-
-
Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
-
October 12, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Features
THE CJ CUP moves to Shadow Creek in 2020
To steal from the familiar slogan, when the PGA TOUR lands in Vegas, it stays in Vegas. At least this year.
Because the annual excursion to Asia was canceled due to the pandemic, the TOUR is setting up shop for a second consecutive week in the Entertainment Capital of the World instead of South Korea.
THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK is the fourth edition of the fledgling tournament with 78 golfers and no cut. As its eponymous name instructs, the substitute stage is none other than Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, and it’s a treat.
For some detail on the host course, what some will find in the dirt and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RELATED: Inside the Field | Five things to know about Shadow Creek
POWER RANKINGS: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Matthew FitzpatrickDialed in his irons at the BMW PGA Championship and paid off the work with typically brilliant putting to finish T7. Four top 10s worldwide in the last three months.Dialed in his irons at the BMW PGA Championship and paid off the work with typically brilliant putting to finish T7. Four top 10s worldwide in the last three months.
14 Daniel BergerAmong the best performers of 2020. Since play resumed four months ago, he has a win among four podium finishes. Finished 2019-20 slotted 15th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Among the best performers of 2020. Since play resumed four months ago, he has a win among four podium finishes. Finished 2019-20 slotted 15th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
13 Sergio GarciaA closing 73 at TPC Summerlin dropped him 24 spots and into a pedestrian T43, but lest it be forgotten that he was a tee-to-green surgeon en route to victory at the Sanderson Farms.
A closing 73 at TPC Summerlin dropped him 24 spots and into a pedestrian T43, but lest it be forgotten that he was a tee-to-green surgeon en route to victory at the Sanderson Farms.
12 Patrick CantlayHe’s the latest to stumble on a Sunday as a 54-hole (co-)leader, but he still managed a T8 at the Shriners. It proved that his game is just fine after the slightest of tapers this summer.
He’s the latest to stumble on a Sunday as a 54-hole (co-)leader, but he still managed a T8 at the Shriners. It proved that his game is just fine after the slightest of tapers this summer.
11 Tony FinauWas in the Power Rankings for the Shriners before testing positive for COVID-19, so he’s even more rested. A frequent and recent contender with five top 10s in his last eight starts.
Was in the Power Rankings for the Shriners before testing positive for COVID-19, so he’s even more rested. A frequent and recent contender with five top 10s in his last eight starts.
10 Tommy FleetwoodThe hirsute Englishman teased in advance of the U.S. Open (MC) with a T3 in Portugal, and then returned to his home circuit for a P2 in Scotland and a T13 at Wentworth.
The hirsute Englishman teased in advance of the U.S. Open (MC) with a T3 in Portugal, and then returned to his home circuit for a P2 in Scotland and a T13 at Wentworth.
9 Louis OosthuizenWhile he backdoored a T19 at the Shriners with a field-low 64 on Sunday, his form has been solid for two months. Solo third at Winged Foot highlights five top 25s in six starts.
While he backdoored a T19 at the Shriners with a field-low 64 on Sunday, his form has been solid for two months. Solo third at Winged Foot highlights five top 25s in six starts.
8 Viktor HovlandSetup favors his profile as a tee-to-green tactician. Steady since the restart with a T13 in his last appearance at Winged Foot where he ranked T3 in both fairways and greens hit.
Setup favors his profile as a tee-to-green tactician. Steady since the restart with a T13 in his last appearance at Winged Foot where he ranked T3 in both fairways and greens hit.
7 Tyrrell HattonIf there’s a worry, it’s the letdown following his win at the BMW PGA Championship because it meant to much to him. Three wins in last 11 months. Went T25-T16-7th in the Playoffs.
If there’s a worry, it’s the letdown following his win at the BMW PGA Championship because it meant to much to him. Three wins in last 11 months. Went T25-T16-7th in the Playoffs.
6 Jon RahmJust passed the one-year anniversary of his first of four wins during that span. Last prevailed at Olympia Fields – who could forget that ending? Went on to finish fourth in the FedExCup.
Just passed the one-year anniversary of his first of four wins during that span. Last prevailed at Olympia Fields – who could forget that ending? Went on to finish fourth in the FedExCup.
5 Rory McIlroyIn two starts as a father, he placed T8 both times, the latter of which at Winged Foot where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and ranked T3 in GIR and T2 in par-5 scoring.
In two starts as a father, he placed T8 both times, the latter of which at Winged Foot where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and ranked T3 in GIR and T2 in par-5 scoring.
4 Justin ThomasOne way to JT-proof a tournament is to relocate it. The two-time winner at Nine Bridges defends this week. Two wins since also occurred in no-cut invites (Sentry TOC, WGC-St. Jude).
One way to JT-proof a tournament is to relocate it. The two-time winner at Nine Bridges defends this week. Two wins since also occurred in no-cut invites (Sentry TOC, WGC-St. Jude).
3 Xander SchauffeleHe continues to play up to the competition. Solo fifth at Winged Foot was his fourth top 10 in as many U.S. Open starts and seventh top 10 in majors. T2 previously at East Lake.
He continues to play up to the competition. Solo fifth at Winged Foot was his fourth top 10 in as many U.S. Open starts and seventh top 10 in majors. T2 previously at East Lake.
2 Matthew WolffOnly Bryson DeChambeau (U.S. Open) and Martin Laird (Shriners) have edged him this season. Wolff’s ball-striking has been sublime and he went 64-for-65 inside 10 feet at TPC Summerlin.
Only Bryson DeChambeau (U.S. Open) and Martin Laird (Shriners) have edged him this season. Wolff’s ball-striking has been sublime and he went 64-for-65 inside 10 feet at TPC Summerlin.
1 Dustin JohnsonNow more than a month removed from winning the FedExCup and concluding 2019-20 by going T2-Win-P2-Win, the world No. 1 is rested since a T6 at the U.S. Open.
Now more than a month removed from winning the FedExCup and concluding 2019-20 by going T2-Win-P2-Win, the world No. 1 is rested since a T6 at the U.S. Open.
Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Our lasting images of Shadow Creek in the mainstream date back to Thanksgiving weekend of 2018 when Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in the dark in Capital One’s The Match. The lasting imagery of the course excites the senses. Tom Fazio did more with flat desert than should be humanly possible when he designed the track in 1989. He returned in 2008 for a whole-scale renovation.
Shadow Creek is a stock par 72. It’ll tip at a respectful 7,527 yards and closes 5-3-5, a natural embodiment of the risk-and-reward experience of the city to the south. Bermudagrass that blankets everything but the greens is overseeded with rye. The four-inch primary rough will help frame the visuals.
Bentgrass greens that are almost average in size have enough undulation to take seriously. They’ll run out to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, which is the bull’s-eye of TOUR standards.
The notion of not finding one’s game at a specific course does not apply to Shadow Creek. It’s likely that notables who have been out of form will connect with the kind of scoring that led them to be a notable in the first place.
In addition to the promise of 72 holes, unfamiliar settings reward proper preparation and ball-striking. Unpredictably hot putters notwithstanding, the greens are equalizers because of the absence of experience in knowing where to leave approaches and the nuance of the uneven surfaces. As a result, course management will rise as a premium over four days.
Furthermore, the weather will be perfect. Nothing but sunshine with daytime highs right around 90 degrees is expected. Any wind will blow in from the north and east with the strongest push midday on Thursday.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.