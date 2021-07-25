×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Average Approach Distance - Bogey or Worse

Average Approach Distance - Bogey or Worse

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 164.5

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (YARDS) TOTAL DISTANCE (INCHES) NUMBER OF APPROACH SHOTS
1 1 Wyndham Clark 78 151.7 999,581,000 183
2 2 Martin Trainer 59 153.3 872,061,000 158
T3 6 Kevin Tway 60 153.8 747,686,000 135
T3 T4 Will Gordon 88 153.8 1,267,844,000 229
T5 7 Seamus Power 50 154.1 415,957,000 75
T5 3 Chesson Hadley 68 154.1 871,137,000 157
7 8 Carlos Ortiz 83 154.9 964,510,000 173
8 T4 Jonathan Byrd 44 155.5 291,152,000 52
9 9 Nick Watney 56 155.9 718,515,000 128
10 11 Justin Rose 50 156.0 606,656,000 108
11 T17 Patrick Rodgers 100 156.8 1,304,275,000 231
12 12 Jhonattan Vegas 80 157.0 938,027,000 166
T13 10 Rhein Gibson 56 157.1 605,216,000 107
T13 T14 Michael Kim 69 157.1 978,401,000 173
15 62 Mark Anderson 54 157.2 362,103,000 64
16 13 Sean O'Hair 49 157.5 618,049,000 109
17 19 Zach Johnson 78 157.6 1,009,660,000 178
18 20 Gary Woodland 64 157.7 976,515,000 172
T19 T21 Matt Jones 90 158.3 1,031,772,000 181
T19 T21 Bryson DeChambeau 67 158.3 700,772,000 123
T21 26 Stewart Cink 74 158.4 906,674,000 159
T21 43 Ryan Brehm 56 158.4 575,901,000 101
T23 27 Andrew Landry 64 158.7 994,314,000 174
T23 T14 Nelson Ledesma 46 158.7 548,510,000 96
25 25 Robert Streb 70 158.8 834,816,000 146
T26 T17 Patton Kizzire 92 158.9 1,195,442,000 209
T26 23 Charley Hoffman 95 158.9 1,029,448,000 180
T26 T28 Vincent Whaley 82 158.9 892,272,000 156
T29 38 Maverick McNealy 72 159.2 848,154,000 148
T29 24 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 159.2 1,169,155,000 204
31 T28 Jamie Lovemark 42 159.4 556,678,000 97
T32 16 Dustin Johnson 61 159.7 718,572,000 125
T32 T30 Luke List 85 159.7 1,115,324,000 194
T34 33 Cameron Percy 77 159.8 856,993,000 149
T34 T30 Chris Kirk 78 159.8 793,723,000 138
36 T34 Cameron Champ 67 159.9 955,579,000 166
37 T36 Russell Knox 88 160.0 1,048,622,000 182
38 T39 Harold Varner III 80 160.2 968,749,000 168
39 32 Fabián Gómez 54 160.3 530,881,000 92
40 T36 Denny McCarthy 86 160.4 1,172,091,000 203
41 97 Ben Taylor 48 160.5 416,097,000 72
T42 T44 Francesco Molinari 42 160.6 468,216,000 81
T42 T39 Cam Davis 82 160.6 1,330,129,000 230
T44 T34 Grayson Murray 53 160.7 867,838,000 150
T44 61 Sebastian Cappelen 54 160.7 740,613,000 128
T44 T46 Adam Scott 62 160.7 937,457,000 162
T44 T46 Doc Redman 76 160.7 1,006,714,000 174
T48 T53 Beau Hossler 86 160.9 1,060,015,000 183
T48 T49 Sam Burns 72 160.9 874,436,000 151
50 T44 Brandon Hagy 74 161.2 928,486,000 160
T51 51 Xinjun Zhang 68 161.3 894,230,000 154
T51 T74 Keith Mitchell 76 161.3 1,056,595,000 182
T51 T49 Josh Teater 50 161.3 423,896,000 73
54 T53 Nick Taylor 88 161.5 1,238,757,000 213
55 57 Hudson Swafford 70 161.6 1,035,498,000 178
56 52 Scott Piercy 73 161.7 1,059,227,000 182
T57 T53 Keegan Bradley 82 161.8 1,054,122,000 181
T57 T58 Harry Higgs 70 161.8 1,065,972,000 183
T57 41 Rob Oppenheim 74 161.8 861,936,000 148
60 60 Charl Schwartzel 82 162.0 1,043,863,000 179
T61 T63 J.T. Poston 83 162.2 1,279,101,000 219
T61 T66 Troy Merritt 98 162.2 1,331,441,000 228
T61 T66 Austin Cook 72 162.2 1,015,794,000 174
64 T66 Scott Harrington 79 162.3 1,122,107,000 192
T65 T66 Danny Lee 61 162.4 1,116,404,000 191
T65 86 Chase Seiffert 78 162.4 888,895,000 152
T65 T66 Ryan Palmer 71 162.4 871,152,000 149
T68 T46 Hunter Mahan 59 162.5 912,856,000 156
T68 T72 Webb Simpson 61 162.5 526,383,000 90
T68 42 Scott Brown 80 162.5 1,023,922,000 175
T68 83 Adam Schenk 100 162.5 1,146,329,000 196
T72 T66 Tom Lewis 82 162.6 1,135,858,000 194
T72 T74 J.B. Holmes 50 162.6 889,821,000 152
T74 T63 Sung Kang 84 162.7 1,435,008,000 245
T74 78 Danny Willett 51 162.7 585,569,000 100
T76 T53 Rafael Campos 58 162.9 791,565,000 135
T76 84 Michael Gligic 80 162.9 926,450,000 158
T76 T79 Kramer Hickok 65 162.9 850,116,000 145
79 T58 Sepp Straka 94 163.0 1,279,001,000 218
T80 T81 Byeong Hun An 82 163.3 1,211,333,000 206
T80 T74 J.J. Spaun 72 163.3 835,011,000 142
T82 T72 Adam Long 83 163.4 1,188,474,000 202
T82 T87 Erik van Rooyen 65 163.4 935,237,000 159
T82 T63 Brian Gay 64 163.4 1,100,235,000 187
T85 85 Anirban Lahiri 60 163.5 753,554,000 128
T85 T107 Emiliano Grillo 90 163.5 923,836,000 157
T87 T81 Dylan Frittelli 72 163.6 948,134,000 161
T87 T90 Bo Van Pelt 72 163.6 983,422,000 167
89 89 Sergio Garcia 65 163.9 784,751,000 133
T90 T87 Pat Perez 96 164.1 1,099,133,000 186
T90 T92 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 164.1 567,108,000 96
T90 T92 Talor Gooch 87 164.1 1,128,138,000 191
T93 T94 Joaquin Niemann 89 164.2 1,075,791,000 182
T93 T118 Jason Dufner 84 164.2 1,211,751,000 205
T95 123 Jimmy Walker 74 164.3 1,343,065,000 227
T95 T102 Ryan Armour 76 164.3 964,171,000 163
T95 T90 Peter Malnati 78 164.3 1,129,636,000 191
T95 96 Brian Harman 91 164.3 1,023,124,000 173
99 T94 Richy Werenski 84 164.4 1,325,454,000 224
T100 T98 Max Homa 81 164.5 965,344,000 163
T100 148 Matthew Wolff 52 164.5 864,685,000 146
T102 106 Vaughn Taylor 80 164.6 906,688,000 153
T102 T102 Kevin Kisner 69 164.6 871,034,000 147
T102 T107 Tony Finau 81 164.6 865,023,000 146
T102 T102 Jordan Spieth 76 164.6 924,266,000 156
106 T120 Michael Thompson 74 164.7 1,055,353,000 178
T107 T79 Joseph Bramlett 78 164.8 860,057,000 145
T107 T110 Bubba Watson 71 164.8 925,718,000 156
109 T98 K.H. Lee 94 165.0 1,342,299,000 226
110 T112 Tyler McCumber 62 165.1 992,315,000 167
T111 T116 Jason Day 66 165.4 726,466,000 122
T111 T98 Kris Ventura 72 165.4 1,035,779,000 174
T111 T112 Robby Shelton 80 165.4 1,309,872,000 220
T111 T107 Louis Oosthuizen 69 165.4 666,984,000 112
T111 T116 Kevin Streelman 90 165.4 1,172,806,000 197
T116 T120 Rory McIlroy 61 165.6 882,279,000 148
T116 T118 Adam Hadwin 82 165.6 1,287,796,000 216
T116 T112 Roger Sloan 78 165.6 840,625,000 141
T116 T124 Bo Hoag 87 165.6 1,025,177,000 172
T116 T112 Camilo Villegas 73 165.6 972,033,000 163
121 T102 Sam Ryder 84 165.7 1,103,236,000 185
T122 T124 Si Woo Kim 83 165.8 1,032,853,000 173
T122 135 Ryan Moore 44 165.8 644,606,000 108
T122 T124 Ian Poulter 68 165.8 841,544,000 141
T122 T124 Rory Sabbatini 71 165.8 1,253,707,000 210
T126 T128 Justin Thomas 71 165.9 776,625,000 130
T126 T128 Tyrrell Hatton 57 165.9 650,825,000 109
T128 T98 Scott Stallings 76 166.0 1,004,182,000 168
T128 T130 Jason Kokrak 79 166.0 902,370,000 151
T128 T130 Viktor Hovland 74 166.0 836,729,000 140
T128 T130 Xander Schauffele 67 166.0 729,261,000 122
T128 T110 Doug Ghim 84 166.0 973,941,000 163
T133 146 James Hahn 64 166.1 807,148,000 135
T133 134 Cameron Smith 73 166.1 848,940,000 142
135 T136 Lanto Griffin 89 166.3 1,251,429,000 209
T136 T142 Brice Garnett 90 166.4 934,696,000 156
T136 T136 Mackenzie Hughes 82 166.4 1,120,183,000 187
138 T120 Luke Donald 54 166.5 713,448,000 119
139 147 Kevin Stadler 43 166.6 815,767,000 136
140 T139 Scottie Scheffler 93 166.8 1,122,903,000 187
141 T167 Andrew Putnam 85 166.9 1,057,377,000 176
142 141 Martin Laird 74 167.0 1,094,114,000 182
T143 T142 Alex Noren 78 167.1 1,124,742,000 187
T143 T142 Aaron Wise 68 167.1 1,016,810,000 169
T145 T149 Lucas Glover 86 167.5 1,133,888,000 188
T145 T149 Shane Lowry 67 167.5 910,697,000 151
T145 T149 Brooks Koepka 52 167.5 633,158,000 105
148 153 Padraig Harrington 44 167.6 621,413,000 103
149 T142 D.J. Trahan 66 167.7 863,488,000 143
T150 155 Kyle Stanley 90 167.8 1,045,287,000 173
T150 154 Rickie Fowler 76 167.8 1,057,343,000 175
T150 T139 Cameron Tringale 86 167.8 972,814,000 161
T150 T156 Brandt Snedeker 82 167.8 1,171,847,000 194
154 138 Ben Martin 48 167.9 459,407,000 76
T155 T156 Branden Grace 73 168.0 913,385,000 151
T155 T156 Sungjae Im 107 168.0 1,342,366,000 222
T157 T149 Nate Lashley 72 168.3 848,216,000 140
T157 T167 Brian Stuard 100 168.3 1,199,389,000 198
T159 T159 C.T. Pan 76 168.4 1,000,346,000 165
T159 T159 Jim Herman 60 168.4 982,343,000 162
T159 T159 Kelly Kraft 44 168.4 642,792,000 106
T159 T159 Sebastián Muñoz 93 168.4 1,358,298,000 224
T159 T159 Collin Morikawa 69 168.4 751,534,000 124
T164 T159 Hank Lebioda 70 168.5 697,604,000 115
T164 165 Will Zalatoris 82 168.5 976,648,000 161
166 166 Lee Westwood 53 168.6 770,730,000 127
T167 T169 Henrik Stenson 47 168.8 717,194,000 118
T167 T169 Phil Mickelson 64 168.8 1,051,561,000 173
T167 T172 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 168.8 1,142,665,000 188
170 171 Russell Henley 75 168.9 875,759,000 144
T171 T185 Chez Reavie 80 169.0 991,842,000 163
T171 T172 Paul Casey 63 169.0 730,250,000 120
173 T175 Michael Gellerman 47 169.6 470,098,000 77
174 189 Mark Hubbard 94 169.7 1,386,652,000 227
T175 T175 Henrik Norlander 86 169.8 1,131,020,000 185
T175 T175 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 169.8 794,644,000 130
T175 T175 Abraham Ancer 85 169.8 972,098,000 159
T178 188 Joel Dahmen 78 169.9 1,058,318,000 173
T178 T179 Jon Rahm 74 169.9 776,709,000 127
T180 184 Bronson Burgoon 70 170.0 874,992,000 143
T180 T181 Brendan Steele 78 170.0 1,083,364,000 177
T182 183 Satoshi Kodaira 74 170.1 1,046,911,000 171
T182 T179 Bill Haas 44 170.1 526,750,000 86
184 T194 Matthew NeSmith 86 170.2 1,280,621,000 209
T185 174 Patrick Reed 73 170.4 920,236,000 150
T185 T185 Patrick Cantlay 69 170.4 711,573,000 116
T187 T196 Chris Baker 54 170.5 503,283,000 82
T187 T192 Aaron Baddeley 54 170.5 497,069,000 81
T187 187 Marc Leishman 71 170.5 853,239,000 139
190 190 Charles Howell III 70 170.8 780,756,000 127
191 T192 Kevin Na 70 171.3 1,004,941,000 163
192 T196 Tom Hoge 88 171.4 1,505,792,000 244
193 T194 Daniel Berger 71 171.5 821,130,000 133
194 198 Tyler Duncan 90 171.6 1,389,967,000 225
T195 191 John Huh 56 171.7 927,260,000 150
T195 T181 David Hearn 68 171.7 815,878,000 132
197 199 Hideki Matsuyama 78 172.2 1,084,961,000 175
198 200 Tommy Fleetwood 57 173.2 766,911,000 123
199 201 Matt Wallace 59 174.5 728,801,000 116
T200 T202 Tim Wilkinson 46 174.8 390,047,000 62
T200 T202 Harris English 79 174.8 994,120,000 158
202 204 Billy Horschel 81 175.3 933,876,000 148
203 205 Brendon Todd 87 175.6 1,061,848,000 168
T204 T206 Corey Conners 91 177.3 1,033,767,000 162
T204 T206 K.J. Choi 52 177.3 855,243,000 134
206 208 Matt Kuchar 67 179.2 915,875,000 142

The average distance from the hole of an approach shot when the player made a bogey or worse for the hole. This is the distance to the hole prior to taking the approach shot. The approach shot must be determined by a laser, must not originate from on or around the green, and must also end on or around the green or in the hole. (2340)