Power Rankings: U.S. Open
June 14, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
The U.S. Open is open again!
After the resemblance of an invitational to accommodate the pandemic and a shift to September in 2020, the tournament is back in its traditional slot in mid-June with a Father’s Day finish. Oh, and the field of 156 reflects the familiar blend of survivors of the sectionals among the automatic qualifiers.
As of Monday, 68 golfers gained entry via 11 sectionals, many of whom seasoned touring professionals, but they should be careful what they wished for. The souped-up South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California awaits.
For details on the host, how it will challenge and much more, continue reading beneath the extended ranking of projected contenders.
RELATED: Nine things to know about Torrey Pines | How the field qualified
POWER RANKINGS: U.S. OPEN
An endorsement for fit over form. The latest upgrade to Torrey Pines didn’t matter to the Aussie. Bettered a pair of runners-up (2010, 2014) with victory in the renovation’s debut in 2020.
14 Viktor HovlandHe was among the throng of runners-up at Torrey Pines earlier this season. It’s one of five podium finishes for the sharpshooting 23-year-old, including a pair in May. T11 in the all-around.
He was among the throng of runners-up at Torrey Pines earlier this season. It’s one of five podium finishes for the sharpshooting 23-year-old, including a pair in May. T11 in the all-around.
13 Tony FinauBuilt for this ballpark, and he’s proven it. He’s 7-for-7 at the Farmers with no worse than a T24 in 2015. T2 earlier this year headlines four top-six finishes. Three top 10s in majors just this season.
Built for this ballpark, and he’s proven it. He’s 7-for-7 at the Farmers with no worse than a T24 in 2015. T2 earlier this year headlines four top-six finishes. Three top 10s in majors just this season.
12 Patrick CantlayBouyed by second victory at Muirfield Village, the 29-year-old is among the best never to have won a major. Torrey Pines hasn’t been kind but this week’s variables lean into his strengths.
Bouyed by second victory at Muirfield Village, the 29-year-old is among the best never to have won a major. Torrey Pines hasn’t been kind but this week’s variables lean into his strengths.
11 Webb SimpsonHasn’t competed at Torrey Pines in 10 years but he checks all of the boxes to threaten. Currently fourth on TOUR in adjusted scoring, sixth in the all-around and first in bogey avoidance.
Hasn’t competed at Torrey Pines in 10 years but he checks all of the boxes to threaten. Currently fourth on TOUR in adjusted scoring, sixth in the all-around and first in bogey avoidance.
10 Justin ThomasHasn’t been his usual lights-out self since emerging with victory at TPC Sawgrass three months ago, but he’s dangerous no matter the competition. His tee-to-green game is sublime.
Hasn’t been his usual lights-out self since emerging with victory at TPC Sawgrass three months ago, but he’s dangerous no matter the competition. His tee-to-green game is sublime.
9 Patrick ReedThe most recent winner of the Farmers –by five shots – is rested since a solo fifth the Memorial where he led the field in scrambling and par-3 scoring. He might lead this field in comfort level.
The most recent winner of the Farmers –by five shots – is rested since a solo fifth the Memorial where he led the field in scrambling and par-3 scoring. He might lead this field in comfort level.
8 Dustin JohnsonIt wasn’t the prettiest top 10 in history but the T10 at Congaree ended his drought without one. He’s still No. 1 in the world by a wide margin and he’s second on TOUR in adjusted scoring.
It wasn’t the prettiest top 10 in history but the T10 at Congaree ended his drought without one. He’s still No. 1 in the world by a wide margin and he’s second on TOUR in adjusted scoring.
7 Louis OosthuizenThe constant force in premier events did it again with a co-runner-up at Kiawah Island in May. Best known for his swing and ball-striking, yet still leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.
The constant force in premier events did it again with a co-runner-up at Kiawah Island in May. Best known for his swing and ball-striking, yet still leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.
6 Bryson DeChambeauDon’t call it a slump but the defending champ has managed only two top-35 finishes in the last three months. Leads TOUR in distance, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green.
Don’t call it a slump but the defending champ has managed only two top-35 finishes in the last three months. Leads TOUR in distance, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green.
5 Xander SchauffeleThis is a thrill and a treat for the alum of nearby Scripps Ranch High School. What better a site to break through for his first major. T2 here in January. Leads the TOUR in the all-around.
This is a thrill and a treat for the alum of nearby Scripps Ranch High School. What better a site to break through for his first major. T2 here in January. Leads the TOUR in the all-around.
4 Brooks KoepkaWith his acknowledgment that he struggles focusing for non-majors, it’s easier this way. He’s 1-for-3 at the Farmers with a T41 in 2015, but this is the U.S. Open and he’s a two-time champion.
With his acknowledgment that he struggles focusing for non-majors, it’s easier this way. He’s 1-for-3 at the Farmers with a T41 in 2015, but this is the U.S. Open and he’s a two-time champion.
3 Rory McIlroyIt was just over a month ago when he captured his third title at Quail Hollow, which annually ranks among the toughest par 71s. Didn’t debut at the Farmers until 2019, but he’s gone T5-T3-T16.
It was just over a month ago when he captured his third title at Quail Hollow, which annually ranks among the toughest par 71s. Didn’t debut at the Farmers until 2019, but he’s gone T5-T3-T16.
2 Collin MorikawaFinished T21 in 2020 at Torrey Pines, where the small greens benefit him as an average putter. Tops on TOUR in greens hit, Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green.
Finished T21 in 2020 at Torrey Pines, where the small greens benefit him as an average putter. Tops on TOUR in greens hit, Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green.
1 Jon RahmAs if he needed any more motivation to break through in a major, now he’s hungrier following the Memorial WD. Winner at Torrey Pines in 2017; runner-up in 2020. No. 1 in adjusted scoring.
As if he needed any more motivation to break through in a major, now he’s hungrier following the Memorial WD. Winner at Torrey Pines in 2017; runner-up in 2020. No. 1 in adjusted scoring.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of 2021 PGA Championship winner and six-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson, surging San Diego native Charley Hoffman, Congaree champion Garrick Higgo, Congaree co-runner-up Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger and other notables.
For fans who typically do not monitor course setups, one of the lessons of the pandemic has been the timing of the need for overseeded grass. For many intents and purposes, the practice is utilized in months with cooler air and fewer daylight hours. Overseed adds body, and when maintained properly, the finished product is aesthetically pleasing. It’s not modeled after a program to thicken hair on a head, but you get the idea.
In the context of the competition, the most important component is consistency. So, when the overseed isn’t necessary because of climate and other factors, the experience is poised to be pure. That’s what’s in store at Torrey Pines this week.
For the Farmers for which the South Course is played three times by all golfers who complete the annual PGA TOUR stop, only the rough includes a measure of kikuyu grass (overseeded with ryegrass) due to its winter date, but the fairways are nothing but kikuyu for the U.S. Open. The rough still has an overseed of rye but that’s due in part to the allowance to grow to as high as five inches.
Since Tiger Woods emerged from a playoff for his memorable victory at the U.S. Open in 2008, Rees Jones, who is part architect and part cosmetic surgeon for U.S. Open stages, and who renovated Torrey Pines seven years prior to Woods’ historic accomplishment prior to reconstructive surgery on his left knee, modernized the track ahead of the 2020 edition of the Farmers. Jones left the Poa annua greens alone, but he touched up everything else and installed new irrigation.
Woods played the 2020 Farmers and finished T9, so he’s been tested by the update, but he will not be competing this week as he continues to recovery from serious injury. However, 53 golfers who pegged it alongside him qualified this week, and 61 from the 2021 Farmers are here. Forty-five competed in both editions.
When Torrey Pines hosts the Farmers, it’s a stock par 72. Not this week. Just as it presented as a par 71 in 2008 for which Woods posted 1-under 283 in regulation, it will again for the 2021 U.S. Open.
The sixth hole is converted from a 564-yard par 5 to a par 4 measuring 515 yards. Overall, the course tips at 7,652 yards. That’s 113 yards shorter than its setup for the Farmers and nine yards longer than the 2008 U.S. Open when the field averaged 74.712.
Save the possibility for a marine layer in the morning, conditions will be ideal all week. Daytime highs probably will eclipse 70 degrees, it will not rain and winds will be light. Greens averaging just 5,000 square feet will be true throughout.
All golfers positioned in the low 60 and ties at the conclusion of 36 holes will complete the tournament. The winner will earn a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open, five-year exemptions into the other three majors, fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR through the 2025-26 season and $2.25 million of the $12.5-million prize fund.
