Swafford 70 +.240
185 183 Max Homa 81 +.259
186 188 Robert Streb 70 +.261
187 T184 Daniel Berger 71 +.267
188 T186 Matt Wallace 59 +.273
T189 T191 Tom Lewis 82 +.294
T189 190 Justin Rose 50 +.294
T191 T191 Kevin Na 70 +.313
T191 T191 Kevin Stadler 43 +.313
193 189 Cameron Champ 67 +.318
194 T195 Sung Kang 84 +.320
195 194 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.324
T196 T195 Jason Kokrak 79 +.333
T196 T195 Danny Lee 61 +.333
T196 T195 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.333
T196 T195 Henrik Stenson 47 +.333
200 200 Grayson Murray 53 +.346
201 201 Francesco Molinari 42 +.364
202 202 Lee Westwood 53 +.389
203 205 Fabián Gómez 54 +.429
204 203 Kevin Streelman 90 +.440
205 206 Kramer Hickok 65 +.500
206 208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.875

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2382)