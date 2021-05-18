Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Charley Hoffman (+15000) … It doesn’t make any sense when you attempt to digest that he’s just 3-for-11 with no better than a T40 (at Oak Hill in 2013) in the PGA Championship. Obviously, the tournament doesn’t have a permanent home, so it’s not a sightlines issue. Whatever the case, he still deserves respect on tough tracks and especially for his form upon arrival. Since a T7 at Pebble Beach three months ago, he’s cashed in nine consecutive starts with three top 10s and another four top 20s. The 44-year-old also is inside the top 25 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, SG: Tee-to-Green, proximity to the hole, scrambling, par-3 scoring and par-4 scoring.

Emiliano Grillo (+15000) … Untimely rounds here and there over the last three months led to a trio of missed cuts but the native of Argentina has covered with six top 25s since the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The surge was highlighted by a T6 at Corales and a T2 at Harbour Town. It’s been possible because of vastly improved putting. He already was among the best in the world from tee to green. Currently 11th on TOUR in total driving, third in greens hit and first in proximity. He’s also T14 in par-3 scoring and T1 in par-4 scoring. What’s more, the 28-year-old is more than familiar with the rigors of the major championships with four top 25s among 11 cuts made in 17 career appearances.

Alex Noren (+15000) … The 38-year-old Swede has quietly gone about his business to the tune of 13 cuts made in 17 starts this season. He’s 98th in the FedExCup with eight top 25s, but he hasn’t connected for a top 10 since the 2020 Playoffs. No matter because that steady, reliable form plays up in the majors. In fact, he’s recorded top 25s in his last three appearances in the set dating back to The Open Championship in 2019. He’s governed by inconsistency off the tee and on approach, but he has a surplus of confidence with his putting to compensate. Currently leading the TOUR in three-putt avoidance and ranks 18th in one-putt percentage.

Takumi Kanaya (+50000) … You remember him. He’s the Japanese star who prevailed in a JGTO event as an amateur in November of 2019 and rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. A month after turning pro last October, he won the Dunlop Phoenix. Since mid-April, he’s added another win and three top 20s to sit 77th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Currently second on his home circuit in earnings and first in scoring average. Also fourth in greens hit and second in putting. Assuming he makes the cut in his debut at the PGA Championship, he’ll be playing the final round on his 23rd birthday on Sunday.

Garrick Higgo (+10000) … At first glance, his name looks like a fat-fingered attempt to type Harry Higgs – also in the field – but Higgo is a different human. He’s rapidly distinguishing himself from the others inside the ropes, too. American John Catlin captured the attention in this space last week as a three-time winner on the European Tour since play resumed last summer, but Higgo has done the same, including twice in the last four weeks and just before he turned 22 on May 12. Higgo is fifth in the Race to Dubai, as well as fifth in putting and fourth scoring average on the European Tour. The South African also is a two-time winner on his native Sunshine Tour where he was the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year. With momentum to validate the pedigree, the lefty is 51st in the Official World Golf Ranking as he makes his debut in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 a.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm .

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.