Power Rankings: Travelers Championship
June 22, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Travelers Championship
If at the conclusion of the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on March 12, you had closed your eyes and covered your ears until right now, and then took stock of your surroundings, you'd wonder what the fuss is all about. Yet, this week's Travelers Championship is the first PGA TOUR event since that hasn't been rescheduled or canceled.
The 3M Open in four weeks is the only other tournament remaining this season that hasn't budged. For the locals, for the golfers and for golf fans everywhere, each presents a taste of life as it was once familiar.
It was at last year's Travelers in which Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland made their professional debuts. It also marked the first time that the duo competed in the same event as Collin Morikawa. A year later, each is a PGA TOUR winner and in the field of 156 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Scroll past the projected contenders for additional details on the makeup of the field, the inviting host course and more.
RELATED: Featured Groups, tee times
POWER RANKINGS: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 J.T. PostonShut out in three prior trips to TPC River Highlands, but he's one of four (with Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas) with top 10s in the first two events of the restart.Shut out in three prior trips to TPC River Highlands, but he's one of four (with Daniel Berger, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas) with top 10s in the first two events of the restart.
14 Sungjae ImNot that he needed it but last week's MC (after a T10 at Colonial) gave the TOUR's leader in par breakers and red numbers two more days to rest to the shootout in Connecticut. T21 last year.
13 Marc LeishmanCelebrating the eight-year anniversary of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. Added three top 20s and a T21 in his return trips since. Has a win, a second and a third this season.
12 Joaquin NiemannIt never hurts to be at the center of converging trends. With razor-sharp irons, he returned to contention with a T5 at Harbour Town. Also placed T5 in his Travelers debut last year.
11 Paul CaseyFirst appearance since a solo 11th at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Horse for the course with a P2, a T2, two T5s and a T17. His scoring average in 20 rounds at TPC River Highlands is 67.10.
10 Abraham AncerHit all 18 of Harbour Town's tiny greens on Sunday and Simpson still thwarted Ancer's breakthrough title. Led field for the week in GIR and proximity. Placed T8 here last year.
9 Bubba WatsonEven if he hadn't displayed form for a T7 at Colonial, he'd have assumed a slot in this Power Rankings. Thrice a winner of the Travelers (2010, 2015, 2018). Also has a T2, a fourth and a T6.
8 Jon RahmWeird week at Harbour Town where he ranked T6 in GIR and led the field in average distance of putts holed (with eight conversions of at least 15 feet), but finished T33 and with a solid weekend.
7 Webb SimpsonA machine in his prime at 34 years of age. Delivered (and outlasted) on cue at Harbour Town with great putting. Leads TOUR in adjusted scoring. Three top 15s at the Travelers since 2011.
6 Brooks KoepkaHis solo seventh at Harbour Town was his first top 10 anywhere since the 2019 TOUR Championship. Led the field in the all-around ranking. He's 4-for-4 with two top 20s at the Travelers.
5 Rory McIlroyOff to a slow restart despite six red numbers in eight rounds, but he has two top 20s in as many appearances with a scoring average of 67.88 at TPC River Highlands.
4 Patrick CantlaySat out the first two events of the restart. T15 in each of the last two editions of the Travelers Championship. His 60 as a 19-year-old here in 2011 was the course record at the time.
3 Justin RoseHe hasn't appeared since 2013, but the Brit once was a staple at TPC River Highlands, and a reliable one at that. Logged a solo third, a pair of T9s and another two top 20s. T3-T14 in the restart.
2 Bryson DeChambeauHe's connected five top 10s going back to the Genesis. Currently No. 2 on TOUR in the all-around. Progressively improving results in four Travelers, punctuated with a T8 last year.
1 Justin ThomasReturned with a T10 at Colonial and a T8 at Harbour Town despite one over-par round on each course. Same experience in previous start at Chapultepec (T6). T3 at the Travelers in 2016.
Defending champion Chez Reavie will be reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider with 2017 winner Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Jason Day and other notables.
OK, so not everything with respect to the competition of the Travelers Championship is exactly the same. For one, the field reserved room for only two open qualifiers instead of the usual four. This is one of the modifications made for all six of the remaining opens due to the reduction of playing time for the Korn Ferry Tour graduates in 2019-20.
Another staple of the construction of the field also has been affected by a ripple of the impact of the pandemic. Whereas TPC River Highlands has served as a timely backdrop for recently turned professionals right out of college, the option for college seniors to stay another year has sharpened the focus on just the two who will be making their PGA TOUR debuts as pros this week. Sahith Theegala and Peter Kuest launch a promised fortnight of action as each is committed to next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic as well.
Theegala was the National Player of the Year. The Pepperdine product rose to as high as No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He made his TOUR debut as the winner of the Collegiate Showcase ahead of the 2017 Genesis Invitational. Kuest, a 10-time winner at BYU, was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-American. He's never appeared in sanctioned competition.
TPC River Highlands is as welcoming site and predictable test as it gets. While there are no fans this year – another deviation from the norm – the stock par 70 tipping at just 6,841 yards encourages the kind of aggressive thinking that they'd love. Last year's scoring average of 69.724 aligned with all editions in recent memory. Chez Reavie's 17-under 263 en route to victory matched Bubba Watson's aggregate the previous year.
Despite the absence of overall length and existence of four-inch primary rough, accuracy off the tee isn't a prerequisite to contend. The objective is the classic combination of hitting greens and sinking putts on the Poa annua surfaces. Scrambling is the separator on targets averaging just 5,000 square feet.
Reavie ranked T7 in GIR (at 75 percent), but he led his field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He's always among the leaders in fairways hit, but he still needs his putter to pay off the precision. Case in point, he slotted 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting and second in scrambling. As is the case with many winners on most courses, he also led the field in par-4 scoring.
The likelihood of rain early in the week could restrict the greens from reaching 12 feet on the Stimpmeter as prepared, but the course will dry out over the first three days of competition. The threat of another system doesn't return until the weekend. Daytime temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Winds will remain light until the energy intensifies.
