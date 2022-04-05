Sleeper Picks: Masters Tournament

Russell Henley (+150 for a Top 20) … Although he’s 42nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, the University of Georgia product fits well in this context, and a top 20 is the perfect target. He hasn’t appeared at Augusta National since 2018, but he recorded a T15 that year. It chased a T11 in 2017. So, he fulfills the priorities of experience and success on the course. Even better, you’d win an argument that he’s performing at his career peak upon arrival. He’s cashed in 15 straight starts of which four of his last six in stroke-play competition resulted in a top 15. Currently 13th on the PGA TOUR in greens in regulation, first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green and third in adjusted scoring.

Sepp Straka (+400 for a Top 20) … Another Bulldog? When in, uh, Athens! The 28-year-old from Austria is one of the 20 debutants, so merely making the cut is a net-win. Stretching for a top 20 is only for the risky, but he really hasn’t cooled since launching into 2022. His breakthrough victory at The Honda Classic is the boldface type among four top 20s that also includes a T9 at THE PLAYERS where his approach game was on point and in sync with his reliable putter.

Erik van Rooyen (+350 for a Top 20) … No one likes waiting around to get to Augusta National, but you might not find a guy in the field who was antsier. (OK, maybe one five-time Masters winner…) The South African qualified this week when he advanced to his first TOUR Championship in 2021. It tied a bow on what forever be remembered as the Summer of EVR. However, he made his Masters debut in November of 2020 (via the year-ending Official World Golf Ranking of 2019), and then withdrew after an opening 76 due to a sore back. He’s remained quietly successful in 2022 what with four top 20s worldwide, including a T13 at THE PLAYERS. Sits 44th on TOUR in GIR, T25 in proximity, 22nd in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and T21 in par-5 scoring.

Robert MacIntyre (+300 for a Top 20) … The Scot bucked tradition of the learning curve and hung up a T12 in his Masters debut last year. He led the field with 21 par breakers (all birdies). However, he is a lefty, and it’s hardly a secret how much success Southpaws have enjoyed at Augusta National in recent memory. Of course, there’s also the not-so-insignificant factor of his talent. Ya need a wee bit of that to qualify for the tournament. The 25-year-old is juggling opportunities as a non-member on the PGA TOUR with his priorities on the DP WORLD Tour where he connected top 15s in early February. His stateside slate most recently includes a T15 in the seriously deep field at Riviera, where he also was making first appearance.

Keita Nakajima (+750 for a Top 20) … It’s been six years since Bryson DeChambeau (T21) was the last amateur to record a top 30 at the Masters and 17 years since Ryan Moore (T13) was the last to finish inside the top 20, but no one has stood atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking longer than the 21-year-old from Japan. Nakajima has been the No. 1 for 63 consecutive weeks, this despite making only one start in all of 2022 (41st, Sony Open in Hawaii). He qualified this week as the winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship that fellow countryman Hideki Matsuyama (2010, 2011) and Takumi Kanaya (2018) also captured. Not surprising, Nakajima has been inspired by both, who also are in the field; Matsuyama, of course, is exempt for life as a former champion (2021). Nakajima (T28) also had a front-row seat for Matsuyama’s victory in their homeland at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October, a month after Nakajima prevailed at the Panasonic Open on the Japan Golf Tour.