Power Rankings: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Henrik Stenson, Will Gordon, Patrick Rodgers and 2018 champion Brice Garnett will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.

Corales sits on the western coast of the Dominican Republic. Because of its exposure to wind, fairways and greens are expansive across the stock par 72 that stretches 7,666 yards. Although this is hurricane season and exactly on the opposite end of the calendar, the weather will resemble when the first two editions of the tournament were contested in late March. Prevailing winds from a generally easterly direction will be steady but not punishing. Passing showers can’t be ruled out but sunshine will dominate and contribute to daytime highs in the upper 80s.

Because the test tee to green is relatively benign, it’s probable that a putting contest will determine that champion for the third time in as many editions. Brice Garnett paced his field in putts per GIR en route to the inaugural title, as did the 2019 champ, Graeme McDowell. Both also led their respective fields in putting: birdies-or-better. (ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament, Strokes Gained data is not collected.)

G-Mac’s path to the victory also showcased how wild it can get at Corales. His opening 73 was the highest first round by any winner in all of 2018-19, and he still won outright (by one) at 18-under 270.

The secondary objective is the first in execution; that is, to pile up scoring opportunities to set up the par breakers. The Supreme paspalum greens max at 11-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, but undulations everywhere serve as defense. This elevates the ability to hit it close. Of course, more broadly, hitting greens in regulation will ease the pressure off average putters.

After debuting with a scoring average of 71.499 in 2018, the 2019 field improved to the tune of 71.074. A considerable chunk of the reason why is found at The Devil’s Elbow consisting of the par-4 16th, the par-3 17th and the par-4 18th holes. The first field averaged 0.368 strokes over par for the week, but with some experience logged, the scoring average improved to just 0.103 strokes over par the last time. Garnett played the trio in even par; McDowell scored 1-over.

In addition to the full allocation of FedExCup points up for grabs, the winner will earn an exemption into the 2021 Masters.

