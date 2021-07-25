×
Birdie or Better Percentage - Right Rough

Birdie or Better Percentage - Right Rough

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 15.84

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Ben Martin 48 31.91 15 47
2 2 Ryan Palmer 71 25.47 27 106
3 3 Sam Burns 72 25.42 30 118
4 5 Patton Kizzire 92 25.17 37 147
5 4 Louis Oosthuizen 69 23.29 17 73
6 6 Viktor Hovland 74 23.00 23 100
7 8 Nelson Ledesma 46 22.45 11 49
T8 14 Keith Mitchell 76 22.22 24 108
T8 10 Daniel Berger 71 22.22 22 99
T8 66 Michael Gellerman 47 22.22 10 45
11 12 Rickie Fowler 76 22.09 19 86
12 13 J.B. Holmes 50 21.88 21 96
13 7 Chesson Hadley 68 21.51 20 93
T14 16 Dustin Johnson 61 21.43 18 84
T14 25 Sean O'Hair 49 21.43 15 70
16 26 Matthew Wolff 52 21.28 20 94
17 9 Aaron Baddeley 54 21.25 17 80
18 18 Sebastián Muñoz 93 21.23 31 146
19 20 Harry Higgs 70 21.17 29 137
20 28 Scott Brown 80 21.09 27 128
21 19 J.J. Spaun 72 21.05 20 95
22 15 Bo Hoag 87 20.90 28 134
T23 22 Danny Willett 51 20.75 11 53
T23 11 Mark Anderson 54 20.75 11 53
25 T23 Bryson DeChambeau 67 20.69 24 116
26 T23 Josh Teater 50 20.59 7 34
27 27 Rory McIlroy 61 20.41 20 98
28 17 Beau Hossler 86 20.34 24 118
29 21 Scott Stallings 76 20.30 27 133
30 47 Hunter Mahan 59 20.25 16 79
31 29 Danny Lee 61 20.21 19 94
T32 T31 Jamie Lovemark 42 20.00 20 100
T32 T31 Cameron Smith 73 20.00 19 95
T32 T31 Scottie Scheffler 93 20.00 13 65
35 35 Mackenzie Hughes 82 19.83 24 121
36 52 Kris Ventura 72 19.81 21 106
37 37 Robert Streb 70 19.74 15 76
38 T31 Jonathan Byrd 44 19.64 11 56
39 49 Jhonattan Vegas 80 19.59 19 97
40 38 Scott Piercy 73 19.55 26 133
41 39 Peter Malnati 78 19.51 24 123
42 40 Brooks Koepka 52 19.48 15 77
T43 102 David Hearn 68 19.44 14 72
T43 41 Collin Morikawa 69 19.44 14 72
45 42 Aaron Wise 68 19.42 20 103
46 T58 Rhein Gibson 56 19.40 13 67
47 30 Cam Davis 82 19.34 35 181
48 45 Jon Rahm 74 19.28 16 83
49 46 Xander Schauffele 67 19.23 15 78
50 44 Will Gordon 88 19.20 24 125
51 53 Adam Schenk 100 18.98 26 137
52 51 Wyndham Clark 78 18.97 33 174
53 50 Brendon Todd 87 18.84 13 69
54 T62 Chase Seiffert 78 18.82 16 85
55 48 Brandt Snedeker 82 18.64 22 118
56 T54 Max Homa 81 18.63 19 102
57 56 Si Woo Kim 83 18.54 28 151
T58 T58 Seamus Power 50 18.46 12 65
T58 43 Bill Haas 44 18.46 12 65
60 60 Sungjae Im 107 18.40 30 163
T61 T62 Sebastian Cappelen 54 18.39 16 87
T61 77 Brian Gay 64 18.39 16 87
63 61 Marc Leishman 71 18.35 20 109
64 67 Joseph Bramlett 78 18.32 24 131
65 57 Luke List 85 18.12 25 138
66 36 Bo Van Pelt 72 18.09 17 94
T67 65 Anirban Lahiri 60 18.02 20 111
T67 128 Roger Sloan 78 18.02 20 111
69 64 Stewart Cink 74 18.00 18 100
70 T54 Tony Finau 81 17.92 19 106
71 68 Charley Hoffman 95 17.83 28 157
72 T96 Bubba Watson 71 17.82 18 101
73 72 Jordan Spieth 76 17.69 23 130
74 T75 Rafael Campos 58 17.65 15 85
75 T78 Brian Stuard 100 17.59 19 108
76 73 Kramer Hickok 65 17.58 16 91
77 69 Gary Woodland 64 17.54 20 114
78 T75 Shane Lowry 67 17.50 14 80
79 T86 Matthew NeSmith 86 17.45 26 149
80 70 Patrick Rodgers 100 17.39 28 161
81 71 Bronson Burgoon 70 17.36 21 121
82 74 Hank Lebioda 70 17.35 17 98
83 T78 Xinjun Zhang 68 17.31 18 104
84 80 Emiliano Grillo 90 17.28 14 81
T85 T82 Harold Varner III 80 17.24 20 116
T85 T82 Kevin Na 70 17.24 15 87
87 84 Tom Lewis 82 17.12 25 146
88 T86 Justin Rose 50 17.02 8 47
T89 T89 Tyrrell Hatton 57 16.95 10 59
T89 T89 Brian Harman 91 16.95 20 118
91 85 Cameron Percy 77 16.85 15 89
92 T94 Rory Sabbatini 71 16.79 22 131
93 81 J.T. Poston 83 16.76 29 173
T94 T96 Phil Mickelson 64 16.67 17 102
T94 92 Byeong Hun An 82 16.67 27 162
T94 T96 Patrick Cantlay 69 16.67 17 102
97 93 Jimmy Walker 74 16.57 29 175
T98 T99 Harris English 79 16.48 15 91
T98 T99 Hudson Swafford 70 16.48 15 91
T100 108 Brandon Hagy 74 16.43 23 140
T100 T94 Sepp Straka 94 16.43 23 140
102 101 Paul Casey 63 16.42 11 67
103 91 Tom Hoge 88 16.33 24 147
104 104 Tim Wilkinson 46 16.28 7 43
T105 T134 Ben Taylor 48 16.13 10 62
T105 106 Tommy Fleetwood 57 16.13 10 62
107 107 Jason Kokrak 79 16.04 17 106
108 109 Henrik Norlander 86 15.93 18 113
109 110 Branden Grace 73 15.91 21 132
110 105 Scott Harrington 79 15.89 17 107
111 T111 Zach Johnson 78 15.79 18 114
112 113 Pat Perez 96 15.74 17 108
113 114 Brice Garnett 90 15.73 14 89
114 116 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 15.63 10 64
115 103 Sam Ryder 84 15.57 19 122
T116 T111 Fabián Gómez 54 15.52 9 58
T116 129 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 15.52 18 116
T118 88 Ryan Brehm 56 15.38 10 65
T118 120 Brendan Steele 78 15.38 14 91
120 T121 Jason Day 66 15.29 13 85
121 115 Denny McCarthy 86 15.25 18 118
T122 126 Keegan Bradley 82 15.24 16 105
T122 125 Justin Thomas 71 15.24 16 105
124 136 Satoshi Kodaira 74 15.19 12 79
125 164 Chris Baker 54 15.15 10 66
126 123 Sung Kang 84 15.13 23 152
127 127 Corey Conners 91 15.12 13 86
128 131 Kyle Stanley 90 15.04 20 133
T129 124 Joel Dahmen 78 15.00 9 60
T129 118 Michael Kim 69 15.00 21 140
131 117 Erik van Rooyen 65 14.81 16 108
132 132 Kevin Tway 60 14.78 17 115
133 T121 D.J. Trahan 66 14.77 13 88
134 T140 Jason Dufner 84 14.74 14 95
T135 119 Michael Gligic 80 14.61 13 89
T135 133 Russell Henley 75 14.61 13 89
137 T134 Carlos Ortiz 83 14.55 16 110
138 142 Charl Schwartzel 82 14.49 20 138
139 130 James Hahn 64 14.46 12 83
140 T152 Martin Trainer 59 14.44 13 90
T141 T138 C.T. Pan 76 14.41 17 118
T141 T138 Lucas Glover 86 14.41 16 111
T143 T159 Chris Kirk 78 14.29 13 91
T143 T140 Abraham Ancer 85 14.29 15 105
T143 157 Camilo Villegas 73 14.29 16 112
146 T149 Maverick McNealy 72 14.17 17 120
147 143 Kevin Streelman 90 14.15 15 106
T148 144 Ian Poulter 68 14.13 13 92
T148 137 Patrick Reed 73 14.13 13 92
150 145 Talor Gooch 87 14.09 21 149
151 146 Hideki Matsuyama 78 14.04 16 114
T152 148 Billy Horschel 81 13.95 12 86
T152 173 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 13.95 12 86
154 T149 Matt Jones 90 13.91 21 151
155 147 Andrew Landry 64 13.83 13 94
156 T161 Andrew Putnam 85 13.74 18 131
157 T159 Tyler McCumber 62 13.68 13 95
158 T154 Will Zalatoris 82 13.60 17 125
159 T152 Matt Kuchar 67 13.58 11 81
160 151 Rob Oppenheim 74 13.33 12 90
161 T154 Robby Shelton 80 13.28 17 128
162 T161 K.H. Lee 94 13.24 18 136
163 163 Joaquin Niemann 89 13.14 18 137
164 156 Vincent Whaley 82 13.08 14 107
165 T165 Kevin Stadler 43 13.04 6 46
166 158 Sergio Garcia 65 12.87 13 101
167 168 Martin Laird 74 12.84 14 109
168 169 Kelly Kraft 44 12.73 7 55
169 T165 Ryan Armour 76 12.68 9 71
170 T175 Adam Hadwin 82 12.62 13 103
171 167 Richy Werenski 84 12.61 15 119
172 T171 Lanto Griffin 89 12.24 18 147
173 170 Michael Thompson 74 12.22 11 90
174 T171 Cameron Tringale 86 12.10 15 124
175 174 K.J. Choi 52 12.07 7 58
176 185 Tyler Duncan 90 12.00 15 125
177 179 Dylan Frittelli 72 11.97 14 117
178 177 Adam Scott 62 11.86 14 118
179 T175 Mark Hubbard 94 11.84 18 152
180 178 Troy Merritt 98 11.76 18 153
181 180 Kevin Kisner 69 11.39 9 79
182 181 Doc Redman 76 11.22 11 98
183 190 Adam Long 83 11.00 11 100
184 182 Doug Ghim 84 10.98 9 82
185 183 Vaughn Taylor 80 10.96 8 73
186 184 Padraig Harrington 44 10.91 6 55
187 187 Alex Noren 78 10.69 17 159
T188 191 Nate Lashley 72 10.26 8 78
T188 189 Russell Knox 88 10.26 12 117
190 186 Charles Howell III 70 10.17 12 118
191 192 Lee Westwood 53 10.14 7 69
192 188 Austin Cook 72 10.11 9 89
193 193 Nick Taylor 88 10.00 11 110
194 200 Luke Donald 54 9.86 7 71
195 194 Webb Simpson 61 9.68 6 62
196 195 Matt Wallace 59 9.38 6 64
197 T197 Cameron Champ 67 9.35 10 107
198 196 Jim Herman 60 9.30 8 86
T199 T197 Grayson Murray 53 9.09 9 99
T199 203 Nick Watney 56 9.09 7 77
201 201 Chez Reavie 80 8.96 6 67
202 199 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 8.62 5 58
203 202 John Huh 56 8.33 7 84
204 204 Ryan Moore 44 7.94 5 63
205 205 Henrik Stenson 47 6.25 3 48
206 206 Francesco Molinari 42 5.56 3 54

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot from the right rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2335)