Sleeper Picks: Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre … Uh, how can Scotland’s top-ranked talent who is committed to the Genesis Scottish Open where he’s connected for top 20s in the last two editions genuinely qualify as a Sleeper? In markets where you’ll find it, he’ll also be the odds-on favorite for low countryman, but it wasn’t until a T13 in Ireland last week when he ended a drought without a top 35 since a T23 at the Masters almost three months ago. Furthermore, after rising to a career-best 42nd in the Official World Golf Ranking 16 months ago, the 25-year-old lefty has drifted to 102nd today. Now he’s home for a fortnight that concludes with The Open Championship, but The Renaissance Club tests first. In his last seven competitive rounds on the host course (as a par 71), his scoring average is 68.14.

Mackenzie Hughes … With top 30s in his last three starts upon arrival, that’s the target for him at The Renaissance Club where he’s making his debut. As a native of Canada, his expectation would be a little higher if the weather turns, but his innate skills in the sour stuff is forecast to match up climatologically only in the opening round. Still, he traveled with enough form alone to be a threat. He’s also proven his worth time and again at exposed tracks like Seaside, Pebble Beach and Waialae.

Alexander Björk … Regardless of the conditions, you’d expect a Swede to play well in Scotland, and he has. He’s 5-for-5 in the tournament, including paydays in all three stops at The Renaissance Club. He laid the foundation for a personal-best T19 in 2020 with a first-round 63. Since punctuating 2021 with a co-runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship, he’s recorded five top 25s, four of which in his last five starts, so there are mild converging trends in play. Like so many from his homeland, the 32-year-old does his best handiwork on the greens.

Brandon Stone … The South African is the last winner of the tournament before it became a fixture at The Renaissance Club. He prevailed over a strong field at Gullane Golf Club, which is a short bike ride to the southwest. Since, he’s 3-for-3 in the event, also, like Björk, with a personal-best T19 in 2020. After struggling a year ago at this time, Stone has regained some momentum in 2022, particularly most recently with a T5 and a T15 in his last three starts. Always able to hold his own off the tee, the 29-year-old is maturing into the total package as he’s approaching his prime.

Kalle Samooja … DP World Tour fans are throwing things at the mobile devices and monitors after finding him here. After all, it was just a month ago that he broke through for his first victory on the circuit at the Porsche European Open, but U.S-based fans might not be aware of it and how he did it. (Not to mention that the market will reflect actual value, anyway.) After opening the finale at Green Eagle in Hamburg, Germany, in a nine-way T22 and seven strokes off the pace, the 34-year-old came flying in with a bogey-free, 8-under 64. He set the course record en route to a two-stroke victory. He’s Finland’s top-ranked professional for a reason, and he deserved special attention for the achievement, but he’s also 2-for-3 at The Renaissance Club with a T20 in 2019 and a T9 in 2020.