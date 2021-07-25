×
Approach 200-225 yards (RTP)

Approach 200-225 yards (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.027

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 2 Xander Schauffele 67 -.193
2 3 Harold Varner III 80 -.191
3 4 Seamus Power 50 -.189
4 1 Luke List 85 -.175
5 5 Mark Anderson 54 -.163
6 9 Dustin Johnson 61 -.143
7 7 Brooks Koepka 52 -.136
8 8 Ryan Palmer 71 -.135
9 10 Justin Thomas 71 -.129
10 13 Alex Noren 78 -.123
11 T14 Stewart Cink 74 -.122
T12 11 Ben Taylor 48 -.119
T12 6 Beau Hossler 86 -.119
14 16 Jason Day 66 -.113
T15 T14 Rhein Gibson 56 -.109
T15 12 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.109
17 19 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.102
18 20 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.094
19 21 Harris English 79 -.091
20 T22 Webb Simpson 61 -.090
21 T24 Will Zalatoris 82 -.089
22 18 Brice Garnett 90 -.088
23 T26 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.086
24 28 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.083
T25 29 Justin Rose 50 -.082
T25 T26 Sean O'Hair 49 -.082
27 T31 Daniel Berger 71 -.079
T28 33 Francesco Molinari 42 -.078
T28 T22 Will Gordon 88 -.078
30 34 Sam Burns 72 -.077
31 30 Cam Davis 82 -.076
32 17 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.074
33 37 Paul Casey 63 -.072
T34 36 Keegan Bradley 82 -.070
T34 T38 Jon Rahm 74 -.070
T36 T40 Danny Willett 51 -.069
T36 T40 Charley Hoffman 95 -.069
38 42 Marc Leishman 71 -.068
39 43 Lucas Glover 86 -.067
40 53 Gary Woodland 64 -.066
T41 44 Talor Gooch 87 -.065
T41 T24 Sepp Straka 94 -.065
T43 48 Cameron Champ 67 -.063
T43 49 Sergio Garcia 65 -.063
45 T31 Tony Finau 81 -.062
46 T45 Russell Henley 75 -.060
47 47 Sungjae Im 107 -.058
T48 T45 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.057
T48 T38 Tom Lewis 82 -.057
50 51 Jason Kokrak 79 -.049
51 52 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.048
52 T70 Scott Piercy 73 -.045
53 T59 Michael Kim 69 -.044
54 55 Brian Harman 91 -.042
55 T59 Adam Schenk 100 -.040
56 54 Josh Teater 50 -.038
T57 67 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.037
T57 58 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.037
59 35 Cameron Percy 77 -.034
T60 T56 Wyndham Clark 78 -.030
T60 50 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.030
T62 T62 Abraham Ancer 85 -.029
T62 T62 Viktor Hovland 74 -.029
T62 T62 Adam Scott 62 -.029
65 66 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.028
66 83 Michael Gligic 80 -.026
T67 T56 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.025
T67 T81 Pat Perez 96 -.025
T69 T70 Hudson Swafford 70 -.024
T69 T70 Cameron Smith 73 -.024
T69 T70 Richy Werenski 84 -.024
72 74 Jordan Spieth 76 -.023
T73 T75 Danny Lee 61 -.022
T73 T75 Brian Gay 64 -.022
75 T77 Matt Jones 90 -.021
T76 79 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.020
T76 T77 Mark Hubbard 94 -.020
T78 T85 Fabián Gómez 54 -.019
T78 80 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.019
80 T81 Lanto Griffin 89 -.018
81 T85 Hank Lebioda 70 -.014
82 T85 Scott Brown 80 -.013
83 T68 Scott Stallings 76 -.012
84 T62 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.009
T85 T85 Ryan Moore 44 E
T85 T68 Michael Gellerman 47 E
T85 T85 Collin Morikawa 69 E
T85 T106 Matthew Wolff 52 E
T85 T85 Ryan Armour 76 E
T85 T85 Zach Johnson 78 E
T85 T85 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 E
T92 97 Corey Conners 91 +.009
T92 T98 Jason Dufner 84 +.009
94 T85 Rickie Fowler 76 +.010
T95 T100 Kyle Stanley 90 +.011
T95 T100 Sam Ryder 84 +.011
T95 T100 Maverick McNealy 72 +.011
T95 84 Bubba Watson 71 +.011
T99 104 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.012
T99 T85 Chesson Hadley 68 +.012
T101 113 James Hahn 64 +.013
T101 T85 John Huh 56 +.013
T101 T85 J.J. Spaun 72 +.013
T104 T118 Grayson Murray 53 +.018
T104 108 Si Woo Kim 83 +.018
106 111 Chris Kirk 78 +.023
107 103 Andrew Landry 64 +.024
108 112 Lee Westwood 53 +.025
109 129 Keith Mitchell 76 +.026
110 105 Vincent Whaley 82 +.027
T111 T59 Luke Donald 54 +.029
T111 109 Patton Kizzire 92 +.029
113 T106 D.J. Trahan 66 +.032
114 117 Ian Poulter 68 +.034
T115 T135 Adam Long 83 +.036
T115 T118 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.036
117 120 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.037
118 T121 Kevin Streelman 90 +.038
T119 114 Kris Ventura 72 +.041
T119 T130 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.041
121 110 Hunter Mahan 59 +.042
T122 T132 Shane Lowry 67 +.044
T122 T121 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.044
124 134 Padraig Harrington 44 +.045
T125 T121 Russell Knox 88 +.046
T125 T135 Robert Streb 70 +.046
127 T139 Michael Thompson 74 +.047
T128 T135 Kevin Kisner 69 +.048
T128 T139 Brian Stuard 100 +.048
T128 T98 Cameron Tringale 86 +.048
T128 T121 Harry Higgs 70 +.048
T128 116 Brandon Hagy 74 +.048
133 138 Jim Herman 60 +.049
134 115 Doug Ghim 84 +.050
T135 T143 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.051
T135 T126 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.051
T135 T126 Peter Malnati 78 +.051
T138 T143 Tom Hoge 88 +.052
T138 T132 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.052
T138 T143 Phil Mickelson 64 +.052
141 146 Aaron Wise 68 +.053
142 T147 Austin Cook 72 +.054
143 T121 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.056
144 128 K.H. Lee 94 +.058
145 T151 Bill Haas 44 +.060
146 T155 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.061
T147 T151 C.T. Pan 76 +.063
T147 T151 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.063
149 150 Brendon Todd 87 +.064
T150 T172 J.T. Poston 83 +.065
T150 154 Doc Redman 76 +.065
152 T147 Adam Hadwin 82 +.068
153 T130 Scott Harrington 79 +.069
154 166 Bo Hoag 87 +.071
155 T155 Troy Merritt 98 +.074
T156 T158 Billy Horschel 81 +.075
T156 T158 Henrik Norlander 86 +.075
T156 T158 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.075
T159 161 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.077
T159 T139 Martin Trainer 59 +.077
161 142 Nate Lashley 72 +.078
162 163 Brendan Steele 78 +.079
T163 157 Byeong Hun An 82 +.081
T163 164 Nick Taylor 88 +.081
165 149 Patrick Reed 73 +.084
166 T168 Robby Shelton 80 +.086
T167 T168 Rory McIlroy 61 +.089
T167 T168 Max Homa 81 +.089
169 171 Branden Grace 73 +.091
170 189 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.093
171 T172 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.098
172 162 Denny McCarthy 86 +.101
173 175 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.102
174 177 Kramer Hickok 65 +.104
T175 186 Charles Howell III 70 +.107
T175 174 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.107
177 179 Chez Reavie 80 +.110
T178 T194 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.111
T178 T181 Kelly Kraft 44 +.111
T178 176 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.111
181 T183 Martin Laird 74 +.113
182 180 Tyler Duncan 90 +.116
T183 188 Jimmy Walker 74 +.117
T183 T183 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.117
185 167 Camilo Villegas 73 +.122
186 178 David Hearn 68 +.123
187 187 J.B. Holmes 50 +.125
188 T181 Rafael Campos 58 +.128
T189 191 Andrew Putnam 85 +.133
T189 197 Matt Kuchar 67 +.133
191 201 Ryan Brehm 56 +.137
192 192 Kevin Na 70 +.138
193 T183 Chase Seiffert 78 +.139
194 193 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.140
195 190 Ben Martin 48 +.146
196 202 Tyler McCumber 62 +.156
197 T194 Kevin Tway 60 +.158
198 199 Matt Wallace 59 +.159
199 198 Roger Sloan 78 +.169
T200 200 Chris Baker 54 +.170
T200 T194 Joel Dahmen 78 +.170
202 203 K.J. Choi 52 +.179
203 204 Nick Watney 56 +.216
204 206 Sung Kang 84 +.217
205 205 Kevin Stadler 43 +.220
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 +.242

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 200 and less than 225 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2376)