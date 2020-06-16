Sleeper Picks: RBC Heritage

Luke List … Naturally, one of the two who competed in THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass when it was canceled after one round in March and at last week's restart of the Korn Ferry Tour on the Dye Valley Course wound up winning the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. The other, Michael Thompson, missed the cut. List and Thompson finished inside the top 125 of the FedExCup in 2018-19, but the Charles Schwab Challenge is an invitational for which neither qualified. Both are in the field at the RBC Heritage where List finished T3 in 2018.

Kevin Streelman … Despite nine missed cuts in 15 starts this season, he's 39th in the FedExCup thanks in large part to a T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a solo second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That kind of lightning in a bottle can't be ignored at the RBC Heritage where he's perfect in his last seven trips with a trio of top 10s, including in the last two editions when he scored 9-under 275 in each.

Brian Stuard … Settled for a T43 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he led the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. While it was an imbalanced performance overall, that's the skill at a premium at Harbour Town. Lo and behold, he's played well here many times before. Beginning with a T5 in 2014, he's 5-for-5 with a pair of top 20s.

Ted Potter, Jr. … The lefty has missed more cuts than he's made in 138 career PGA TOUR starts, but he's 4-for-4 at Harbour Town with a pair of top 20s. In fact, it'd be strange if he wasn't consistently above average on the course. When he's connecting with his strengths, he's accurate off the tee and he can't miss with the putter. Of course, it would be a surprise if he contended given that he's cashed in only three of 12 starts this season, but two resulted in a top 10, including at similarly cozy Waialae Country Club to open 2020.

Bud Cauley … If he sustains the positives of last week's formula that yielded a T29 at Colonial after surviving the cut on the number, he'll make noise. Ranked T7 in fairways hit and second in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in the restart. Perfect at Harbour Town since 2017 when he opened with a field-low 63 and finished T9. He chased it with a T23 in 2018. His scoring average in his last 12 rounds on the par 71 is 69.53.

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.