-
-
Power Rankings: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
-
August 02, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Brooks Koepka's winning highlights from WGC-FedEx St. Jude
From a world golf championship to a World Golf Championship.
For many, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will feel like it’s on the other side of the planet. Because it is.
TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, is 14 hours behind Kasumigaseki County Club, host of last week’s Olympic Men’s Golf Competition where 19 golfers in this week’s field played for gold. Now they’re part of an exclusive field of 66 vying for 550 FedExCup points, a three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption and other perks.
Scroll past the extended ranking of projected contenders for what TPC Southwind has in store in its third edition as host, the preferred strategy to prevail and more.
RELATED: How the field qualified | The First Look
POWER RANKINGS: WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Sergio GarciaLurking on fringes often enough to deserve this placement. Since a T20 at Colonial, he’s recorded four straight top 20s and a T25 (at the 3M Open). Ball-striker’s profile plays at TPC Southwind.Lurking on fringes often enough to deserve this placement. Since a T20 at Colonial, he’s recorded four straight top 20s and a T25 (at the 3M Open). Ball-striker’s profile plays at TPC Southwind. 19 Phil MickelsonOf all remaining sites before the Ryder Cup team is determined, TPC Southwind likely will reward him. Co-runner-up last year was his third on the course and seventh top-12 finish since 2013.Of all remaining sites before the Ryder Cup team is determined, TPC Southwind likely will reward him. Co-runner-up last year was his third on the course and seventh top-12 finish since 2013. 18 Brian HarmanSave the MC at the PGA, he’s played his way into and has risen to the occasion for all premier events in 2021, so he’s offered no reason to indicate why it won’t happen again at TPC Southwind.Save the MC at the PGA, he’s played his way into and has risen to the occasion for all premier events in 2021, so he’s offered no reason to indicate why it won’t happen again at TPC Southwind. 17 Corey ConnersThe 29-year-old Canuck has cemented himself on the biggest stages, now it’s just a matter of bringing the house down on one of them. Four top 20s in last five majors and 13th at the Olympics.The 29-year-old Canuck has cemented himself on the biggest stages, now it’s just a matter of bringing the house down on one of them. Four top 20s in last five majors and 13th at the Olympics. 16 Shane LowryFollowed Justin Thomas’ model en route to a T6 here last year. Ranked sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in scrambling but 41st in SG: Putting. T23-T12-T22 in last three starts worldwide.Followed Justin Thomas’ model en route to a T6 here last year. Ranked sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in scrambling but 41st in SG: Putting. T23-T12-T22 in last three starts worldwide. 15 Xander SchauffeleGotta cut him some slack after winning gold at the Olympics. This isn’t an afterthought by any means, but his only top 10 in a North American WGC was a T6 at TPC Southwind last year.Gotta cut him some slack after winning gold at the Olympics. This isn’t an afterthought by any means, but his only top 10 in a North American WGC was a T6 at TPC Southwind last year. 14 Abraham AncerPlaced T14 at the Olympics despite quad sub-70s. He’s logged six top 10s among 15 official top 25s this season. Also, top 20s in last six appearances in WGCs dating back to 2019 Match Play.Placed T14 at the Olympics despite quad sub-70s. He’s logged six top 10s among 15 official top 25s this season. Also, top 20s in last six appearances in WGCs dating back to 2019 Match Play. 13 Billy HorschelThe transition of TPC Southwind as host of a non-WGC to a WGC hasn’t dampened his ability to perform on it. Four straight top 10s (2013-2017) preceded a T9 in 2019 and a T25 in 2020.The transition of TPC Southwind as host of a non-WGC to a WGC hasn’t dampened his ability to perform on it. Four straight top 10s (2013-2017) preceded a T9 in 2019 and a T25 in 2020. 12 Webb SimpsonPromise of four rounds can only help right now as he climbs out of a mini-slump. T19 in last start at The Open. Chased solo second here in 2019 with a T12 last year; scoring average = 67.375.Promise of four rounds can only help right now as he climbs out of a mini-slump. T19 in last start at The Open. Chased solo second here in 2019 with a T12 last year; scoring average = 67.375. 11 Justin ThomasBack-doored a T22 at the Olympics, so there was little stress on the weekend. Arrived at TPC Southwind in better form last year prior to victory, but his floor is well above most averages.Back-doored a T22 at the Olympics, so there was little stress on the weekend. Arrived at TPC Southwind in better form last year prior to victory, but his floor is well above most averages. 10 Rory McIlroyFresh off an eye-opening T4 at the Olympics, now he has work to do to cement at spot in the TOUR Championship at 25th in FedExCup points. Finished T4 here with a second-round 62 in 2019.Fresh off an eye-opening T4 at the Olympics, now he has work to do to cement at spot in the TOUR Championship at 25th in FedExCup points. Finished T4 here with a second-round 62 in 2019. 9 Viktor HovlandA T59 in TPC Southwind debut last year occurred after an exceptionally busy stretch immediately after the Return to Golf. Now balanced, he’s fresh off a Win-T12-T14 over a six-week period.A T59 in TPC Southwind debut last year occurred after an exceptionally busy stretch immediately after the Return to Golf. Now balanced, he’s fresh off a Win-T12-T14 over a six-week period. 8 Scottie SchefflerIf there’s such a thing as a Sophomore Surge, then he’s the poster boy at 20th in the FedExCup. Two of his top fives have occurred in WGCs and he recorded top 10s in the last three majors.If there’s such a thing as a Sophomore Surge, then he’s the poster boy at 20th in the FedExCup. Two of his top fives have occurred in WGCs and he recorded top 10s in the last three majors. 7 Matt FitzpatrickTPC Southwind has been a perfect fit for him, and vice versa. He’s gone T4-T6 on the track with a scoring average of 67.5. Recent co-runner-up in Scotland is rested since a T26 at The Open.TPC Southwind has been a perfect fit for him, and vice versa. He’s gone T4-T6 on the track with a scoring average of 67.5. Recent co-runner-up in Scotland is rested since a T26 at The Open. 6 Collin MorikawaLike bronze medalist C.T. Pan, Morikawa also closed with 63 at the Olympics but was eliminated in the playoff. FedExCup points leader also is No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-breaker %.Like bronze medalist C.T. Pan, Morikawa also closed with 63 at the Olympics but was eliminated in the playoff. FedExCup points leader also is No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-breaker %. 5 Dustin JohnsonThe two-time winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind (2012, 2018) has added a T20 and a T12 in the WGC. He has an active streak of 13 consecutive rounds under par here.The two-time winner of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind (2012, 2018) has added a T20 and a T12 in the WGC. He has an active streak of 13 consecutive rounds under par here. 4 Louis OosthuizenIn his last eight starts worldwide, he’s finished second four times, including at two majors, and T3 (at The Open Championship). He’s also gone T20-T6 in his two trips to TPC Southwind.In his last eight starts worldwide, he’s finished second four times, including at two majors, and T3 (at The Open Championship). He’s also gone T20-T6 in his two trips to TPC Southwind. 3 Daniel BergerIn four appearances at TPC Southwind, he’s won twice (FedEx St. Jude Classic) and shared runner-up honors in the WGC last year. His assault on leaderboards hasn’t waned since.In four appearances at TPC Southwind, he’s won twice (FedEx St. Jude Classic) and shared runner-up honors in the WGC last year. His assault on leaderboards hasn’t waned since. 2 Jordan SpiethHis combination of scrambling and scoring transcends most tests, but his trajectory in 2021 soars above all of that, anyway. Second in the FedExCup and fresh off a runner-up at The Open.His combination of scrambling and scoring transcends most tests, but his trajectory in 2021 soars above all of that, anyway. Second in the FedExCup and fresh off a runner-up at The Open. 1 Brooks KoepkaWith a win (2019) and a T2 (2020) in the WGC, and a pair of podium finishes in the pre-WGC years at TPC Southwind, he’s as comfy here as he is at any major. Arrives on a T4-T5-T6 burst, too.With a win (2019) and a T2 (2020) in the WGC, and a pair of podium finishes in the pre-WGC years at TPC Southwind, he’s as comfy here as he is at any major. Arrives on a T4-T5-T6 burst, too.
Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Joaquin Niemann and Tony Finau will be among the notable reviewed in the Fantasy Insider.
Just like last week’s Olympics, every golfer at the WGC-St. Jude is guaranteed 72 holes to give it everything he has. Unlike the Games, this week’s tournament is an official competition for PGA TOUR members and non-members alike.
The WGC-St. Jude presents largely as a gathering of winners of tournaments with a strength-of-field rating of at least 115 as determined by the Official World Golf Ranking, as well as champions of designated events on the Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, Australasian Tour and Sunshine Tour. The top 50 of the latest two versions of the OWGR have filled the field. Jon Rahm (rest) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (non-member maxed at 12 starts) are the only qualifiers who are not competing.
Last year’s field of 78 was specially constructed because of playing time missed due to the pandemic. It included golfers outside the top 50 in the OWGR to fill the field, a one-time exception.
After surrendering a scoring average of 69.504 in its debut as host in 2019, TPC Southwind stood taller last year, yielding 69.554, but that’s still easier than it played as host of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in the 30 years prior. As long as the strength of the field that generates the lower scoring assembles, futures averages should follow suit on the stock par 70, Mother Nature pending as always.
On cue, textbook summertime conditions are on tap in the backyard of the title sponsor’s headquarters. In fact, it’ll be even more cooperative than how locals might define textbook because rain is not expected all week. Daytime highs will push and exceed a seasonable 90 degrees and wind might ripple a few of the international flags on the property by the weekend, but trousers should be spared.
TPC Southwind tips at 7,233 yards. That’s 44 yards shorter than last year, entirely due to par-3 13th not playing longer than 195 yards this time. Champion bermudagrass greens could stretch to 12-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, but putting isn’t the priority to consider contending.
Putting surfaces average only 4,300 square feet. While the course is not unfamiliar to most – indicating that putting should matter more than when greens are foreign – the premium is on hitting greens in regulation, landing on them with precision and scrambling.
Consider that en route to a three-stroke title last year, Justin Thomas finished T7 in greens hit, second in proximity, first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and sixth in scrambling, but he ranked 55th in Strokes Gained: Putting, giving away almost two strokes on the greens during the tournament. Of the 11 who recorded a top 10 in the event, four recorded negative SG: Putting totals, two of whom were worse than JT.
Primary rough, also bermuda, is trimmed to two-and-a-half inches. This elevates the possibility for a shorter hitter to surprise, but the greater benefit will be to longer hitters for whom the pressure is relieved to take shorter irons from tighter lies. That’s always the case, but the smaller greens serve as a more formidable of a defense against the wayward off the tee.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings (WGC-St. Jude)
TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (Barracuda), Sleepers (WGC-St. Jude), Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions,
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-