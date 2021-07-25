×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 200-225 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 200-225 yards (Rgh)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 65' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Fabián Gómez 54 39' 10" 278.917 7 E
2 2 Xander Schauffele 67 41' 0" 409.750 10 -1
3 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 43' 4" 390.083 9 -3
4 4 Michael Gellerman 47 45' 10" 229.333 5 +1
5 5 J.B. Holmes 50 46' 7" 931.000 20 +1
6 6 Ben Martin 48 46' 10" 374.500 8 -2
7 8 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 47' 11" 383.083 8 +3
8 7 Ryan Armour 76 48' 6" 630.917 13 +1
9 9 Rafael Campos 58 49' 2" 540.833 11 E
T10 10 Max Homa 81 49' 5" 740.667 15 +1
T10 13 Wyndham Clark 78 49' 5" 1,333.917 27 +3
12 T19 Martin Trainer 59 49' 6" 346.250 7 -1
13 18 Cameron Champ 67 49' 9" 596.500 12 -1
14 11 Vaughn Taylor 80 50' 0" 650.333 13 E
15 12 Kevin Kisner 69 50' 1" 700.667 14 +2
16 14 Matthew Wolff 52 51' 3" 512.583 10 -2
T17 T15 Chris Kirk 78 51' 8" 775.167 15 +1
T17 T15 Sam Burns 72 51' 8" 775.417 15 -2
19 T19 Scottie Scheffler 93 52' 7" 736.083 14 E
20 T19 Camilo Villegas 73 52' 8" 1,106.000 21 +4
21 22 Jamie Lovemark 42 52' 9" 738.583 14 +3
22 23 Shane Lowry 67 53' 6" 856.417 16 +2
23 24 Kevin Tway 60 53' 7" 697.083 13 -4
24 25 Kevin Stadler 43 53' 9" 215.000 4 +1
T25 T26 Cameron Percy 77 53' 10" 969.000 18 +6
T25 T26 Peter Malnati 78 53' 10" 1,238.250 23 +4
27 28 Kelly Kraft 44 53' 11" 862.583 16 +2
T28 T29 Rhein Gibson 56 54' 4" 271.583 5 -2
T28 T29 Vincent Whaley 82 54' 4" 760.083 14 +1
30 31 Aaron Baddeley 54 54' 7" 436.833 8 +3
31 17 Kyle Stanley 90 54' 9" 1,149.083 21 +5
32 32 Carlos Ortiz 83 54' 11" 933.583 17 +4
33 T33 Martin Laird 74 55' 3" 883.667 16 +2
34 35 Ryan Palmer 71 55' 7" 834.250 15 -1
35 T43 Bill Haas 44 55' 9" 557.667 10 E
36 37 Sergio Garcia 65 55' 10" 893.083 16 +1
37 38 Tyler McCumber 62 56' 2" 673.917 12 -1
38 40 Charl Schwartzel 82 56' 11" 910.167 16 +1
39 55 Beau Hossler 86 57' 0" 969.167 17 -1
40 T43 Stewart Cink 74 57' 1" 1,027.833 18 +5
41 42 Branden Grace 73 57' 7" 1,496.583 26 -2
42 62 Dustin Johnson 61 57' 10" 578.417 10 -3
43 45 Andrew Putnam 85 57' 11" 1,331.333 23 +5
44 46 Nick Watney 56 58' 0" 522.333 9 -1
45 48 Zach Johnson 78 58' 2" 1,685.917 29 +2
46 49 Kevin Na 70 58' 4" 1,167.167 20 +5
47 50 Tyrrell Hatton 57 58' 5" 876.083 15 +5
48 47 Mark Anderson 54 58' 7" 527.583 9 +3
49 T51 Kramer Hickok 65 58' 10" 529.417 9 +2
50 53 Brian Gay 64 58' 11" 765.500 13 +1
51 T51 Adam Hadwin 82 59' 2" 1,361.333 23 +7
52 56 Anirban Lahiri 60 59' 6" 535.833 9 +3
53 54 Scott Brown 80 59' 8" 1,013.667 17 -4
54 57 Erik van Rooyen 65 59' 11" 1,019.250 17 +4
55 58 Troy Merritt 98 60' 0" 1,200.500 20 +4
56 59 Abraham Ancer 85 60' 6" 1,270.500 21 +10
T57 T60 Bo Hoag 87 60' 7" 968.833 16 -3
T57 T60 Byeong Hun An 82 60' 7" 848.250 14 +4
59 T66 Mark Hubbard 94 60' 9" 1,821.500 30 +15
60 36 Patrick Reed 73 60' 10" 669.417 11 +4
61 63 Matt Wallace 59 60' 11" 548.583 9 +3
62 64 Rory McIlroy 61 61' 0" 731.750 12 -2
63 65 Grayson Murray 53 61' 1" 794.583 13 +4
64 T66 Jon Rahm 74 61' 2" 916.917 15 +7
T65 T68 Tony Finau 81 61' 4" 1,042.667 17 E
T65 T68 Alex Noren 78 61' 4" 1,717.083 28 +4
67 70 Adam Scott 62 61' 6" 983.667 16 +2
68 39 Rob Oppenheim 74 61' 7" 739.000 12 +4
69 75 Tom Hoge 88 61' 8" 1,788.500 29 +11
70 T104 Jason Dufner 84 61' 10" 988.917 16 +3
71 41 Louis Oosthuizen 69 62' 0" 744.417 12 +3
72 72 Hideki Matsuyama 78 62' 1" 930.750 15 +7
T73 T73 Harris English 79 62' 4" 997.750 16 +2
T73 T73 Patrick Cantlay 69 62' 4" 997.917 16 E
T75 T76 Russell Henley 75 62' 6" 1,187.250 19 +2
T75 T76 Hank Lebioda 70 62' 6" 499.750 8 E
T77 117 Michael Thompson 74 62' 9" 941.750 15 +4
T77 T80 Jordan Spieth 76 62' 9" 1,192.250 19 +6
T77 T80 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 62' 9" 753.250 12 -1
T80 T82 K.H. Lee 94 62' 10" 1,067.667 17 +2
T80 T82 Andrew Landry 64 62' 10" 628.083 10 +4
T80 T82 Robby Shelton 80 62' 10" 1,885.000 30 +15
T80 T82 Jhonattan Vegas 80 62' 10" 1,193.833 19 -1
84 86 Collin Morikawa 69 62' 11" 691.917 11 -1
85 T87 Padraig Harrington 44 63' 1" 630.667 10 +6
T86 T89 Nick Taylor 88 63' 2" 883.750 14 +1
T86 T89 Jimmy Walker 74 63' 2" 1,388.833 22 +7
T86 T78 Russell Knox 88 63' 2" 1,137.083 18 +6
89 91 Si Woo Kim 83 63' 4" 1,457.583 23 +3
T90 T92 Talor Gooch 87 63' 6" 1,332.833 21 +5
T90 T92 Phil Mickelson 64 63' 6" 1,079.000 17 +1
T92 T112 Scott Stallings 76 63' 7" 1,208.583 19 +3
T92 T96 Tom Lewis 82 63' 7" 1,144.833 18 +6
94 94 Daniel Berger 71 63' 8" 1,527.417 24 -1
95 95 Paul Casey 63 63' 10" 894.167 14 +6
96 T96 C.T. Pan 76 63' 11" 1,086.250 17 +4
T97 98 Henrik Norlander 86 64' 1" 641.083 10 +7
T97 122 Matthew NeSmith 86 64' 1" 1,154.083 18 +6
T99 T99 Jason Kokrak 79 64' 2" 1,154.833 18 -2
T99 T78 Michael Kim 69 64' 2" 1,348.250 21 +1
101 101 Webb Simpson 61 64' 5" 773.083 12 +4
T102 T102 Justin Rose 50 64' 6" 838.583 13 +5
T102 T102 J.T. Poston 83 64' 6" 1,419.000 22 -2
T104 T104 Doc Redman 76 64' 7" 904.417 14 +8
T104 T104 Dylan Frittelli 72 64' 7" 1,485.667 23 E
106 107 Rory Sabbatini 71 64' 8" 1,617.250 25 +2
T107 T108 Francesco Molinari 42 64' 10" 583.333 9 +2
T107 T108 Bubba Watson 71 64' 10" 1,102.333 17 E
T107 T112 Harry Higgs 70 64' 10" 1,102.333 17 +9
110 120 Chesson Hadley 68 65' 0" 975.250 15 +7
111 110 Keegan Bradley 82 65' 1" 845.917 13 +2
112 111 Seamus Power 50 65' 2" 390.750 6 E
113 T33 Hunter Mahan 59 65' 4" 457.250 7 E
114 127 Sepp Straka 94 65' 7" 1,180.333 18 +7
T115 T114 Bryson DeChambeau 67 65' 8" 919.750 14 -5
T115 T114 Scott Harrington 79 65' 8" 1,116.250 17 +4
T117 128 Lanto Griffin 89 65' 9" 1,446.083 22 E
T117 116 Cam Davis 82 65' 9" 1,380.167 21 -4
119 T118 Chez Reavie 80 65' 11" 1,318.167 20 +5
120 T99 Michael Gligic 80 66' 1" 1,123.583 17 +7
T121 T123 Gary Woodland 64 66' 2" 1,323.333 20 E
T121 T118 Josh Teater 50 66' 2" 132.333 2 E
123 T136 John Huh 56 66' 3" 927.833 14 +7
124 121 Xinjun Zhang 68 66' 4" 929.167 14 +5
125 139 Patton Kizzire 92 66' 5" 1,726.083 26 +3
T126 T123 Adam Schenk 100 66' 10" 935.750 14 +2
T126 T123 K.J. Choi 52 66' 10" 1,336.083 20 +6
128 126 Joel Dahmen 78 67' 1" 603.417 9 +9
129 T163 Chris Baker 54 67' 3" 403.417 6 +3
130 142 Luke Donald 54 67' 9" 880.500 13 +5
T131 T129 Justin Thomas 71 67' 10" 1,289.583 19 E
T131 T129 Kevin Streelman 90 67' 10" 1,153.167 17 -1
133 131 Brendan Steele 78 68' 0" 883.917 13 +3
T134 T132 Charley Hoffman 95 68' 2" 1,295.833 19 E
T134 T132 Sebastián Muñoz 93 68' 2" 2,317.500 34 +8
T136 134 Nate Lashley 72 68' 3" 1,637.333 24 +7
T136 148 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 68' 3" 1,297.083 19 +7
138 170 Bronson Burgoon 70 68' 5" 820.833 12 +1
139 T136 Marc Leishman 71 68' 9" 1,306.750 19 +7
140 135 Scott Piercy 73 68' 10" 1,032.333 15 -2
T141 138 Ryan Moore 44 68' 11" 758.250 11 +4
T141 T151 Sam Ryder 84 68' 11" 1,240.833 18 +3
T143 140 Danny Lee 61 69' 2" 1,106.083 16 -2
T143 71 Sebastian Cappelen 54 69' 2" 484.000 7 +3
145 141 Satoshi Kodaira 74 69' 6" 1,041.917 15 +5
146 143 Brandt Snedeker 82 69' 9" 1,325.500 19 +4
147 144 Harold Varner III 80 69' 10" 1,466.417 21 +4
T148 T145 Sung Kang 84 69' 11" 1,468.583 21 +12
T148 T145 Denny McCarthy 86 69' 11" 908.500 13 E
T148 T145 Matt Kuchar 67 69' 11" 1,259.083 18 +5
151 T149 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 70' 2" 842.417 12 +7
152 T151 Viktor Hovland 74 70' 3" 702.833 10 +3
T153 T153 Aaron Wise 68 70' 4" 844.000 12 +5
T153 T153 Luke List 85 70' 4" 1,124.917 16 +6
155 155 Chase Seiffert 78 70' 6" 634.500 9 -2
156 156 Jim Herman 60 70' 9" 1,202.667 17 +3
157 159 James Hahn 64 70' 10" 850.417 12 -2
158 157 Brian Stuard 100 70' 11" 1,277.167 18 +3
159 158 Matt Jones 90 71' 0" 1,135.500 16 +8
160 T177 Adam Long 83 71' 1" 1,349.833 19 +3
161 T161 Doug Ghim 84 71' 5" 1,213.917 17 +5
162 160 Austin Cook 72 71' 11" 934.833 13 +7
163 180 Ryan Brehm 56 72' 0" 575.917 8 -1
T164 T165 Brendon Todd 87 72' 1" 1,513.917 21 +12
T164 T165 Tyler Duncan 90 72' 1" 1,585.667 22 +9
T166 T167 Cameron Tringale 86 72' 2" 1,443.417 20 +4
T166 T167 Brian Harman 91 72' 2" 1,731.250 24 +4
168 T149 Joseph Bramlett 78 72' 8" 1,307.917 18 +4
169 171 Sungjae Im 107 72' 9" 1,018.167 14 +1
170 173 Emiliano Grillo 90 73' 3" 1,391.250 19 +3
T171 T174 Hudson Swafford 70 73' 5" 733.750 10 +7
T171 T174 Robert Streb 70 73' 5" 1,395.083 19 +4
173 176 Brandon Hagy 74 73' 10" 738.167 10 -3
174 T177 Ben Taylor 48 73' 11" 591.000 8 +2
175 187 Sean O'Hair 49 74' 0" 814.000 11 +4
176 169 Bo Van Pelt 72 74' 2" 1,483.917 20 +5
177 172 Will Gordon 88 74' 5" 1,264.917 17 +5
178 T183 Brice Garnett 90 74' 9" 1,121.750 15 +5
179 181 Rickie Fowler 76 75' 5" 1,357.250 18 +3
180 182 Will Zalatoris 82 75' 8" 1,286.500 17 +5
181 T183 Joaquin Niemann 89 75' 9" 1,591.250 21 +2
182 T188 Patrick Rodgers 100 76' 0" 1,747.833 23 +5
183 185 Cameron Smith 73 76' 3" 1,678.333 22 +3
184 186 Nelson Ledesma 46 76' 4" 152.667 2 -1
185 T188 Maverick McNealy 72 76' 8" 1,150.500 15 +2
186 179 Kris Ventura 72 76' 11" 1,154.333 15 +4
187 190 Corey Conners 91 77' 0" 1,463.750 19 +8
T188 T191 Mackenzie Hughes 82 77' 6" 1,627.417 21 +4
T188 T191 Ian Poulter 68 77' 6" 1,240.417 16 +4
190 T163 David Hearn 68 77' 9" 855.000 11 +6
191 193 Brooks Koepka 52 77' 10" 622.583 8 +1
192 194 Lucas Glover 86 78' 1" 1,561.917 20 +4
T193 T195 Henrik Stenson 47 79' 1" 1,106.583 14 +9
T193 T195 Billy Horschel 81 79' 1" 1,661.417 21 +5
195 197 Pat Perez 96 79' 5" 1,270.750 16 +3
196 198 Lee Westwood 53 79' 9" 1,036.250 13 +5
197 199 Tim Wilkinson 46 80' 6" 402.417 5 +2
198 201 Danny Willett 51 82' 11" 580.500 7 +3
199 200 D.J. Trahan 66 83' 9" 837.750 10 +6
200 202 Keith Mitchell 76 83' 10" 838.417 10 +1
201 205 Roger Sloan 78 83' 11" 1,258.417 15 +1
202 203 J.J. Spaun 72 84' 6" 675.667 8 +2
203 204 Tommy Fleetwood 57 84' 9" 1,271.250 15 +6
204 207 Richy Werenski 84 87' 7" 1,751.083 20 +12
T205 208 Jason Day 66 88' 11" 1,511.833 17 +3
T205 206 Charles Howell III 70 88' 11" 1,333.583 15 +7

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards and less than 225 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2372)