Power Rankings: Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
November 30, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas is one to watch this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
We made it.
In addition to everything we’ve learned and as much as our behavior has been modified in 2020, we’ve been reminded not to take anything for granted. This includes the traditional time off from official tournament action between the holidays.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN concludes the fall portion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season and does so after the Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. A field of 132 has assembled at Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleón Golf Club on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
Details on the host course, how defending champion Brendon Todd prevailed and other analysis can be found beneath the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: MAYAKOBA GOLF CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Brice GarnettAs automatic as anyone at Mayakoba. Since 2014, he’s 5-for-5 with three top 10s, a T11 and T25. His scoring average in those 20 rounds is 67.80. Every round was par or better.As automatic as anyone at Mayakoba. Since 2014, he’s 5-for-5 with three top 10s, a T11 and T25. His scoring average in those 20 rounds is 67.80. Every round was par or better. 14 Will ZalatorisRested since a T16 in Bermuda secured Special Temporary Membership. Logged three top 10s in his first four starts this season and 13 top 20s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 alone.Rested since a T16 in Bermuda secured Special Temporary Membership. Logged three top 10s in his first four starts this season and 13 top 20s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 alone. 13 Brian GayWith the Bermuda Championship title on the board, he’s chasing what Brendon Todd achieved a year ago. Gay already has won at Mayakoba (2008) and hasn’t missed a cut in 10 tries.With the Bermuda Championship title on the board, he’s chasing what Brendon Todd achieved a year ago. Gay already has won at Mayakoba (2008) and hasn’t missed a cut in 10 tries. 12 Sebastián MuñozUpended at The RSM Classic where his consecutive cuts-made streak was halted at 10. Went 9th-T14-T19 in three starts immediately prior and had six top 20s during the stretch.Upended at The RSM Classic where his consecutive cuts-made streak was halted at 10. Went 9th-T14-T19 in three starts immediately prior and had six top 20s during the stretch. 11 Emiliano GrilloAs strong as he is tee to green, it’s not surprising that he’s 4-for-4 with a trio of top 15s and a scoring average of 68.13 at Mayakoba. T18 at Sea Island extended consistent form.As strong as he is tee to green, it’s not surprising that he’s 4-for-4 with a trio of top 15s and a scoring average of 68.13 at Mayakoba. T18 at Sea Island extended consistent form. 10 Viktor HovlandThe 23-year-old ball-striker has been a top-20 machine since play resumed in June. He’s recorded eight of them, including a T15 in his last start in Houston. Third start at Mayakoba.The 23-year-old ball-striker has been a top-20 machine since play resumed in June. He’s recorded eight of them, including a T15 in his last start in Houston. Third start at Mayakoba. 9 Corey ConnersT10s in last two starts among four top 25s in his last six. Also a perfect match for the track, so he’s poised to fare much better than his previous two trips (T75, 2017; MC, 2018).T10s in last two starts among four top 25s in his last six. Also a perfect match for the track, so he’s poised to fare much better than his previous two trips (T75, 2017; MC, 2018). 8 Patton KizzireThe 2017 champ hasn’t missed a cut in four tries, but he has just the one top 50. However, he’s surging upon arrival with a T24 (Shriners), T11 (Houston) and T10 (RSM) in last three starts.The 2017 champ hasn’t missed a cut in four tries, but he has just the one top 50. However, he’s surging upon arrival with a T24 (Shriners), T11 (Houston) and T10 (RSM) in last three starts. 7 Tony FinauHe’s traded a pair of top 20s with as many missed cut in his four previous trips, but his only PGA TOUR victory also occurred on paspalum in Puerto Rico in 2016. Six top-11s since July.He’s traded a pair of top 20s with as many missed cut in his four previous trips, but his only PGA TOUR victory also occurred on paspalum in Puerto Rico in 2016. Six top-11s since July. 6 Brooks KoepkaIt’s not a major but that narrative will end sooner or later. (Probably the former.) Preceded a T7 at the Masters with a T5 in Houston. He’s feeling healthy, which is all that matters.It’s not a major but that narrative will end sooner or later. (Probably the former.) Preceded a T7 at the Masters with a T5 in Houston. He’s feeling healthy, which is all that matters. 5 Daniel BergerIn the last 13 months, he’s missed only one cut while recording a win, a T2, two thirds, a T4 and a T5 among 11 top 20s. Hasn’t played Mayakoba since a T51 in his debut in 2014.In the last 13 months, he’s missed only one cut while recording a win, a T2, two thirds, a T4 and a T5 among 11 top 20s. Hasn’t played Mayakoba since a T51 in his debut in 2014. 4 Carlos OrtizCouldn’t ask for a better tune-up than a breakthrough victory in last start in Houston. Also shared runner-up honors here last year. Seventh straight appearance in his native Mexico.Couldn’t ask for a better tune-up than a breakthrough victory in last start in Houston. Also shared runner-up honors here last year. Seventh straight appearance in his native Mexico. 3 Abraham AncerContended for his breakthrough title at the Masters(!) where he settled for a T13. The homegrown Mexican has two top 10s and a T21 in the last three editions of this tournament.Contended for his breakthrough title at the Masters(!) where he settled for a T13. The homegrown Mexican has two top 10s and a T21 in the last three editions of this tournament. 2 Harris EnglishWinner of the first edition when it moved to the fall in 2013, he finally made noise again with a solo fifth last year. Three top 10s already this season, including a T6 at Sea Island.Winner of the first edition when it moved to the fall in 2013, he finally made noise again with a solo fifth last year. Three top 10s already this season, including a T6 at Sea Island. 1 Justin ThomasEnding a five-year hiatus at Mayakoba since a T23 in his debut. He’s been on a tear for as long as you want to go back in time. Riding a T2-T8-T12-T2-4th heater upon arrival.Ending a five-year hiatus at Mayakoba since a T23 in his debut. He’s been on a tear for as long as you want to go back in time. Riding a T2-T8-T12-T2-4th heater upon arrival.
Notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include defending champion Brendon Todd, 2016 champion Pat Perez, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Joaquin Niemann.
The PGA TOUR hasn’t held a competition contributing to the FedExCup or with official earnings in December since 1973. In what was known as the Walt Disney World Golf Classic and in its third edition – all in December – it concluded on Dec. 1 just as the first two had, with Jack Nicklaus as champion. (The tournament then evolved into a perennial stop in October or November until its run ended in 2012 as the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.)
While wholesale rescheduling and other adjustments guided the return of golf since June of this year, the Hero World Challenge wasn’t saved. Originally scheduled to be contested this week, it was officially canceled in October. The upside is that a few of the golfers who may have pegged it in the Bahamas were not forced into a choice. Additionally, the winner at Mayakoba will earn exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship in 2021 (and probably the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational once the Official World Golf Ranking’s strength-of-field rating is determined late this week). He’ll also be the last qualifier into the Sentry Tournament of Champions when that tournament reopens this season on Jan. 7-10.
El Camaleón consistently has favored the golfer who finds the fairway off the tee, not as a rule but by profile. It’s not a coincidence that needle-threaders like Fred Funk (2007), Brian Gay (2008), Mark Wilson (2009), John Huh (2012), Graeme McDowell (2015) and Matt Kuchar (2018) preceded Todd, a sharpshooter in his own right. In fact, it’s the entirety of the ball-striker’s toolbox that’s rewarded throughout the picturesque Greg Norman design on the Riviera Maya.
At just 7,017 yards, El Camaleón is a track for all. Consider that Todd ranked 79th of 82 in driving distance here last year. (Because ShotLink is not utilized, only the par-5 fifth and 13th holes measure drives for statistical purposes. No. 7 is the third of the three par 5s on the par 71.) However, he split one more fairway per round than the field average and ranked third in greens in regulation, T8 in putts per GIR and T4 in scrambling.
Todd also capitalized on what annually is a set of the easiest par 3s on any course that hosts the PGA TOUR. He played the quartet in bogey-free 7-under to rank T2. He also co-ed the field in par-4 scoring, thus softening the bite of where El Camaleón challenges. Meanwhile, with no changes to the layout since last year, those returning will be reacquainted with the consistency of paspalum greens running up to 11 feet on the Stimpmeter. Lush primary rough at two inches will factor into a few decisions on club selection, thus lifting course management as a quiet prerequisite.
Last year’s field averaged 70.087. That’s both in line with its history and a fair target this week. Just as severe weather banged Thursday’s scheduled first round before a single shot could be struck a year ago, similarly inclement conditions are all but guaranteed to impact play this Thursday. The threat extends in earnest through Saturday before it tapers. The energy is not associated with a tropical disturbance, so wind should not be an issue. Time will tell if the tournament will require a Monday finish like last year, but with nowhere to compete next week, there are worst things than spending another night in paradise during the holiday season, especially in 2020.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY/MONDAY (post-Mayakoba): Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
