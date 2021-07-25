×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 5's

Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 5's

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 52.29

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (%) TOTAL SHOT DISTANCE TOTAL DISTANCE
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 56.63 575,006 101,532
2 3 Rory McIlroy 61 56.05 544,537 97,156
3 2 Cameron Champ 67 55.88 617,413 110,489
4 5 Luke List 85 55.48 731,460 131,835
5 6 Will Gordon 88 55.39 675,410 121,935
6 4 Ryan Brehm 56 55.37 352,418 63,646
7 7 Brandon Hagy 74 55.14 570,895 103,527
8 9 Tyler McCumber 62 55.07 478,511 86,898
9 8 Matthew Wolff 52 54.94 453,523 82,556
10 10 Wyndham Clark 78 54.91 685,133 124,771
11 11 Joseph Bramlett 78 54.72 577,538 105,535
12 12 Cam Davis 82 54.58 796,534 145,933
13 13 Jhonattan Vegas 80 54.50 580,442 106,502
14 15 Kevin Tway 60 54.49 466,612 85,628
15 14 Keith Mitchell 76 54.47 529,160 97,150
T16 16 Jon Rahm 74 54.43 588,846 108,187
T16 19 Dustin Johnson 61 54.43 482,915 88,722
18 17 Joaquin Niemann 89 54.42 723,953 133,042
19 20 Jason Kokrak 79 54.37 647,591 119,109
20 T21 Stewart Cink 74 54.31 603,704 111,156
21 T21 Scott Harrington 79 54.27 615,016 113,331
22 23 Dylan Frittelli 72 54.26 566,324 104,377
23 18 Sergio Garcia 65 54.23 552,782 101,941
24 24 Adam Scott 62 54.16 471,428 87,041
25 25 Kris Ventura 72 54.15 527,970 97,498
26 T26 Grayson Murray 53 54.14 371,270 68,574
27 T26 Xander Schauffele 67 54.11 520,387 96,171
28 28 Sam Burns 72 54.10 604,468 111,726
29 29 Patrick Rodgers 100 54.03 778,475 144,089
30 30 Jamie Lovemark 42 54.02 328,035 60,726
31 31 Jason Day 66 54.00 570,097 105,569
32 32 Sepp Straka 94 53.96 675,010 125,098
33 33 Brooks Koepka 52 53.94 392,698 72,797
T34 34 Martin Trainer 59 53.92 451,939 83,821
T34 35 Charley Hoffman 95 53.92 715,578 132,723
36 T36 Will Zalatoris 82 53.88 622,730 115,575
T37 39 Carlos Ortiz 83 53.80 741,362 137,804
T37 T36 Beau Hossler 86 53.80 675,425 125,546
39 40 Ryan Palmer 71 53.71 616,129 114,715
40 41 Justin Thomas 71 53.70 559,317 104,158
41 42 Harris English 79 53.65 620,485 115,662
T42 43 Hudson Swafford 70 53.63 530,149 98,858
T42 38 Gary Woodland 64 53.63 561,109 104,629
44 45 Aaron Wise 68 53.50 584,337 109,216
T45 46 Viktor Hovland 74 53.47 603,928 112,942
T45 44 Adam Schenk 100 53.47 724,309 135,451
47 T47 Harold Varner III 80 53.46 643,905 120,452
48 T47 Rafael Campos 58 53.45 374,693 70,101
49 49 Brendan Steele 78 53.43 676,330 126,582
50 T50 Cameron Smith 73 53.41 535,176 100,204
51 T53 Byeong Hun An 82 53.40 696,061 130,344
52 T53 Paul Casey 63 53.38 494,600 92,659
53 T50 Charles Howell III 70 53.36 515,444 96,599
54 T50 Emiliano Grillo 90 53.33 613,008 114,955
T55 55 Lanto Griffin 89 53.32 778,447 145,987
T55 T56 Patrick Cantlay 69 53.32 543,254 101,886
57 58 Matt Jones 90 53.31 659,686 123,742
58 T61 Hunter Mahan 59 53.22 399,647 75,087
T59 T56 Harry Higgs 70 53.21 637,142 119,734
T59 T61 Scottie Scheffler 93 53.21 746,906 140,370
61 63 Talor Gooch 87 53.20 745,348 140,105
62 65 Bubba Watson 71 53.17 567,952 106,820
63 T59 Erik van Rooyen 65 53.16 519,530 97,738
64 T66 Danny Lee 61 53.11 577,775 108,791
65 64 Maverick McNealy 72 53.08 562,145 105,907
66 T66 Keegan Bradley 82 53.05 703,452 132,590
67 T59 Charl Schwartzel 82 53.03 713,808 134,595
68 68 Tony Finau 81 52.99 582,696 109,961
69 71 C.T. Pan 76 52.98 547,332 103,309
70 70 Patton Kizzire 92 52.96 794,278 149,975
71 73 Jordan Spieth 76 52.95 629,908 118,961
72 74 J.B. Holmes 50 52.92 435,425 82,274
T73 72 James Hahn 64 52.91 534,556 101,024
T73 69 Tom Lewis 82 52.91 672,172 127,039
75 75 Padraig Harrington 44 52.90 294,637 55,697
T76 T77 Hideki Matsuyama 78 52.88 710,275 134,330
T76 T77 Daniel Berger 71 52.88 579,270 109,540
78 T81 Sebastian Cappelen 54 52.86 367,151 69,458
T79 76 Michael Gligic 80 52.81 560,843 106,208
T79 80 Tyrrell Hatton 57 52.81 431,184 81,653
81 T77 Scott Piercy 73 52.80 570,442 108,045
82 T81 Alex Noren 78 52.77 687,935 130,372
83 T83 Phil Mickelson 64 52.75 524,691 99,464
84 86 Shane Lowry 67 52.72 500,390 94,914
85 87 Bill Haas 44 52.71 297,888 56,518
T86 88 Seamus Power 50 52.70 330,638 62,742
T86 89 Bronson Burgoon 70 52.70 510,951 96,958
T88 T83 Scott Stallings 76 52.69 628,279 119,236
T88 85 Sean O'Hair 49 52.69 413,732 78,517
90 90 Tommy Fleetwood 57 52.66 409,043 77,674
91 103 Ben Taylor 48 52.61 282,549 53,710
T92 T95 Cameron Tringale 86 52.60 739,928 140,680
T92 93 Vincent Whaley 82 52.60 566,274 107,664
T94 94 Max Homa 81 52.59 580,904 110,463
T94 T95 Nick Watney 56 52.59 403,805 76,782
T96 T97 Justin Rose 50 52.56 336,488 64,021
T96 T97 Sebastián Muñoz 93 52.56 779,661 148,328
T96 92 J.T. Poston 83 52.56 743,016 141,357
T96 T97 Anirban Lahiri 60 52.56 461,896 87,874
100 91 Sam Ryder 84 52.51 591,415 112,632
101 102 Sungjae Im 107 52.47 942,114 179,555
102 T97 Chesson Hadley 68 52.46 502,812 95,838
103 104 Matt Wallace 59 52.45 337,543 64,350
T104 101 Matthew NeSmith 86 52.43 729,695 139,177
T104 106 Webb Simpson 61 52.43 438,269 83,584
106 105 Richy Werenski 84 52.42 780,257 148,840
107 107 Billy Horschel 81 52.38 538,137 102,734
T108 T108 Corey Conners 91 52.32 707,838 135,294
T108 T108 Marc Leishman 71 52.32 533,244 101,915
110 T110 Danny Willett 51 52.27 299,506 57,305
111 112 K.H. Lee 94 52.19 767,640 147,078
T112 T110 Rickie Fowler 76 52.18 654,045 125,355
T112 114 Jim Herman 60 52.18 504,379 96,665
T114 113 Roger Sloan 78 52.15 549,037 105,275
T114 115 Collin Morikawa 69 52.15 526,096 100,875
116 116 Si Woo Kim 83 52.11 704,900 135,274
117 117 Mackenzie Hughes 82 52.10 615,238 118,094
118 119 Nick Taylor 88 52.04 793,359 152,442
119 121 Lucas Glover 86 52.01 667,977 128,423
120 118 Denny McCarthy 86 52.00 711,538 136,826
121 122 Jimmy Walker 74 51.99 631,240 121,416
122 T124 Henrik Norlander 86 51.97 714,789 137,539
123 120 Scott Brown 80 51.96 596,290 114,751
124 T127 Kevin Streelman 90 51.92 694,148 133,690
T125 123 Bo Van Pelt 72 51.91 511,985 98,628
T125 129 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 51.91 500,086 96,333
127 T127 Robby Shelton 80 51.88 648,800 125,066
T128 T130 Brian Harman 91 51.86 656,083 126,520
T128 126 Camilo Villegas 73 51.86 589,266 113,627
130 132 Doc Redman 76 51.81 652,108 125,856
131 T133 Nate Lashley 72 51.80 482,784 93,206
132 138 Robert Streb 70 51.77 500,553 96,681
T133 T133 Russell Knox 88 51.76 738,867 142,741
T133 T124 Josh Teater 50 51.76 314,429 60,742
T135 T135 D.J. Trahan 66 51.74 427,854 82,698
T135 137 Hank Lebioda 70 51.74 491,894 95,071
137 T130 Pat Perez 96 51.73 706,922 136,654
138 143 Louis Oosthuizen 69 51.72 496,000 95,904
139 T135 Michael Kim 69 51.71 481,153 93,045
140 140 Michael Thompson 74 51.67 618,296 119,653
141 T141 Andrew Landry 64 51.66 550,421 106,543
142 144 Martin Laird 74 51.64 658,200 127,458
143 147 Francesco Molinari 42 51.60 307,051 59,503
T144 139 Sung Kang 84 51.59 678,680 131,554
T144 145 Joel Dahmen 78 51.59 623,608 120,889
T146 148 Xinjun Zhang 68 51.57 461,383 89,461
T146 T141 Bo Hoag 87 51.57 731,289 141,813
148 T150 Adam Long 83 51.53 646,560 125,464
T149 149 Austin Cook 72 51.52 595,987 115,670
T149 T150 Lee Westwood 53 51.52 376,571 73,088
T149 153 Kyle Stanley 90 51.52 676,120 131,230
152 157 Ben Martin 48 51.51 314,302 61,016
153 146 Michael Gellerman 47 51.50 290,328 56,375
T154 156 Russell Henley 75 51.48 597,913 116,143
T154 T154 Chase Seiffert 78 51.48 509,002 98,879
T154 158 Tyler Duncan 90 51.48 719,864 139,828
157 161 Rhein Gibson 56 51.47 361,966 70,332
158 T154 Adam Hadwin 82 51.46 710,422 138,054
159 T150 John Huh 56 51.43 470,426 91,465
160 T162 Peter Malnati 78 51.42 555,135 107,952
161 T162 Branden Grace 73 51.37 532,969 103,752
T162 160 Brice Garnett 90 51.35 558,857 108,837
T162 169 Tom Hoge 88 51.35 784,161 152,715
164 171 Mark Anderson 54 51.34 311,455 60,662
165 T164 Aaron Baddeley 54 51.33 325,246 63,369
166 166 Doug Ghim 84 51.32 641,780 125,054
T167 T167 Abraham Ancer 85 51.31 641,319 124,983
T167 T164 Chris Kirk 78 51.31 595,113 115,976
169 170 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 51.26 531,905 103,765
170 173 Satoshi Kodaira 74 51.12 554,829 108,542
T171 172 Patrick Reed 73 51.11 597,383 116,874
T171 174 Zach Johnson 78 51.11 608,989 119,143
173 175 Kramer Hickok 65 51.10 477,228 93,385
174 176 Kevin Na 70 51.07 553,191 108,329
175 T167 Jonathan Byrd 44 51.06 241,883 47,371
176 178 Chris Baker 54 51.04 328,908 64,444
177 180 J.J. Spaun 72 51.00 475,097 93,158
178 177 Nelson Ledesma 46 50.97 315,177 61,832
179 179 Jason Dufner 84 50.95 679,188 133,317
180 181 Cameron Percy 77 50.81 557,440 109,704
181 182 Matt Kuchar 67 50.75 506,325 99,771
T182 184 Brian Gay 64 50.74 518,664 102,213
T182 183 Rory Sabbatini 71 50.74 577,716 113,861
184 185 Ryan Moore 44 50.67 387,280 76,432
185 188 Troy Merritt 98 50.59 716,783 141,684
T186 T186 Kelly Kraft 44 50.57 283,652 56,087
T186 T186 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 50.57 325,047 64,279
188 190 Kevin Kisner 69 50.40 522,230 103,619
189 189 Rob Oppenheim 74 50.36 492,806 97,853
190 192 Ryan Armour 76 50.27 596,887 118,741
191 193 Brandt Snedeker 82 50.22 627,540 124,961
192 194 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 50.20 558,088 111,174
193 195 Mark Hubbard 94 50.19 780,113 155,446
194 191 Luke Donald 54 50.17 404,027 80,534
195 T197 Andrew Putnam 85 50.07 620,845 124,003
196 T199 Kevin Stadler 43 50.04 338,109 67,570
197 T197 Ian Poulter 68 50.01 413,078 82,600
198 T199 Tim Wilkinson 46 49.96 241,423 48,323
199 201 Vaughn Taylor 80 49.88 575,555 115,390
200 202 Chez Reavie 80 49.56 580,263 117,075
201 203 Henrik Stenson 47 49.37 268,377 54,358
202 204 Brian Stuard 100 49.16 725,531 147,574
203 205 Fabián Gómez 54 49.08 302,940 61,722
204 206 Brendon Todd 87 48.91 584,470 119,507
205 207 David Hearn 68 48.58 417,800 85,998
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 47.99 378,452 78,860

For those par 5's where the tee shot was determined by a laser, the percentage of the hole distances that are covered by the tee shot. This is computed by taking the total distance of the tee shot, and then dividing by the total distance of the holes. Note: If the tee shot exceeds the distance of the hole, the distance of the hole will be used as the distance of the shot. (2343)