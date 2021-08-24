Sleeper Picks: BMW Championship

NOTE: For the three events determining who advances in the FedExCup Playoffs, Rob is focusing only on golfers outside the latest bubble. In this last installment, all five below enter the BMW Championship outside the top 30 in points.



Lucas Glover (+350 to finish in top 20) … If this looks familiar with FedExCup points quadrupled in a three-event series and with him slotted 41st entering the BMW Championship, then you need to audition for a game show testing memory. Indeed, it was two years ago when this format was introduced and he was positioned 41st upon arrival at Medinah. A T7 vaulted him to 29th and into the TOUR Championship. He’d call on that again at Caves Valley without hesitation as he’s just 1-for-4 with a T57 at the no-cut WGC-St. Jude since emerging with victory at the John Deere Classic last month. The long, ball-striker’s track is perfect for his skill set, just like Medinah, which was set up to stretch 7,613 yards.

Cam Davis (+225 to finish in top 20) … Held steady at 36th in the FedExCup with a T31 at Liberty National. He lost over 3.5 strokes for the week from tee to green, but the Aussie gained more than six with the putter and signed for a red number after every round. That’s Playoffs grit for ya. As one of the longest hitters every time he pegs it, among the most aggressive scorers because he can fill up the cup (see: last week) and as the PGA TOUR’s leader in eagles (19), the confluence of factors at Caves Valley favors a relative surprise with an edge. And he’s not even two months removed from his breakthrough victory in Detroit.

Cameron Champ (+225 to finish in top 20) … The theme continues with recent winners – he connected at the 3M Open. It fulfilled an attitude adjustment that itself proved that his skill set is off the charts when he’s whole. His current position of 49th in the FedExCup represents a jump of 91 spots in the last month, the last three notches via a T27 at Liberty National where he led the field in par-5 scoring. Do that again at Caves Valley what with its full set of four par 5s and he might be appearing in the full-field Power Rankings for the TOUR Championship.

Cameron Tringale (+135 to finish in top 20) … It’s hard to reach the TOUR Championship without a victory, but he’s done it before (2014). Still winless in 307 PGA TOUR starts as a professional, he’s on the precipice of doing it again at 34th in points. That reflects a rise of seven slots after a T21 at THE NORTHERN TRUST where he ranked T9 in greens hit and sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s recorded 11 top 25s this season, including in three of his last four starts.

Aaron Wise (+333 to finish in top 20) … At 58th in the FedExCup, he’s furthest outside the target to advance than the foursome feature above, but the 25-year-old has been playing on house money essentially since he was the runner-up at Mayakoba in early December. The devil-may-care approach has freed him up for another five top 25s since, including a T21 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He’ll need something significantly better than that to return to East Lake since he advanced during his Rookie of the Year season of 2017-18, but his above-average length off the tee leads exceptional ball-striking and he’s getting a stage on which those assets can shine.