Approach 250-275 yards (RTP)

Approach 250-275 yards (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.525

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Brooks Koepka 52 -.909
2 2 Lee Westwood 53 -.857
3 3 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.808
4 17 Michael Kim 69 -.800
T5 T4 Grayson Murray 53 -.778
T5 T4 Padraig Harrington 44 -.778
7 T6 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.769
8 8 Vincent Whaley 82 -.765
9 9 Brian Harman 91 -.762
10 10 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.757
11 T13 Keegan Bradley 82 -.743
12 T28 Camilo Villegas 73 -.741
13 12 Talor Gooch 87 -.737
14 T13 Ryan Palmer 71 -.727
15 16 Max Homa 81 -.722
16 T6 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.714
17 T21 Ryan Armour 76 -.704
18 18 J.T. Poston 83 -.700
T19 20 Harris English 79 -.697
T19 11 Brendon Todd 87 -.697
21 T13 Josh Teater 50 -.696
T22 T38 Nick Watney 56 -.692
T22 T21 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.692
24 23 John Huh 56 -.688
25 24 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.684
26 T35 Cameron Percy 77 -.680
27 25 Collin Morikawa 69 -.677
T28 32 Adam Hadwin 82 -.676
T28 T26 Billy Horschel 81 -.676
30 T28 Hudson Swafford 70 -.667
31 31 Will Zalatoris 82 -.658
32 T54 Mark Hubbard 94 -.656
33 33 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.655
T34 T35 Shane Lowry 67 -.652
T34 T38 Harry Higgs 70 -.652
36 37 Si Woo Kim 83 -.650
37 T26 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.649
38 34 Sergio Garcia 65 -.645
T39 T38 Francesco Molinari 42 -.636
T39 19 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.636
41 T66 Cameron Tringale 86 -.634
T42 T54 Ben Martin 48 -.625
T42 T38 Maverick McNealy 72 -.625
44 T46 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.621
45 44 Paul Casey 63 -.619
46 45 Lucas Glover 86 -.618
47 T42 Chesson Hadley 68 -.615
48 49 Kevin Na 70 -.611
49 50 Sungjae Im 107 -.610
T50 76 Chez Reavie 80 -.607
T50 T46 Pat Perez 96 -.607
52 51 Xander Schauffele 67 -.606
53 T52 Jon Rahm 74 -.605
T54 T52 Russell Knox 88 -.600
T54 T54 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.600
56 T54 Scott Stallings 76 -.595
57 79 Scott Piercy 73 -.591
58 60 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.590
59 58 Patrick Reed 73 -.588
60 61 Daniel Berger 71 -.586
61 T107 Hank Lebioda 70 -.583
62 62 Jason Kokrak 79 -.581
63 T42 Rafael Campos 58 -.579
T64 59 Chase Seiffert 78 -.577
T64 83 Jason Dufner 84 -.577
T66 T77 Scott Brown 80 -.576
T66 64 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.576
68 65 Kevin Streelman 90 -.575
69 T66 K.J. Choi 52 -.571
70 69 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.567
T71 T80 Kris Ventura 72 -.565
T71 63 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.565
T71 T70 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.565
T74 T73 Alex Noren 78 -.560
T74 T70 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.560
T74 T73 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.560
77 75 James Hahn 64 -.559
T78 72 Robert Streb 70 -.556
T78 T85 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.556
T80 T77 Jordan Spieth 76 -.552
T80 T66 Adam Schenk 100 -.552
82 T28 Dustin Johnson 61 -.550
83 T80 Kramer Hickok 65 -.545
T84 82 Richy Werenski 84 -.541
T84 84 Matt Jones 90 -.541
T86 T85 Scott Harrington 79 -.538
T86 T85 Justin Rose 50 -.538
T86 T85 Cameron Smith 73 -.538
T86 T85 Corey Conners 91 -.538
T86 T107 Ben Taylor 48 -.538
T86 T107 Cameron Champ 67 -.538
T92 T98 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.536
T92 90 Harold Varner III 80 -.536
T92 153 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.536
T95 T46 Kevin Stadler 43 -.533
T95 T98 Michael Thompson 74 -.533
T95 T136 Matthew Wolff 52 -.533
98 91 Roger Sloan 78 -.531
99 92 J.B. Holmes 50 -.529
100 T93 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.528
101 95 Kevin Tway 60 -.524
102 T96 C.T. Pan 76 -.522
T103 T127 Jimmy Walker 74 -.519
T103 T107 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.519
T103 T139 Nate Lashley 72 -.519
T103 T96 Adam Long 83 -.519
T103 T98 Sam Burns 72 -.519
T108 T101 Robby Shelton 80 -.517
T108 T101 Viktor Hovland 74 -.517
T110 T104 Patton Kizzire 92 -.515
T110 T104 Russell Henley 75 -.515
T112 T93 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.514
T112 106 Martin Laird 74 -.514
T114 T107 Webb Simpson 61 -.500
T114 T107 Jim Herman 60 -.500
T114 T107 Adam Scott 62 -.500
T114 T107 Danny Willett 51 -.500
T114 T129 Troy Merritt 98 -.500
T114 T127 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.500
T114 T107 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.500
T114 T136 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.500
T114 T129 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.500
T114 T107 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.500
T114 T107 Michael Gellerman 47 -.500
T114 T107 Aaron Wise 68 -.500
126 T141 Tom Hoge 88 -.486
127 T145 Kyle Stanley 90 -.485
T128 T124 Luke List 85 -.483
T128 T148 Sam Ryder 84 -.483
T128 T148 Denny McCarthy 86 -.483
131 T107 D.J. Trahan 66 -.481
132 T139 Tom Lewis 82 -.480
T133 T107 Sean O'Hair 49 -.478
T133 T107 Gary Woodland 64 -.478
135 132 Seamus Power 50 -.476
T136 T107 Chris Baker 54 -.474
T136 T170 Martin Trainer 59 -.474
T138 T133 Mark Anderson 54 -.471
T138 T133 Abraham Ancer 85 -.471
140 154 Michael Gligic 80 -.469
T141 T124 K.H. Lee 94 -.467
T141 T141 Bill Haas 44 -.467
143 T136 Bubba Watson 71 -.464
144 T129 Brice Garnett 90 -.458
T145 T141 Charley Hoffman 95 -.455
T145 T145 Will Gordon 88 -.455
147 152 Bo Hoag 87 -.452
148 126 Brandon Hagy 74 -.448
149 147 Nick Taylor 88 -.447
T150 T107 Brian Gay 64 -.444
T150 T133 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.444
152 T101 Cam Davis 82 -.441
T153 T150 Wyndham Clark 78 -.438
T153 T150 Henrik Norlander 86 -.438
T155 T155 David Hearn 68 -.429
T155 T155 Jason Day 66 -.429
T155 T155 Zach Johnson 78 -.429
T155 T167 Rickie Fowler 76 -.429
T155 T155 Justin Thomas 71 -.429
T155 T155 Lanto Griffin 89 -.429
T155 T167 Austin Cook 72 -.429
T155 T155 Sepp Straka 94 -.429
163 T162 Branden Grace 73 -.421
164 165 Stewart Cink 74 -.419
165 164 Sung Kang 84 -.417
166 178 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.413
167 166 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.410
168 T170 Charles Howell III 70 -.409
169 T193 Ryan Moore 44 -.407
T170 T170 Ryan Brehm 56 -.400
T170 T170 Matt Kuchar 67 -.400
T170 175 Brian Stuard 100 -.400
T170 T141 Doug Ghim 84 -.400
T174 183 Beau Hossler 86 -.395
T174 180 Tyler Duncan 90 -.395
176 T167 Andrew Putnam 85 -.393
177 177 Rory McIlroy 61 -.387
T178 T188 Byeong Hun An 82 -.385
T178 T188 Tyler McCumber 62 -.385
180 179 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.381
T181 176 Andrew Landry 64 -.375
T181 T181 Doc Redman 76 -.375
T181 T185 Tony Finau 81 -.375
T181 T181 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.375
185 T185 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.364
186 T185 Keith Mitchell 76 -.360
187 T202 Fabián Gómez 54 -.357
188 190 Kelly Kraft 44 -.353
T189 184 Peter Malnati 78 -.350
T189 199 Chris Kirk 78 -.350
T189 191 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.350
192 T197 J.J. Spaun 72 -.348
193 192 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.346
T194 T193 Marc Leishman 71 -.333
T194 200 Luke Donald 54 -.333
T194 T193 Henrik Stenson 47 -.333
T194 T155 Rhein Gibson 56 -.333
T198 T197 Phil Mickelson 64 -.318
T198 T162 Hunter Mahan 59 -.318
200 201 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.286
201 206 Joel Dahmen 78 -.276
202 T202 Matt Wallace 59 -.273
203 204 Brendan Steele 78 -.263
204 205 Danny Lee 61 -.261
205 207 Kevin Kisner 69 -.227
206 208 Ian Poulter 68 -.118

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 250 and less than 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2378)