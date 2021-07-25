×
Approaches from > 275 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from > 275 yards (Rgh)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 98' 5"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Billy Horschel 81 14' 10" 14.833 1 -2
2 Adam Long 83 34' 4" 34.333 1 E
3 2 Jamie Lovemark 42 37' 8" 37.667 1 -1
4 3 Carlos Ortiz 83 47' 2" 94.250 2 -2
5 4 Joaquin Niemann 89 49' 2" 49.167 1 E
6 5 C.T. Pan 76 52' 6" 52.500 1 -1
7 6 Russell Henley 75 57' 3" 114.417 2 -2
8 7 Anirban Lahiri 60 60' 0" 119.917 2 -2
9 8 Dustin Johnson 61 62' 11" 251.667 4 -2
10 10 Matt Wallace 59 65' 5" 130.833 2 -2
11 12 Cameron Percy 77 67' 4" 67.333 1 -1
12 13 Cameron Smith 73 68' 8" 274.750 4 -1
13 14 Scott Harrington 79 68' 9" 137.500 2 -3
14 15 Brandt Snedeker 82 68' 11" 206.833 3 E
15 16 Rafael Campos 58 69' 2" 207.417 3 -1
16 17 Tom Hoge 88 69' 4" 346.583 5 -3
17 18 Kyle Stanley 90 69' 11" 69.917 1 -1
18 19 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 70' 5" 281.750 4 -2
19 21 Shane Lowry 67 71' 4" 71.333 1 E
20 22 Ben Martin 48 71' 5" 142.750 2 -1
21 23 Erik van Rooyen 65 72' 9" 509.083 7 -5
22 24 J.T. Poston 83 73' 6" 220.417 3 -2
23 25 Danny Willett 51 75' 3" 150.500 2 -1
24 26 Stewart Cink 74 76' 7" 229.750 3 -3
25 27 Scott Stallings 76 77' 4" 309.250 4 -2
T26 60 Bronson Burgoon 70 77' 6" 542.667 7 -3
T26 28 Tom Lewis 82 77' 6" 465.000 6 -3
28 T97 Jonathan Byrd 44 78' 1" 234.167 3 -2
29 29 David Hearn 68 78' 2" 78.167 1 -1
30 30 Bubba Watson 71 78' 4" 156.583 2 -2
T31 T32 Henrik Stenson 47 79' 1" 237.333 3 -2
T31 T32 Luke List 85 79' 1" 632.750 8 -5
T31 T32 Brandon Hagy 74 79' 1" 316.417 4 E
34 35 Lucas Glover 86 79' 3" 158.417 2 -1
35 36 Ryan Palmer 71 79' 7" 238.667 3 -2
36 37 Patrick Cantlay 69 79' 8" 239.083 3 -2
37 31 Matthew Wolff 52 79' 9" 318.917 4 -1
T38 46 Dylan Frittelli 72 80' 5" 401.917 5 +1
T38 38 Jason Kokrak 79 80' 5" 241.167 3 E
40 T39 Brendan Steele 78 81' 5" 325.667 4 -3
41 41 D.J. Trahan 66 81' 9" 653.750 8 -4
42 42 James Hahn 64 81' 10" 81.833 1 E
43 43 Roger Sloan 78 82' 0" 492.000 6 -3
44 44 Tyrrell Hatton 57 82' 5" 329.500 4 +1
45 45 Joel Dahmen 78 82' 9" 248.250 3 -2
46 20 Charles Howell III 70 82' 10" 331.333 4 +1
47 47 Louis Oosthuizen 69 83' 5" 166.750 2 E
48 48 Hideki Matsuyama 78 83' 9" 334.833 4 -3
49 T39 Matthew NeSmith 86 85' 0" 935.250 11 -3
50 49 Byeong Hun An 82 85' 2" 425.833 5 -3
51 11 Michael Gellerman 47 85' 6" 256.500 3 -2
52 50 John Huh 56 85' 9" 428.583 5 -2
53 51 Jordan Spieth 76 85' 10" 772.750 9 -3
54 52 Alex Noren 78 86' 0" 429.917 5 E
55 53 Will Gordon 88 86' 9" 520.417 6 -3
56 54 Maverick McNealy 72 86' 11" 260.750 3 -2
57 55 Sam Burns 72 87' 0" 87.000 1 -2
58 56 Branden Grace 73 87' 1" 696.750 8 -6
T59 T57 Adam Hadwin 82 87' 2" 87.167 1 -1
T59 T57 Mark Hubbard 94 87' 2" 174.333 2 -2
61 59 Talor Gooch 87 87' 7" 1,138.417 13 -4
62 61 Chez Reavie 80 88' 2" 88.167 1 E
63 62 Sam Ryder 84 88' 4" 353.417 4 E
64 T78 Tony Finau 81 88' 9" 621.167 7 -1
65 63 Chesson Hadley 68 89' 8" 179.333 2 -2
66 64 Kevin Tway 60 90' 3" 270.833 3 E
67 65 Lee Westwood 53 90' 4" 271.083 3 -1
68 66 Tyler Duncan 90 91' 2" 729.500 8 -2
69 67 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 91' 6" 182.917 2 E
70 68 Mackenzie Hughes 82 91' 11" 459.750 5 -4
71 T78 Brice Garnett 90 92' 0" 367.833 4 -2
72 69 Doc Redman 76 92' 2" 460.917 5 -3
73 70 Matt Kuchar 67 93' 0" 465.083 5 -1
74 71 Danny Lee 61 93' 1" 372.417 4 -4
75 72 Collin Morikawa 69 93' 6" 186.917 2 E
76 73 Tim Wilkinson 46 94' 5" 188.750 2 +1
77 74 Harold Varner III 80 94' 7" 378.333 4 -1
78 75 Harris English 79 94' 9" 94.750 1 E
79 76 Sebastián Muñoz 93 94' 10" 664.083 7 -3
80 77 Keegan Bradley 82 95' 1" 760.833 8 -5
81 T104 Emiliano Grillo 90 95' 2" 285.583 3 -3
82 80 Adam Scott 62 96' 0" 576.083 6 E
83 81 Chris Kirk 78 96' 2" 480.917 5 -2
T84 T82 Satoshi Kodaira 74 96' 9" 193.500 2 -2
T84 T82 Peter Malnati 78 96' 9" 193.500 2 E
86 84 Sungjae Im 107 96' 11" 872.167 9 -5
T87 T85 Scottie Scheffler 93 97' 2" 485.833 5 -1
T87 T85 Francesco Molinari 42 97' 2" 388.667 4 -3
89 87 Viktor Hovland 74 97' 9" 684.333 7 -1
90 88 Josh Teater 50 98' 4" 295.083 3 -2
91 89 Denny McCarthy 86 98' 6" 394.083 4 -2
92 90 Mark Anderson 54 98' 7" 98.583 1 E
93 91 Doug Ghim 84 99' 3" 397.083 4 -3
94 92 Adam Schenk 100 99' 4" 397.167 4 -3
T95 T93 Harry Higgs 70 99' 10" 599.000 6 -3
T95 T93 Hudson Swafford 70 99' 10" 299.500 3 -2
97 102 Luke Donald 54 99' 11" 499.750 5 -2
98 95 Kevin Streelman 90 100' 5" 301.333 3 -3
99 126 Pat Perez 96 100' 7" 402.417 4 -3
100 96 Aaron Wise 68 100' 10" 504.167 5 -2
101 T97 Padraig Harrington 44 101' 0" 302.917 3 -1
102 T122 Michael Kim 69 101' 1" 606.500 6 E
103 99 Chris Baker 54 101' 5" 304.167 3 E
104 100 Kevin Kisner 69 101' 6" 304.500 3 -3
105 101 Troy Merritt 98 101' 8" 305.000 3 -1
106 103 Rhein Gibson 56 102' 2" 204.250 2 -2
107 T104 Si Woo Kim 83 102' 3" 613.500 6 -3
T108 T106 Cam Davis 82 102' 7" 718.333 7 +1
T108 T106 Hunter Mahan 59 102' 7" 307.750 3 -1
110 108 Corey Conners 91 103' 11" 519.583 5 -2
111 110 Xander Schauffele 67 104' 8" 314.083 3 E
T112 111 Scott Brown 80 104' 9" 314.167 3 -1
T112 T164 Grayson Murray 53 104' 9" 209.417 2 E
114 112 Ryan Brehm 56 105' 0" 209.917 2 -1
115 113 Martin Trainer 59 105' 3" 420.917 4 +1
116 114 Hank Lebioda 70 105' 4" 210.583 2 -1
117 115 Daniel Berger 71 105' 8" 105.667 1 E
T118 T116 K.J. Choi 52 106' 1" 106.083 1 E
T118 T116 Sergio Garcia 65 106' 1" 424.167 4 E
120 129 Sebastian Cappelen 54 106' 4" 744.583 7 -3
121 118 Joseph Bramlett 78 106' 5" 638.500 6 E
122 119 Jason Day 66 106' 7" 852.917 8 -2
T123 T120 Wyndham Clark 78 106' 11" 641.667 6 -6
T123 T120 Keith Mitchell 76 106' 11" 320.667 3 -1
125 T122 Cameron Tringale 86 107' 5" 859.083 8 -2
126 124 Kevin Stadler 43 107' 7" 322.833 3 +1
127 109 Jhonattan Vegas 80 108' 1" 648.250 6 -3
128 125 Bryson DeChambeau 67 108' 2" 648.750 6 -3
129 127 Patton Kizzire 92 108' 4" 866.833 8 -6
130 128 Will Zalatoris 82 108' 7" 108.583 1 -1
131 131 Kris Ventura 72 109' 9" 438.833 4 -1
T132 T132 Brooks Koepka 52 109' 10" 219.583 2 E
T132 T132 Bo Van Pelt 72 109' 10" 439.250 4 -3
134 134 Charl Schwartzel 82 110' 5" 883.250 8 -1
135 135 Matt Jones 90 110' 6" 331.583 3 -2
136 136 Phil Mickelson 64 110' 7" 774.000 7 -2
137 137 Scott Piercy 73 110' 10" 664.833 6 -2
138 138 Rory Sabbatini 71 110' 11" 332.750 3 -1
139 139 Beau Hossler 86 111' 1" 333.167 3 -1
140 179 Michael Thompson 74 111' 9" 558.750 5 -3
T141 T140 Robert Streb 70 111' 11" 223.750 2 -1
T141 T140 Richy Werenski 84 111' 11" 783.667 7 -4
143 167 Sepp Straka 94 112' 1" 448.167 4 -1
144 142 Max Homa 81 112' 4" 336.917 3 +1
145 143 Lanto Griffin 89 112' 6" 562.667 5 -1
T146 T144 Ian Poulter 68 112' 11" 225.750 2 -2
T146 T144 Marc Leishman 71 112' 11" 451.500 4 -1
148 146 Nate Lashley 72 113' 8" 340.917 3 -1
149 147 J.J. Spaun 72 113' 10" 455.167 4 -3
150 148 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 114' 5" 228.833 2 E
T151 T149 Xinjun Zhang 68 115' 2" 691.000 6 -2
T151 T149 Zach Johnson 78 115' 2" 575.667 5 -2
153 151 Brian Gay 64 116' 8" 350.083 3 -2
T154 T152 Charley Hoffman 95 117' 11" 589.417 5 -1
T154 T152 Nick Taylor 88 117' 11" 589.583 5 -3
156 T154 Andrew Putnam 85 118' 0" 471.917 4 -1
157 156 Ryan Armour 76 118' 6" 237.000 2 E
158 157 Brendon Todd 87 118' 8" 237.333 2 -2
159 158 J.B. Holmes 50 118' 11" 594.667 5 -2
160 159 Jimmy Walker 74 119' 2" 476.667 4 -2
161 160 Justin Thomas 71 119' 7" 358.833 3 E
162 T154 Gary Woodland 64 120' 1" 480.250 4 -2
T163 T162 Nelson Ledesma 46 121' 0" 242.000 2 -1
T163 T162 Kelly Kraft 44 121' 0" 483.917 4 -1
165 T164 Tyler McCumber 62 121' 11" 121.917 1 -1
166 166 Patrick Reed 73 122' 5" 122.417 1 -1
167 168 Abraham Ancer 85 123' 4" 246.583 2 E
T168 169 Rickie Fowler 76 123' 9" 618.667 5 -1
T168 Bill Haas 44 123' 9" 123.750 1 E
170 170 Camilo Villegas 73 123' 11" 495.500 4 E
171 171 Robby Shelton 80 124' 5" 621.917 5 E
172 161 Sung Kang 84 124' 6" 995.667 8 -2
173 172 Brian Harman 91 124' 11" 249.833 2 E
T174 174 K.H. Lee 94 125' 10" 1,006.333 8 -2
T174 185 Patrick Rodgers 100 125' 10" 880.917 7 -1
176 175 Chase Seiffert 78 125' 11" 377.750 3 -2
177 176 Henrik Norlander 86 127' 2" 762.833 6 -2
178 178 Webb Simpson 61 129' 2" 129.167 1 -1
179 Cameron Champ 67 131' 3" 131.250 1 E
180 180 Seamus Power 50 133' 0" 398.917 3 -2
181 181 Martin Laird 74 133' 10" 133.833 1 E
182 182 Vincent Whaley 82 134' 0" 402.083 3 -2
183 183 Kevin Na 70 134' 6" 537.833 4 E
184 184 Jason Dufner 84 135' 4" 135.333 1 E
185 177 Bo Hoag 87 135' 5" 677.083 5 -1
186 173 Nick Watney 56 136' 5" 272.833 2 -1
187 186 Vaughn Taylor 80 137' 8" 137.667 1 E
T188 188 Brian Stuard 100 138' 11" 277.750 2 -1
T188 187 Michael Gligic 80 138' 11" 416.833 3 -1
190 189 Paul Casey 63 142' 4" 142.333 1 E
191 190 Rob Oppenheim 74 144' 8" 723.250 5 -1
192 191 Jon Rahm 74 147' 11" 147.917 1 -1
193 192 Kramer Hickok 65 158' 1" 316.083 2 +1
194 193 Russell Knox 88 158' 2" 158.167 1 E

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2375)