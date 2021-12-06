Power Rankings: QBE Shootout

Don’t let the hits and giggles of the QBE Shootout distract you, this competition is serious business. A purse of $3.6 million is reserved and there is no cut. Happy holidays, indeed.

OK, so prize money truly is a bonus to the fun, but the focus will be on how a world-class field attacks the stock par 72 in its 21st turn as host.

Since 2001, the Gold Course has hosted alone every year except when the other 18-hole test at Tiburón, the Black Course, contributed nine holes in 2014 (in response to a turf issue). The LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship is held on the Black. The most recent staging was just three weeks ago.

That the Gold stretches to 7,382 yards is more fact than friction due to the format.

For Friday’s opening round, scoring will be determined in a traditional scramble. So, both members of every team will have up to two swings from the same spot until either holes out.

Saturday’s second round will consist of modified alternate shot. Every golfer will tee off on every hole, but teammates will alternate finishing the hole on the same ball. This is the day when scores should be highest.

The structure of the finale on Sunday is four-ball; that is, all golfers play their own ball throughout every hole and only the lower score among teammates is recorded as the team’s score for the hole.

A year ago, Matt Kuchar and Harris English converted on their third QBE Shootout title with a tournament record of 37-under 179. Their second-round 61 in modified alternate shot was five better than the next-best score. They’d go on to post a field-low 60 in four-ball and win by nine.

Ideal weather is expected throughout. Daytime temperatures will rise into the mid-80s through Saturday before a ever-so-gradual cooling on Sunday. Winds will be light beneath passing clouds.

Conditions will allow for Tiburón to play as prepped. Inside the four-inch bahiagrass that helps frame the routing, there’s only one cut of Celebration bermudagrass from tee to green. There is no rough, but waste bunkers yawn across the property. Expansive greens consist of TifEagle bermuda measuring up to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.

NOTE: PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf will resume with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 6-9.