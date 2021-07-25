×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Birdie or Better Percentage - Left Rough

Birdie or Better Percentage - Left Rough

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 14.31

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Seamus Power 50 27.03 10 37
2 2 Rafael Campos 58 26.32 15 57
3 3 Russell Henley 75 26.21 27 103
4 4 Anirban Lahiri 60 25.35 18 71
5 5 Charley Hoffman 95 24.35 28 115
6 6 Bo Hoag 87 23.96 23 96
7 9 Ben Martin 48 22.50 9 40
8 7 Andrew Landry 64 22.22 18 81
9 8 Alex Noren 78 21.98 20 91
T10 T10 Si Woo Kim 83 21.28 20 94
T10 T10 Kramer Hickok 65 21.28 10 47
12 17 Wyndham Clark 78 21.21 28 132
13 13 Danny Lee 61 20.65 19 92
14 16 Doug Ghim 84 20.22 18 89
15 22 Will Gordon 88 20.16 26 129
16 T31 Emiliano Grillo 90 20.00 23 115
17 21 Ryan Palmer 71 19.57 18 92
18 20 K.H. Lee 94 19.55 26 133
T19 15 Gary Woodland 64 19.51 16 82
T19 19 Peter Malnati 78 19.51 24 123
21 24 Will Zalatoris 82 19.39 19 98
22 25 Paul Casey 63 19.35 12 62
23 23 Michael Thompson 74 19.32 17 88
24 18 Chase Seiffert 78 19.23 15 78
T25 27 Joaquin Niemann 89 19.12 26 136
T25 14 Matt Kuchar 67 19.12 13 68
27 28 Justin Thomas 71 19.10 17 89
28 12 Bill Haas 44 18.92 7 37
29 30 Branden Grace 73 18.82 16 85
30 37 Cameron Tringale 86 18.75 27 144
31 40 Cameron Champ 67 18.57 13 70
32 T49 Matthew Wolff 52 18.52 15 81
33 42 Jonathan Byrd 44 18.42 7 38
34 35 Vaughn Taylor 80 18.39 16 87
35 34 Patton Kizzire 92 18.37 27 147
36 33 Adam Schenk 100 18.32 24 131
37 26 Ryan Brehm 56 18.28 17 93
38 39 Patrick Rodgers 100 18.24 29 159
39 29 Cameron Percy 77 17.82 18 101
40 44 Daniel Berger 71 17.81 13 73
41 46 J.B. Holmes 50 17.70 20 113
T42 T47 Harold Varner III 80 17.65 18 102
T42 T47 Scottie Scheffler 93 17.65 24 136
44 43 Brandon Hagy 74 17.59 19 108
45 T49 Jamie Lovemark 42 17.57 13 74
T46 T51 Marc Leishman 71 17.54 10 57
T46 T51 Martin Laird 74 17.54 10 57
48 T53 Matt Jones 90 17.46 22 126
49 57 Keegan Bradley 82 17.35 17 98
50 55 Cameron Smith 73 17.33 13 75
51 56 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 17.24 10 58
52 58 Phil Mickelson 64 17.19 22 128
53 T61 Ryan Armour 76 17.14 12 70
54 88 Joel Dahmen 78 17.11 13 76
55 69 Robby Shelton 80 17.07 21 123
56 38 Scott Harrington 79 16.98 18 106
57 T61 Kevin Kisner 69 16.92 11 65
58 45 Cam Davis 82 16.90 24 142
59 T31 Brandt Snedeker 82 16.85 15 89
60 T64 Tony Finau 81 16.82 18 107
61 63 Talor Gooch 87 16.81 19 113
T62 T64 Kelly Kraft 44 16.67 8 48
T62 T64 Corey Conners 91 16.67 15 90
T62 36 Bubba Watson 71 16.67 15 90
T65 T80 Jhonattan Vegas 80 16.50 17 103
T65 41 Michael Kim 69 16.50 17 103
67 70 Sam Ryder 84 16.48 15 91
68 60 Sean O'Hair 49 16.46 13 79
69 71 Xander Schauffele 67 16.44 12 73
70 T53 Rob Oppenheim 74 16.42 11 67
T71 126 Michael Gellerman 47 16.28 7 43
T71 T64 Joseph Bramlett 78 16.28 14 86
73 T73 Nate Lashley 72 16.26 20 123
T74 T73 Jordan Spieth 76 16.24 19 117
T74 76 Vincent Whaley 82 16.24 19 117
76 59 Hank Lebioda 70 16.00 12 75
77 T82 Tyler McCumber 62 15.96 15 94
78 77 Mackenzie Hughes 82 15.87 20 126
79 78 Patrick Cantlay 69 15.85 13 82
80 79 Hideki Matsuyama 78 15.84 16 101
81 75 Matthew NeSmith 86 15.79 12 76
82 T82 Doc Redman 76 15.73 14 89
83 85 Justin Rose 50 15.71 11 70
T84 86 Matt Wallace 59 15.38 10 65
T84 72 Rhein Gibson 56 15.38 10 65
T84 89 Chris Baker 54 15.38 6 39
T84 T64 Josh Teater 50 15.38 8 52
T88 T103 J.J. Spaun 72 15.22 7 46
T88 T82 Hunter Mahan 59 15.22 14 92
T90 T103 Sergio Garcia 65 15.12 13 86
T90 90 Hudson Swafford 70 15.12 13 86
92 T91 Bryson DeChambeau 67 15.09 16 106
93 102 Jason Dufner 84 15.04 17 113
T94 T80 Chris Kirk 78 15.00 18 120
T94 100 Kevin Tway 60 15.00 12 80
T96 93 Jason Kokrak 79 14.89 14 94
T96 190 Aaron Baddeley 54 14.89 7 47
T96 95 Bo Van Pelt 72 14.89 14 94
T99 T91 David Hearn 68 14.75 9 61
T99 136 Nelson Ledesma 46 14.75 9 61
T99 96 Abraham Ancer 85 14.75 9 61
102 T103 Luke List 85 14.73 19 129
T103 T98 Bronson Burgoon 70 14.63 12 82
T103 T98 Zach Johnson 78 14.63 18 123
105 101 C.T. Pan 76 14.43 14 97
106 94 Keith Mitchell 76 14.41 16 111
T107 T103 Brendan Steele 78 14.29 15 105
T107 T103 Tommy Fleetwood 57 14.29 9 63
T107 T119 Nick Watney 56 14.29 12 84
110 109 Lucas Glover 86 14.14 14 99
111 87 Patrick Reed 73 14.13 13 92
112 T103 Kyle Stanley 90 14.10 11 78
113 112 Brooks Koepka 52 14.06 9 64
114 T123 Andrew Putnam 85 14.02 15 107
115 115 Aaron Wise 68 13.98 13 93
116 97 Dustin Johnson 61 13.92 11 79
117 T140 Rickie Fowler 76 13.76 15 109
118 144 Sung Kang 84 13.67 19 139
T119 125 Byeong Hun An 82 13.64 18 132
T119 162 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 13.64 12 88
121 T128 Sepp Straka 94 13.61 20 147
122 121 Shane Lowry 67 13.58 11 81
123 122 Nick Taylor 88 13.57 19 140
124 113 Tom Hoge 88 13.56 16 118
125 T119 James Hahn 64 13.51 10 74
126 110 Mark Hubbard 94 13.48 12 89
T127 T116 Harry Higgs 70 13.39 15 112
T127 T140 Charl Schwartzel 82 13.39 15 112
T129 T123 Lee Westwood 53 13.33 8 60
T129 134 Tyler Duncan 90 13.33 12 90
131 114 Ben Taylor 48 13.21 7 53
T132 T116 Ryan Moore 44 13.16 5 38
T132 T137 D.J. Trahan 66 13.16 10 76
134 127 Jason Day 66 13.13 13 99
135 T128 Viktor Hovland 74 13.10 11 84
136 132 Adam Scott 62 12.99 10 77
137 142 Beau Hossler 86 12.98 17 131
138 131 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 12.84 14 109
139 133 Xinjun Zhang 68 12.82 10 78
140 135 Danny Willett 51 12.77 6 47
141 T116 Charles Howell III 70 12.66 10 79
T142 139 Rory Sabbatini 71 12.64 11 87
T142 111 Roger Sloan 78 12.64 11 87
144 143 Camilo Villegas 73 12.50 18 144
145 T153 Pat Perez 96 12.40 15 121
146 180 Chesson Hadley 68 12.37 12 97
147 145 Francesco Molinari 42 12.28 7 57
148 T128 Kris Ventura 72 12.22 11 90
T149 179 Mark Anderson 54 12.20 5 41
T149 146 Harris English 79 12.20 10 82
151 T137 Satoshi Kodaira 74 12.16 9 74
152 149 Brian Harman 91 12.05 10 83
153 150 Padraig Harrington 44 12.00 6 50
154 T155 J.T. Poston 83 11.93 13 109
155 151 Webb Simpson 61 11.90 10 84
T156 159 Fabián Gómez 54 11.86 7 59
T156 T153 Carlos Ortiz 83 11.86 14 118
158 T155 Sungjae Im 107 11.76 12 102
159 157 Jim Herman 60 11.69 9 77
160 T172 Brendon Todd 87 11.63 10 86
161 147 Maverick McNealy 72 11.59 8 69
162 152 Brian Gay 64 11.54 12 104
163 148 Scott Stallings 76 11.34 11 97
T164 T164 Sam Burns 72 11.11 9 81
T164 T164 Ian Poulter 68 11.11 6 54
T164 T164 Sebastián Muñoz 93 11.11 12 108
T164 T164 Kevin Streelman 90 11.11 12 108
168 181 Troy Merritt 98 11.01 12 109
169 T164 Adam Long 83 10.98 9 82
170 178 Louis Oosthuizen 69 10.96 8 73
T171 158 Denny McCarthy 86 10.91 12 110
T171 170 Tyrrell Hatton 57 10.91 6 55
173 163 Brian Stuard 100 10.87 10 92
174 191 Jimmy Walker 74 10.79 15 139
175 T172 Rory McIlroy 61 10.71 9 84
176 175 Henrik Norlander 86 10.68 11 103
T177 176 Jon Rahm 74 10.67 8 75
T177 161 Chez Reavie 80 10.67 8 75
T179 160 Luke Donald 54 10.45 7 67
T179 T164 Grayson Murray 53 10.45 7 67
181 T172 Kevin Stadler 43 10.17 6 59
182 186 Scott Brown 80 10.11 9 89
183 177 Tom Lewis 82 10.10 10 99
184 195 Stewart Cink 74 10.08 12 119
185 T184 Kevin Na 70 10.00 9 90
186 183 Lanto Griffin 89 9.85 13 132
187 182 Dylan Frittelli 72 9.80 10 102
T188 T187 K.J. Choi 52 9.68 6 62
T188 T187 Collin Morikawa 69 9.68 6 62
190 194 Brice Garnett 90 9.59 7 73
191 189 Max Homa 81 9.57 9 94
192 192 Martin Trainer 59 9.43 10 106
193 T184 Michael Gligic 80 9.35 10 107
194 193 Austin Cook 72 8.91 9 101
195 196 Tim Wilkinson 46 8.82 3 34
196 197 Henrik Stenson 47 8.77 5 57
197 198 Billy Horschel 81 8.64 7 81
198 202 Robert Streb 70 7.89 9 114
199 199 Erik van Rooyen 65 7.59 6 79
200 204 Adam Hadwin 82 7.56 9 119
201 200 Russell Knox 88 7.29 7 96
202 203 Richy Werenski 84 7.09 10 141
T203 205 John Huh 56 6.67 4 60
T203 206 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 6.67 3 45
205 207 Scott Piercy 73 5.56 4 72
206 208 Sebastian Cappelen 54 4.55 3 66

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot from the left rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2334)