Average Approach Shot Distance

Average Approach Shot Distance

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 167.9

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DIST OF APPR SHOT TOTAL HOLES
1 2 Sebastian Cappelen 54 160.5 3,692,439.000 639
2 4 Peter Malnati 78 161.5 6,216,181.000 1,069
T3 5 Jason Dufner 84 162.1 7,276,528.000 1,247
T3 3 Nick Watney 56 162.1 4,177,073.000 716
5 9 Rhein Gibson 56 162.8 3,744,998.000 639
T6 10 Jamie Lovemark 42 162.9 3,413,586.000 582
T6 T6 Brian Gay 64 162.9 5,824,384.000 993
T6 T11 Brandon Hagy 74 162.9 5,635,435.000 961
T9 14 Ben Taylor 48 163.0 2,839,336.000 484
T9 T11 Anirban Lahiri 60 163.0 4,818,484.000 821
11 T6 David Hearn 68 163.2 4,799,877.000 817
12 T6 Fabián Gómez 54 163.5 3,367,192.000 572
13 T19 Josh Teater 50 163.6 3,250,708.000 552
T14 T15 Vaughn Taylor 80 163.7 6,476,280.000 1,099
T14 18 Andrew Landry 64 163.7 5,997,469.000 1,018
16 17 Hank Lebioda 70 163.8 5,288,393.000 897
17 13 Cameron Percy 77 163.9 5,912,550.000 1,002
T18 T21 Charley Hoffman 95 164.0 7,461,481.000 1,264
T18 T21 Francesco Molinari 42 164.0 3,253,886.000 551
T20 T42 Mark Anderson 54 164.2 3,163,308.000 535
T20 T23 Chris Kirk 78 164.2 6,624,752.000 1,121
T20 T19 Kyle Stanley 90 164.2 7,389,324.000 1,250
T23 T29 Russell Knox 88 164.3 7,826,289.000 1,323
T23 T36 Tom Lewis 82 164.3 7,158,197.000 1,210
T23 T26 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 164.3 3,354,244.000 567
T26 T31 Adam Schenk 100 164.4 7,830,352.000 1,323
T26 T29 Hudson Swafford 70 164.4 5,657,135.000 956
T26 T15 Bill Haas 44 164.4 3,071,006.000 519
29 T26 Martin Trainer 59 164.5 4,808,317.000 812
T30 T33 Maverick McNealy 72 164.6 6,068,476.000 1,024
T30 T33 Wyndham Clark 78 164.6 7,055,278.000 1,191
T30 25 Jonathan Byrd 44 164.6 2,548,161.000 430
T30 T31 Troy Merritt 98 164.6 8,270,951.000 1,396
T34 35 Branden Grace 73 164.7 5,580,320.000 941
T34 T23 Aaron Baddeley 54 164.7 3,598,311.000 607
T34 T39 J.J. Spaun 72 164.7 5,296,175.000 893
T37 T26 Bo Van Pelt 72 164.8 5,617,777.000 947
T37 T42 Scott Harrington 79 164.8 6,453,317.000 1,088
39 T36 Emiliano Grillo 90 164.9 6,689,059.000 1,127
T40 T44 Brian Stuard 100 165.0 8,697,467.000 1,464
T40 T39 Stewart Cink 74 165.0 6,568,078.000 1,106
T40 T39 Hunter Mahan 59 165.0 4,301,807.000 724
T43 T54 Kevin Tway 60 165.1 4,974,746.000 837
T43 T47 Patton Kizzire 92 165.1 8,563,595.000 1,441
T43 T47 Robert Streb 70 165.1 5,931,654.000 998
T46 T44 Grayson Murray 53 165.3 3,802,783.000 639
T46 T49 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 165.3 5,904,656.000 992
T46 T44 Camilo Villegas 73 165.3 6,461,650.000 1,086
T46 T36 Chase Seiffert 78 165.3 5,729,702.000 963
T46 T52 Austin Cook 72 165.3 6,702,581.000 1,126
T51 T52 Tyler McCumber 62 165.4 5,079,923.000 853
T51 T49 Ryan Armour 76 165.4 6,878,990.000 1,155
T51 T54 Roger Sloan 78 165.4 5,947,514.000 999
T54 T54 Bo Hoag 87 165.7 7,784,068.000 1,305
T54 T54 Kevin Kisner 69 165.7 5,862,036.000 983
T54 T60 Sean O'Hair 49 165.7 4,449,447.000 746
T54 T49 Beau Hossler 86 165.7 7,010,936.000 1,175
T58 T58 K.J. Choi 52 165.8 4,368,317.000 732
T58 T58 J.B. Holmes 50 165.8 4,649,418.000 779
T58 T66 Chris Baker 54 165.8 3,635,544.000 609
T58 T66 Joel Dahmen 78 165.8 6,370,344.000 1,067
62 T74 Jhonattan Vegas 80 165.9 6,080,748.000 1,018
T63 T60 Rob Oppenheim 74 166.0 5,553,220.000 929
T63 T66 Joseph Bramlett 78 166.0 5,749,700.000 962
T63 T79 Michael Kim 69 166.0 5,325,269.000 891
T66 T60 Cam Davis 82 166.1 8,321,179.000 1,392
T66 T60 Doug Ghim 84 166.1 7,045,088.000 1,178
T66 T69 Carlos Ortiz 83 166.1 7,516,321.000 1,257
T66 T69 Matt Jones 90 166.1 7,445,959.000 1,245
T70 T60 Harry Higgs 70 166.2 6,664,966.000 1,114
T70 72 Jim Herman 60 166.2 5,647,638.000 944
T70 73 Patrick Rodgers 100 166.2 8,087,171.000 1,352
73 T60 Cameron Tringale 86 166.3 7,877,683.000 1,316
T74 T74 Chesson Hadley 68 166.4 5,576,933.000 931
T74 T69 Chez Reavie 80 166.4 6,938,080.000 1,158
T76 T74 Nate Lashley 72 166.5 5,856,320.000 977
T76 T79 Nick Taylor 88 166.5 8,447,485.000 1,409
T76 T74 Nelson Ledesma 46 166.5 3,307,710.000 552
T79 T87 James Hahn 64 166.6 5,757,081.000 960
T79 T74 Kevin Stadler 43 166.6 3,635,046.000 606
81 T83 Sam Burns 72 166.7 6,091,731.000 1,015
T82 86 Luke Donald 54 166.8 4,580,410.000 763
T82 T81 Brice Garnett 90 166.8 6,711,760.000 1,118
T84 90 Scott Stallings 76 166.9 6,889,875.000 1,147
T84 94 Charles Howell III 70 166.9 5,678,565.000 945
T84 T87 Rory Sabbatini 71 166.9 6,735,237.000 1,121
T84 T87 Doc Redman 76 166.9 6,971,791.000 1,160
T84 T83 Kris Ventura 72 166.9 5,323,251.000 886
T89 T83 Denny McCarthy 86 167.0 7,705,714.000 1,282
T89 T81 Michael Gligic 80 167.0 6,006,107.000 999
T91 T91 C.T. Pan 76 167.1 6,326,983.000 1,052
T91 T91 Ryan Brehm 56 167.1 3,548,730.000 590
T91 T91 Will Gordon 88 167.1 7,027,032.000 1,168
T94 T107 Vincent Whaley 82 167.3 5,997,397.000 996
T94 T95 Zach Johnson 78 167.3 7,524,060.000 1,249
T94 T100 Rickie Fowler 76 167.3 6,683,986.000 1,110
T94 T95 Xinjun Zhang 68 167.3 5,149,811.000 855
T98 T95 Brandt Snedeker 82 167.4 7,092,574.000 1,177
T98 99 Max Homa 81 167.4 5,869,448.000 974
100 T100 Pat Perez 96 167.5 7,979,834.000 1,323
T101 T104 Jimmy Walker 74 167.6 6,764,111.000 1,121
T101 T100 Justin Thomas 71 167.6 5,593,374.000 927
T101 T100 Harold Varner III 80 167.6 7,172,058.000 1,189
T104 T95 Bronson Burgoon 70 167.7 5,591,558.000 926
T104 T104 Tim Wilkinson 46 167.7 2,584,199.000 428
T104 T104 Justin Rose 50 167.7 3,525,984.000 584
T107 T115 Andrew Putnam 85 167.8 7,332,837.000 1,214
T107 T112 Michael Gellerman 47 167.8 3,128,297.000 518
T109 T110 Kramer Hickok 65 167.9 5,391,593.000 892
T109 T112 Erik van Rooyen 65 167.9 5,571,404.000 922
T109 T107 Sung Kang 84 167.9 7,641,385.000 1,264
T109 T110 Kevin Streelman 90 167.9 7,755,827.000 1,283
T113 T117 Scott Piercy 73 168.0 6,481,995.000 1,072
T113 T112 Brendan Steele 78 168.0 6,980,593.000 1,154
T113 T119 Dylan Frittelli 72 168.0 5,807,024.000 960
116 T107 Adam Long 83 168.1 7,208,193.000 1,191
T117 T117 Joaquin Niemann 89 168.2 7,910,328.000 1,306
T117 T115 Sam Ryder 84 168.2 6,683,816.000 1,104
T119 T132 Byeong Hun An 82 168.3 7,108,602.000 1,173
T119 T119 Danny Willett 51 168.3 3,029,128.000 500
T121 123 Adam Scott 62 168.4 5,297,236.000 874
T121 T127 Keith Mitchell 76 168.4 5,945,626.000 981
T123 124 Martin Laird 74 168.5 6,616,927.000 1,091
T123 T127 Tony Finau 81 168.5 6,010,419.000 991
T123 T119 Adam Hadwin 82 168.5 7,911,613.000 1,304
T126 125 Shane Lowry 67 168.6 5,499,779.000 906
T126 126 Sepp Straka 94 168.6 7,684,511.000 1,266
128 T127 Lucas Glover 86 168.8 7,438,140.000 1,224
T129 T137 Luke List 85 168.9 7,483,053.000 1,231
T129 T130 Phil Mickelson 64 168.9 5,478,336.000 901
T131 134 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 169.0 6,534,267.000 1,074
T131 T135 Lanto Griffin 89 169.0 8,035,992.000 1,321
T133 T135 Rafael Campos 58 169.1 4,004,578.000 658
T133 T130 Ryan Moore 44 169.1 4,431,041.000 728
135 T137 Tom Hoge 88 169.2 8,458,979.000 1,389
136 T137 Robby Shelton 80 169.3 7,437,307.000 1,220
T137 T140 Corey Conners 91 169.4 7,384,349.000 1,211
T137 T140 Brian Harman 91 169.4 7,738,270.000 1,269
T139 142 Tyrrell Hatton 57 169.5 4,448,760.000 729
T139 T153 Ben Martin 48 169.5 3,246,143.000 532
141 T132 Scott Brown 80 169.6 6,734,137.000 1,103
T142 T143 Matt Wallace 59 169.7 4,043,754.000 662
T142 T143 Will Zalatoris 82 169.7 6,562,994.000 1,074
T144 T143 Brendon Todd 87 169.8 7,055,020.000 1,154
T144 T143 Michael Thompson 74 169.8 7,157,806.000 1,171
T144 T147 Russell Henley 75 169.8 7,219,502.000 1,181
T144 T147 Seamus Power 50 169.8 3,727,891.000 610
T148 149 Jason Day 66 169.9 5,900,903.000 965
T148 T159 Sergio Garcia 65 169.9 5,890,655.000 963
T148 T150 Matt Kuchar 67 169.9 5,791,524.000 947
T151 T150 K.H. Lee 94 170.0 8,427,006.000 1,377
T151 T150 Danny Lee 61 170.0 6,194,977.000 1,012
T153 T159 Dustin Johnson 61 170.1 5,216,589.000 852
T153 T153 Patrick Cantlay 69 170.1 5,700,485.000 931
T153 T159 D.J. Trahan 66 170.1 4,814,169.000 786
T153 T153 Paul Casey 63 170.1 5,002,793.000 817
T153 T164 Charl Schwartzel 82 170.1 7,324,448.000 1,196
T153 T159 Mark Hubbard 94 170.1 9,288,534.000 1,517
T159 T156 Abraham Ancer 85 170.2 7,119,974.000 1,162
T159 T156 Jordan Spieth 76 170.2 6,329,243.000 1,033
T159 T156 Henrik Norlander 86 170.2 7,954,980.000 1,298
T162 T167 John Huh 56 170.3 5,346,171.000 872
T162 T159 Ryan Palmer 71 170.3 6,233,841.000 1,017
T164 171 Gary Woodland 64 170.4 5,712,213.000 931
T164 T164 Mackenzie Hughes 82 170.4 7,000,187.000 1,141
166 166 Kelly Kraft 44 170.5 2,976,546.000 485
167 T167 Si Woo Kim 83 170.6 7,541,181.000 1,228
168 169 Jason Kokrak 79 170.7 6,588,486.000 1,072
169 170 Cameron Smith 73 170.9 5,833,936.000 948
T170 T172 Richy Werenski 84 171.1 8,444,390.000 1,371
T170 T174 J.T. Poston 83 171.1 8,185,276.000 1,329
T170 T172 Kevin Na 70 171.1 6,349,225.000 1,031
T173 T174 Ian Poulter 68 171.2 5,164,449.000 838
T173 T176 Keegan Bradley 82 171.2 7,690,276.000 1,248
175 T176 Aaron Wise 68 171.3 6,375,644.000 1,034
176 178 Sebastián Muñoz 93 171.4 8,483,160.000 1,375
177 T183 Matthew Wolff 52 171.5 4,753,762.000 770
178 179 Marc Leishman 71 171.6 5,589,773.000 905
T179 189 Cameron Champ 67 171.8 5,820,120.000 941
T179 T181 Tyler Duncan 90 171.8 7,927,183.000 1,282
T179 180 Scottie Scheffler 93 171.8 7,503,522.000 1,213
T182 T181 Brooks Koepka 52 171.9 4,202,097.000 679
T182 T183 Patrick Reed 73 171.9 6,387,457.000 1,032
T184 T185 Rory McIlroy 61 172.2 5,220,758.000 842
T184 T185 Webb Simpson 61 172.2 4,953,348.000 799
T184 T185 Alex Noren 78 172.2 7,300,562.000 1,178
T184 T185 Padraig Harrington 44 172.2 3,086,531.000 498
188 190 Satoshi Kodaira 74 172.6 6,648,844.000 1,070
T189 194 Louis Oosthuizen 69 172.8 5,319,177.000 855
T189 191 Matthew NeSmith 86 172.8 8,430,474.000 1,355
T191 T192 Sungjae Im 107 172.9 10,305,802.000 1,656
T191 T192 Billy Horschel 81 172.9 5,864,059.000 942
193 195 Collin Morikawa 69 173.1 5,789,546.000 929
194 196 Talor Gooch 87 173.3 8,121,304.000 1,302
195 197 Viktor Hovland 74 173.4 5,972,678.000 957
196 198 Daniel Berger 71 173.5 6,378,781.000 1,021
197 199 Bubba Watson 71 173.7 6,010,435.000 961
198 200 Jon Rahm 74 174.0 5,826,240.000 930
199 201 Lee Westwood 53 175.1 4,386,395.000 696
T200 T202 Henrik Stenson 47 175.6 3,248,732.000 514
T200 T202 Bryson DeChambeau 67 175.6 5,872,442.000 929
202 204 Hideki Matsuyama 78 175.7 7,427,078.000 1,174
203 205 Xander Schauffele 67 176.4 5,308,481.000 836
204 206 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 176.9 5,317,257.000 835
205 207 Tommy Fleetwood 57 177.6 4,443,804.000 695
206 208 Harris English 79 178.2 7,087,763.000 1,105

The average distance (in yards) to the hole after the approach shot. The distance remaining must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2325)