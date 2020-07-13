-
-
Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
-
July 13, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau is one to watch this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)
At the same time that the PGA TOUR matches the record for shortest road trip between consecutive tournaments, it presents what has been a familiar event since the Bicentennial.
Just like last week's Workday Charity Open, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide has been contested on only one course throughout its history. And while it was fun to fill the recent hiatus with an all-time Power Rankings at Muirfield Village Golf Club, nothing beats real-time competition, especially given the fact that the No. 1 is back in action.
As of midday Monday, 89 who teed it up at the Workday hung around for the nightcap of this "Dublin-header" in central Ohio. For a review of how Muirfield Village played last week in comparison to last year's Memorial, what this week's field should expect and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RELATED: Featured Groups | The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: THE MEMORIAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Hideki MatsuyamaLed the Workday in total driving and greens hit, and ranked fourth in proximity, but he settled for a T22 due to poor putting. Debuted at Memorial with a win in 2014; three top 15s since.Led the Workday in total driving and greens hit, and ranked fourth in proximity, but he settled for a T22 due to poor putting. Debuted at Memorial with a win in 2014; three top 15s since. 14 Tiger WoodsThis is his first action in front of our eyes since he and Peyton Manning teamed up at Medalist, so it's his first sanctioned start since Riviera in mid-February. Five-time Memorial champ.This is his first action in front of our eyes since he and Peyton Manning teamed up at Medalist, so it's his first sanctioned start since Riviera in mid-February. Five-time Memorial champ. 13 Jon RahmYou never can accuse the Spaniard of letting up. Finished just T27 at the Workday, but his final-round 64 was the field low. Seeking consistency now in second Memorial start (MC, 2017).You never can accuse the Spaniard of letting up. Finished just T27 at the Workday, but his final-round 64 was the field low. Seeking consistency now in second Memorial start (MC, 2017). 12 Kevin StreelmanDelivered on projection at Workday with a T7. It piggybacked a runner-up finish at the Travelers, where his record is strong, and a dynamite résumé at Muirfield Village. Fourth last year.Delivered on projection at Workday with a T7. It piggybacked a runner-up finish at the Travelers, where his record is strong, and a dynamite résumé at Muirfield Village. Fourth last year. 11 Gary WoodlandAfter opening with 73 at the Workday, he authored a seriously strong attack en route to a T5. Two top 10s since play resumed. Overall at the Memorial, he's 7-for-9 with four top 25s.After opening with 73 at the Workday, he authored a seriously strong attack en route to a T5. Two top 10s since play resumed. Overall at the Memorial, he's 7-for-9 with four top 25s. 10 Xander SchauffeleFresh off a T14 at the Workday, his third top 20 of the restart; ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting. Led last year's Memorial (T14) in total driving and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.Fresh off a T14 at the Workday, his third top 20 of the restart; ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting. Led last year's Memorial (T14) in total driving and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. 9 Ian PoulterRose for a T5 at the Workday on the strength of a fantastic week with the putter. Recent form prevailed over course history given that it'd been 11 years since he pegged it at Muirfield Village.Rose for a T5 at the Workday on the strength of a fantastic week with the putter. Recent form prevailed over course history given that it'd been 11 years since he pegged it at Muirfield Village. 8 Rory McIlroyRested since a resurgent T11 at par-70 TPC River Highlands where he led the field in par-5 scoring. Now gets four par 5s at Muirfield Village where he has four top 10s and a T15 in eight trips.Rested since a resurgent T11 at par-70 TPC River Highlands where he led the field in par-5 scoring. Now gets four par 5s at Muirfield Village where he has four top 10s and a T15 in eight trips. 7 Viktor HovlandThe rookie is among the 22 in the field who's yet to rest since the restart and he's the only to go 5-for-5 (all for top 25s). No one has scored better tee to green in the last three tournaments.The rookie is among the 22 in the field who's yet to rest since the restart and he's the only to go 5-for-5 (all for top 25s). No one has scored better tee to green in the last three tournaments. 6 Webb SimpsonTwo wins, three seconds and a third in the last 12 months. Leads TOUR in converting GIR into par breakers, par-4 scoring and much, much more. Also fourth in the all-around ranking.Two wins, three seconds and a third in the last 12 months. Leads TOUR in converting GIR into par breakers, par-4 scoring and much, much more. Also fourth in the all-around ranking. 5 Patrick CantlayThe defending champion tuned up with a T7 at the Workday two weeks after a T11 at the Travelers Championship. Scoring average of 68.33 in his last 12 loops of Muirfield Village.The defending champion tuned up with a T7 at the Workday two weeks after a T11 at the Travelers Championship. Scoring average of 68.33 in his last 12 loops of Muirfield Village. 4 Dustin JohnsonTook two weeks off after winning the Travelers where he ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting. Six top 20s at the Memorial with a T8 last year.Took two weeks off after winning the Travelers where he ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting. Six top 20s at the Memorial with a T8 last year. 3 Justin ThomasThree top 10s in four events in the restart. While it's a new week, he doesn't have to wait to seek redemption on the course where he lost in a playoff on Sunday. Just hide the chainsaws.Three top 10s in four events in the restart. While it's a new week, he doesn't have to wait to seek redemption on the course where he lost in a playoff on Sunday. Just hide the chainsaws. 2 Collin MorikawaDoesn't get any better than igniting a new cuts-made streak with a statement victory, and over Justin Thomas in a playoff to boot. Morikawa paced the field in putts per GIR (T6), too. Wow.Doesn't get any better than igniting a new cuts-made streak with a statement victory, and over Justin Thomas in a playoff to boot. Morikawa paced the field in putts per GIR (T6), too. Wow. 1 Bryson DeChambeauIf Bryson DeChambeau 2020 is better than the version who won the 2018 Memorial – and he is – there's no debate who belongs in this position. He's on a T5-2nd-4th-T3-T8-T6-Win run.If Bryson DeChambeau 2020 is better than the version who won the 2018 Memorial – and he is – there's no debate who belongs in this position. He's on a T5-2nd-4th-T3-T8-T6-Win run.
Notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include 2010 champion Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.
Despite the spillover of talent from the Workday to the Memorial, the construction of each field is different. The Workday was a 157-man open, while the grouping for the 132-deep Memorial is an invitational, albeit 12 stronger than originally scheduled (to accommodate for playing time lost due to the pandemic). So, it probably doesn't surprise keen-eyed golf fans that the field for the Workday hit fewer than 10 percent of the welcoming fairways on average than last year's Memorial field (of 120), even with rain limiting rollout on landing areas.
As it concerned saving par, last week's scrambling percentage of 52.32 was the lowest of any course this season. That's not a full three points lower than the 2019 Memorial field (that ranked seventh-lowest in all of 2018-19), but it's an indication of overall comfort and familiarity, or lack thereof, on the 5,000-square foot targets.
Still, the Workday field checked in with a scoring average of 71.853 for the week. Last year's Memorial field landed at 72.081.
Muirfield Village is a stock par 72 on which par is a decent score when the wind blows, which it did for a good portion of the 2019 Memorial. However, whoever claims this week's title, the three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption and the three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship, will have begun the tournament eyeing double digits under par.
Each of the last seven champions have completed 72 holes no worse than 12-under 276. Inclement weather cannot be ruled out during any round, which means that rain will fall, and wind won't be an issue, so scoring will remain low.
It's probably a stretch to consider 19-under 269 repeating itself. That was the aggregate posted by Workday champion Collin Morikawa and playoff victim Justin Thomas. They played the 7,456-yard track with modifications made for the substitute event.
Traditional tees and hole locations will bookend the experience on what should play as a longer test overall for the Memorial, at least in degrees. The bentgrass greens for the Workday were prepped to run 11-11.5 feet on the Stimpmeter, but the undulations seemed to contribute to what normally would be a slow pace by TOUR standards. Weather-dependent, as always, this week's speed could eclipse 13 feet, longest of any event that releases the measurement.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.