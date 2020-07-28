Sleeper Picks: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Mackenzie Hughes … It's probably an insult to drop him in here, but the 29-year-old from Canada hasn't qualified for a World Golf Championship since the 2017 edition of this event when it was held at Firestone Country Club's South Course. His most recent three starts include a T3 at the Travelers Championship, where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, and T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where he paced the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Looping in a runner-up finish at The Honda Classic in what was his last start before the hiatus, all three of his top-45 finishes this season are top sixes. He's also missed 10 of 17 cuts, but that can't happen this week, so the promise of 72 holes plays into his firepower.

Matt Jones … This is the Aussie's first appearance in a World Golf Championship in four years. He qualified for this week's with a victory at the Emirates Australian Open in December. Aside from the hiatus, it's been a largely quiet 2020, but a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T14 at the Workday Charity Open are timely highlights. In the latter at Muirfield Village, he flashed confidence around and on the greens. Now he settles into a site where he went 4-for-5 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic from 2015-2018 with a T3, a T18 and a scoring average of 69.125.

Joel Dahmen … Given his consistently strong form over time, it's a little hard to believe that this marks his debut in a World Golf Championship. It's not his first look at TPC Southwind, or his second. As a PGA TOUR rookie in 2017, the native of Washington State placed T18 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. It was one of only two top 40s in 16 starts that season. His propensity to keep his ball in play off the tee keeps his options open on approach. A moxie evidenced with the ability to connect low rounds all the while maximizing course management support why he's dangerous in a limited-field event with no cut. While Muirfield Village knocked him around in six rounds earlier this month, he's already hung up a pair of top 20s in the restart. For the season, the 32-year-old has four top 10s among eight top 20s.

Shaun Norris … The 38-year-old South African has only eight PGA TOUR starts under his belt and he didn't crack the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time until October of 2018, but he's figured out how to retain positioning at this level. Even after early struggles on the Japan Golf Tour in 2019, he regrouped to finish second in the Order of Merit for the second straight season. He's won once in each of his four years on that circuit, and he led the JGTO in putts per GIR last year. Opened 2020 by going 5-for-5 worldwide with a T6 in Abu Dhabi and a T18 in Oman. In between, his T37 at the WGC-Mexico Championship registered as his career-best finish in PGA TOUR competition.

Robert MacIntyre … The lefty was the last of the 15 additional qualifiers via the Official World Golf Ranking on July 20 to construct a field of 78. His T6 at The Open Championship in 2019 punctuated a seriously strong season en route to the Rookie of the Year award on the European Tour. He didn't win but he finished second three times and totaled seven top 10s, and then opened 2020 with a T8 in Dubai. The Scot will turn 24 on the Monday following the conclusion of the WGC-St. Jude.

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.