×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 225-250 yards (RTP)

Approach 225-250 yards (RTP)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.161

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Maverick McNealy 72 -.468
2 T3 Cameron Percy 77 -.467
3 2 Paul Casey 63 -.463
4 5 Kevin Tway 60 -.455
5 T3 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.442
6 8 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.397
7 6 Scott Brown 80 -.391
8 7 Stewart Cink 74 -.390
9 T16 Michael Gligic 80 -.371
10 11 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.366
11 10 Martin Laird 74 -.362
12 9 Sergio Garcia 65 -.359
13 T13 Keegan Bradley 82 -.354
14 T13 Russell Knox 88 -.351
15 T21 Ben Taylor 48 -.350
16 12 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.345
17 T13 Jon Rahm 74 -.339
18 T16 Francesco Molinari 42 -.333
T19 T18 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.326
T19 T18 Kramer Hickok 65 -.326
21 24 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.324
22 20 Brian Harman 91 -.319
23 T82 Ryan Brehm 56 -.318
24 T21 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.316
25 23 Webb Simpson 61 -.314
26 T26 Scott Harrington 79 -.313
27 25 Sungjae Im 107 -.310
28 29 Brandon Hagy 74 -.303
29 T26 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.298
30 30 Brian Gay 64 -.295
31 T31 Roger Sloan 78 -.289
32 T36 Troy Merritt 98 -.283
33 T42 Rafael Campos 58 -.280
T34 38 James Hahn 64 -.278
T34 33 Cam Davis 82 -.278
T34 T31 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.278
T37 T42 Sean O'Hair 49 -.276
T37 T36 Nick Watney 56 -.276
39 28 Patton Kizzire 92 -.271
T40 T39 Robert Streb 70 -.267
T40 34 Bill Haas 44 -.267
T42 T54 Tony Finau 81 -.260
T42 35 Gary Woodland 64 -.260
44 T39 Camilo Villegas 73 -.256
45 T61 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.255
T46 T54 Patrick Reed 73 -.254
T46 41 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.254
48 45 Mark Hubbard 94 -.253
T49 T65 Beau Hossler 86 -.250
T49 T42 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.250
51 46 Brendan Steele 78 -.245
52 47 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.243
53 T61 Scott Stallings 76 -.240
T54 T49 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.238
T54 T65 Ben Martin 48 -.238
56 52 Ryan Palmer 71 -.237
T57 T90 Mark Anderson 54 -.235
T57 53 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.235
59 T49 Michael Thompson 74 -.234
T60 T56 Harry Higgs 70 -.233
T60 T56 Sam Burns 72 -.233
T60 T56 Adam Scott 62 -.233
63 48 Cameron Champ 67 -.231
64 70 Chris Kirk 78 -.229
65 T49 Scott Piercy 73 -.227
66 60 Marc Leishman 71 -.226
T67 T61 Jason Kokrak 79 -.224
T67 T61 Justin Thomas 71 -.224
T69 T65 Danny Willett 51 -.222
T69 T65 Michael Kim 69 -.222
T69 T65 Vincent Whaley 82 -.222
T72 T71 Doug Ghim 84 -.216
T72 T71 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.216
74 73 Abraham Ancer 85 -.215
75 T74 Seamus Power 50 -.214
T76 T80 Adam Schenk 100 -.213
T76 77 Collin Morikawa 69 -.213
78 T74 Pat Perez 96 -.211
79 59 Bo Hoag 87 -.208
80 78 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.206
T81 87 Sam Ryder 84 -.204
T81 79 Viktor Hovland 74 -.204
83 T80 Nick Taylor 88 -.203
T84 T82 Padraig Harrington 44 -.200
T84 T97 Austin Cook 72 -.200
T86 84 Richy Werenski 84 -.197
T86 95 J.T. Poston 83 -.197
88 85 Alex Noren 78 -.196
T89 86 Ian Poulter 68 -.194
T89 99 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.194
T91 88 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.190
T91 T112 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.190
93 89 Russell Henley 75 -.189
T94 T90 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.188
T94 T90 Cameron Tringale 86 -.188
T94 T90 Justin Rose 50 -.188
T97 111 D.J. Trahan 66 -.185
T97 96 Danny Lee 61 -.185
99 T97 Hudson Swafford 70 -.184
T100 T100 Henrik Norlander 86 -.179
T100 T100 Corey Conners 91 -.179
102 T118 Sung Kang 84 -.178
103 102 Zach Johnson 78 -.177
104 103 Charley Hoffman 95 -.175
105 T118 Luke List 85 -.173
T106 T133 Brice Garnett 90 -.171
T106 126 K.H. Lee 94 -.171
108 T123 Josh Teater 50 -.167
109 104 Ryan Moore 44 -.161
110 132 Ryan Armour 76 -.160
111 107 Tyler Duncan 90 -.159
112 108 Matt Jones 90 -.158
T113 109 Nate Lashley 72 -.157
T113 117 Adam Hadwin 82 -.157
115 110 Kevin Na 70 -.156
T116 125 Keith Mitchell 76 -.150
T116 T112 Talor Gooch 87 -.150
118 115 Andrew Landry 64 -.149
T119 116 Jordan Spieth 76 -.148
T119 T161 Martin Trainer 59 -.148
121 T133 Hank Lebioda 70 -.146
T122 135 Jason Dufner 84 -.143
T122 137 John Huh 56 -.143
T122 T128 Tom Lewis 82 -.143
125 T105 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.140
126 121 Lanto Griffin 89 -.138
127 122 Si Woo Kim 83 -.137
128 T123 Kevin Stadler 43 -.136
129 177 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.135
T130 T118 Dustin Johnson 61 -.133
T130 127 Byeong Hun An 82 -.133
132 T141 Kris Ventura 72 -.132
T133 146 Tom Hoge 88 -.130
T133 T128 Brooks Koepka 52 -.130
T133 T128 Max Homa 81 -.130
136 131 Matt Wallace 59 -.129
137 T74 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.125
138 150 Charles Howell III 70 -.119
139 136 Chez Reavie 80 -.118
140 138 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.117
141 T105 Hunter Mahan 59 -.115
142 T151 Wyndham Clark 78 -.114
143 T139 Kevin Kisner 69 -.113
T144 T139 Brian Stuard 100 -.111
T144 T141 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.111
T144 T141 Joel Dahmen 78 -.111
T144 188 Grayson Murray 53 -.111
148 T141 Brendon Todd 87 -.109
149 T161 J.J. Spaun 72 -.108
150 145 Bubba Watson 71 -.107
T151 T161 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.105
T151 147 Will Zalatoris 82 -.105
T153 149 Harold Varner III 80 -.102
T153 148 Sepp Straka 94 -.102
155 T168 Kyle Stanley 90 -.096
156 T151 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.093
T157 T112 Michael Gellerman 47 -.091
T157 T154 Jason Day 66 -.091
T157 175 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.091
T157 T154 Rhein Gibson 56 -.091
T157 T154 Daniel Berger 71 -.091
T162 158 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.088
T162 T154 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.088
T162 178 Denny McCarthy 86 -.088
T165 T159 Will Gordon 88 -.085
T165 173 Adam Long 83 -.085
T165 T159 Kevin Streelman 90 -.085
168 T161 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.083
169 166 Jim Herman 60 -.082
T170 167 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.080
T170 T161 Matt Kuchar 67 -.080
T172 170 Rory McIlroy 61 -.077
T172 176 Rickie Fowler 76 -.077
174 T168 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.075
175 171 C.T. Pan 76 -.073
T176 172 Xander Schauffele 67 -.070
T176 T182 Matthew Wolff 52 -.070
178 T151 Robby Shelton 80 -.068
179 174 Harris English 79 -.066
180 T184 Andrew Putnam 85 -.061
181 179 Chris Baker 54 -.053
T182 T180 Shane Lowry 67 -.051
T182 T180 Lee Westwood 53 -.051
184 T182 Cameron Smith 73 -.048
185 186 Billy Horschel 81 -.041
186 187 Doc Redman 76 -.040
187 189 Lucas Glover 86 -.036
188 190 David Hearn 68 -.031
189 191 Branden Grace 73 -.030
T190 193 Peter Malnati 78 -.027
T190 192 Tyler McCumber 62 -.027
192 T194 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.024
T193 T194 Kelly Kraft 44 E
T193 T194 J.B. Holmes 50 E
T193 199 Jimmy Walker 74 E
T193 T194 Phil Mickelson 64 E
T193 T194 Jonathan Byrd 44 E
198 200 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.030
199 201 Chesson Hadley 68 +.032
200 202 Henrik Stenson 47 +.036
201 203 Luke Donald 54 +.042
202 204 Aaron Wise 68 +.067
203 205 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.080
204 206 K.J. Choi 52 +.133
205 207 Chase Seiffert 78 +.147
206 208 Fabián Gómez 54 +.278

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 225 and less than 250 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2377)