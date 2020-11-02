-
Power Rankings: Vivint Houston Open
November 02, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch this week at the Vivint Houston Open. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
There’s nothing wrong with your circadian rhythm. It’s November and we’re no longer saving daylight, yet the Vivint Houston Open and the Masters are lined up over the next fortnight. So, what gives?
It’s a familiar pairing. Beginning with the first year of the FedExCup (2007) and extending through 2018 (with an exception in 2013), the consecutive contests were cornerstones of early spring. Houston shifted to the fall in 2019 and the 2020 Masters was bumped to autumn due to the pandemic. So, like a force that reunites old neighbors, and with a change of seasons – literally and figuratively – the two connect once more.
What has been planned all along is the move to Memorial Park Golf Course within five miles west of downtown Houston. Scroll past the projected contenders for details on the return to this exciting host course, the construct of the field and more.
POWER RANKINGS: VIVINT HOUSTON OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Erik van RooyenThird start as a TOUR member. Placed T23 at Winged Foot with a balanced attack, and then went T6-T17 in the U.K. The 30-year-old has proven to be slump-proof.Third start as a TOUR member. Placed T23 at Winged Foot with a balanced attack, and then went T6-T17 in the U.K. The 30-year-old has proven to be slump-proof. 14 Martin LairdReturned late after play resumed due to surgery (torn meniscus) in his left knee in June, but he made it count with a win at the Shriners. The long-hitting ball-striker has rested since.Returned late after play resumed due to surgery (torn meniscus) in his left knee in June, but he made it count with a win at the Shriners. The long-hitting ball-striker has rested since. 13 James HahnThree starts this season and a TOUR-best three top 10s. Currently seventh in both fairways hit and greens in regulation, T21 in proximity and 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.Three starts this season and a TOUR-best three top 10s. Currently seventh in both fairways hit and greens in regulation, T21 in proximity and 14th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 12 Lee WestwoodThe 47-year-old renewed membership for the first time since 2014-15. It’s sensible in a “super season” and he’s playing well. Since the restart, he’s 9-for-9 worldwide with six top 20s.The 47-year-old renewed membership for the first time since 2014-15. It’s sensible in a “super season” and he’s playing well. Since the restart, he’s 9-for-9 worldwide with six top 20s. 11 Denny McCarthyPreserving profile as a phenomenal putter while tightening his tee-to-green game. Finished T4 at the Bermuda Championship where he ranked T2 in fairways hit an fourth in GIR.Preserving profile as a phenomenal putter while tightening his tee-to-green game. Finished T4 at the Bermuda Championship where he ranked T2 in fairways hit an fourth in GIR. 10 Viktor HovlandSince play resumed, the 23-year-old is 14-for-14 with nine top 25s, including a pair of top 15s to open 2020-21. Sits 22nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green at T10 in par-5 scoring.Since play resumed, the 23-year-old is 14-for-14 with nine top 25s, including a pair of top 15s to open 2020-21. Sits 22nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green at T10 in par-5 scoring. 9 Lanto GriffinIf he was going to get rattled, it’d have happened by now, so the first-time defending champion will be just fine. Being 32 years old doesn’t hurt, nor does a T7-T11 burst upon arrival.If he was going to get rattled, it’d have happened by now, so the first-time defending champion will be just fine. Being 32 years old doesn’t hurt, nor does a T7-T11 burst upon arrival. 8 Wyndham ClarkFresh off his first real whiff of a title at this level. Obviously still learning to close, the playoff victim in Bermuda also threatened at the Shriners before fading. In due time…Fresh off his first real whiff of a title at this level. Obviously still learning to close, the playoff victim in Bermuda also threatened at the Shriners before fading. In due time… 7 Stewart CinkInvaluable chemistry with son, Reagan, on the bag yielded a T4 in Bermuda, but the 47-year-old dad co-led the field in GIR and ranked T2 in par-3 scoring in challenging winds.Invaluable chemistry with son, Reagan, on the bag yielded a T4 in Bermuda, but the 47-year-old dad co-led the field in GIR and ranked T2 in par-3 scoring in challenging winds. 6 Scottie SchefflerFinally eliminated residual doubt over the impact of contracting COVID-19 (before the U.S. Open) with a T17 at Sherwood where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.Finally eliminated residual doubt over the impact of contracting COVID-19 (before the U.S. Open) with a T17 at Sherwood where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. 5 Doc RedmanWith two T3s and a T4 in his last six starts, he’s getting more comfortable in contention. Fulfilling high expectations as a ball-striker, but he’s also 10th on the PGA TOUR in scrambling.With two T3s and a T4 in his last six starts, he’s getting more comfortable in contention. Fulfilling high expectations as a ball-striker, but he’s also 10th on the PGA TOUR in scrambling. 4 Russell HenleyOff to a blazing start and with a T3 (CJ CUP) and a T4 (ZOZO) in his last two starts, but it’s an extension of how he concluded last season. Sits eighth in both GIR and scrambling.Off to a blazing start and with a T3 (CJ CUP) and a T4 (ZOZO) in his last two starts, but it’s an extension of how he concluded last season. Sits eighth in both GIR and scrambling. 3 Tony FinauCOVID-19 didn’t slow him down at Sherwood where he finished T11 while ranking T2 in greens in regulation and T4 in par-5 scoring. Six top-15 finishes in his last nine starts.COVID-19 didn’t slow him down at Sherwood where he finished T11 while ranking T2 in greens in regulation and T4 in par-5 scoring. Six top-15 finishes in his last nine starts. 2 Tyrrell HattonAmong the dazzlers in the field. Chased emotional title at Wentworth with a T3 at Shadow Creek. Three wins and a pair of T3s among eight top 10s worldwide in last 12 months.Among the dazzlers in the field. Chased emotional title at Wentworth with a T3 at Shadow Creek. Three wins and a pair of T3s among eight top 10s worldwide in last 12 months. 1 Dustin JohnsonFirst start on U.S. soil in November since 2008. COVID-19 sidelined him since a T6 at the U.S. Open. The FedExCup champion capped last season by going T12-T2-Win-P2-Win.First start on U.S. soil in November since 2008. COVID-19 sidelined him since a T6 at the U.S. Open. The FedExCup champion capped last season by going T12-T2-Win-P2-Win.
Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Francesco Molinari will be reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider with other notables.
Memorial Park hosted this tournament in 1947 and from 1951-1963, so it’s not new to the PGA TOUR. However, how it presents this week is entirely different to when Bob Charles was the last to prevail on the property.
This marks the TOUR debut of a Tom Doak redesign (2019) and it doesn’t disappoint. There are five par 3s and five par 5s on the par 72. If that sounds familiar, Sherwood Country Club, the recent host of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, stages the same array. Unlike tony, 7,073-yard Sherwood, Memorial Park is a municipal track and it can stretch to 7,432 yards. The longest hole is the 625-yard, par-5 eighth. The longest par 3 is the 237-yard 11th, but the hardest hole might prove to be the par-4 finisher that tips at 503 yards.
Doak employed the advice of Brooks Koepka, who encouraged the architect to pare down to fewer than two dozen sand bunkers. As a result, MiniVerde bermudagrass greens are protected by Doak’s imaginative undulations, grassy collection areas and a Stimpmeter measurement upwards of 12 feet.
With unfamiliar greens, finding the shortest grass off the tee will matter. Primary rough in excess of two inches walls the fairways, while greens averaging 7,000 square feet will require precision on approach due to the humps, hills and sections of potential hole locations. Ball-strikers with length have an advantage but, and as always, unpredictable hot putters never should be ruled out.
Due to the shift from mid-October to early November, the field is down 12 to 132. As of Monday afternoon, 36 are scheduled to compete in next week’s Masters as well. Unlike when the Golf Club of Houston was prepped to imitate components of the challenge at Augusta National, comparisons to Memorial Park will be unintentional due to the coincidental timing of the tournaments.
Fabulous conditions are expected throughout the Vivint Houston Open with high temperatures in the upper 70s every day. Breezes out of an easterly direction will be moderate at worst. Rain is not forecast.
