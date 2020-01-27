-
Power Rankings: Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 27, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas has won three of his last seven starts heading into this week. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
OK, boomer. If you haven't already, get over it.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open isn't for everyone, but it's not the most-attended golf tournament on the planet by accident. Part Wrigley Field bleachers, part music fest, part spring break and all things green, it's an event to see and at which to be seen. Just as importantly, all of the 132 golfers in the field either know what to expect or can't wait to experience it. They commit by choice.
The vibe is so healthy that when the golf is done for the day and the sky over Valley of the Sun turns dark, it can feel like just as many people are entering the grounds around TPC Scottsdale as are headed out. With no changes to the Stadium Course and with exceptional weather guaranteed throughout the tournament, the Greatest Show on Grass will live up to its billing.
Scroll past the projected contenders for how the course plays, Rickie Fowler's formula for finally connecting for victory here last year, and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Brendan SteeleThe runner-up at Waialae gets one more week of the benefit of the doubt given his phenomenal record at TPC Scottsdale where he went 8-for-8 with three top-six finishes from 2011-2018.The runner-up at Waialae gets one more week of the benefit of the doubt given his phenomenal record at TPC Scottsdale where he went 8-for-8 with three top-six finishes from 2011-2018. 14 Byeong Hun AnIt's been a rough-and-tumble fortnight for the 28-year-old, but TPC Scottsdale is a soft landing. Still avenging his sixth-place fade in 2017, but he's added a T23 (2018) and a T20 (2019).It's been a rough-and-tumble fortnight for the 28-year-old, but TPC Scottsdale is a soft landing. Still avenging his sixth-place fade in 2017, but he's added a T23 (2018) and a T20 (2019). 13 Sungjae ImPlaced T7 with four sub-70s in debut last year despite ranking just T56 in putting: birdies-or-better. It's because he was T2 in bogey avoidance. Whatever it takes. Twelfth in adjusted scoring.Placed T7 with four sub-70s in debut last year despite ranking just T56 in putting: birdies-or-better. It's because he was T2 in bogey avoidance. Whatever it takes. Twelfth in adjusted scoring. 12 Xander SchauffeleIt's been 20 months since he missed consecutive cuts, and he's 2-for-2 at TPC Scottsdale with a T17 (2018) and a T10 (2019), so confidence remains high for him to contend.It's been 20 months since he missed consecutive cuts, and he's 2-for-2 at TPC Scottsdale with a T17 (2018) and a T10 (2019), so confidence remains high for him to contend. 11 Collin MorikawaThe 22-year-old debutant will feel at home in this atmosphere. As it has in almost all of his previous starts since turning pro, his tee-to-green game also will play at TPC Scottsdale.The 22-year-old debutant will feel at home in this atmosphere. As it has in almost all of his previous starts since turning pro, his tee-to-green game also will play at TPC Scottsdale. 10 Bubba WatsonHasn't missed an edition since first qualifying in 2017. With a pair of T2s and another three top-10s among eight top-25s, all that's missing is a title. Fresh off a resurgent T6 at the Farmers.Hasn't missed an edition since first qualifying in 2017. With a pair of T2s and another three top-10s among eight top-25s, all that's missing is a title. Fresh off a resurgent T6 at the Farmers. 9 Branden GraceRunner-up in his first appearance last year and led the field in par-3 and par-5 scoring. Recently completed his homeland slam with victory at the South African Open.Runner-up in his first appearance last year and led the field in par-3 and par-5 scoring. Recently completed his homeland slam with victory at the South African Open. 8 Matt KucharRebounded from missing cut in title defense at Waialae with victory in Singapore. Now descends on TPC Scottsdale where he's perfect in seven trips since 2009 with T9-T5-T4 in the last three.Rebounded from missing cut in title defense at Waialae with victory in Singapore. Now descends on TPC Scottsdale where he's perfect in seven trips since 2009 with T9-T5-T4 in the last three. 7 Gary WoodlandAmong the throng of notable victims at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he opened the month with a T7 at Kapalua. Backed up his title at TPC Scottsdale in 2018 with a T7 last year.Among the throng of notable victims at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he opened the month with a T7 at Kapalua. Backed up his title at TPC Scottsdale in 2018 with a T7 last year. 6 Brandt SnedekerAdded his second third-place finish at Torrey Pines to go with two wins and two seconds. Opened 2020 with a T12 at Waialae. Since 2010 at TPC Scottsdale, he's 9-for-9 with three top-10s.Added his second third-place finish at Torrey Pines to go with two wins and two seconds. Opened 2020 with a T12 at Waialae. Since 2010 at TPC Scottsdale, he's 9-for-9 with three top-10s. 5 Webb SimpsonHis P2 here in 2017 was the last of five straight top-15s; added a T20 last year. Arrives with 16 consecutive cuts made, six of which went for a top-five. Solo third at Waialae in last start.His P2 here in 2017 was the last of five straight top-15s; added a T20 last year. Arrives with 16 consecutive cuts made, six of which went for a top-five. Solo third at Waialae in last start. 4 Rickie FowlerA closing 74 last year reflected tougher scoring conditions, and a W is a W. He got the monkey off his back. He loves this place and this place loves him. Opened 2020 by going T5-T10.A closing 74 last year reflected tougher scoring conditions, and a W is a W. He got the monkey off his back. He loves this place and this place loves him. Opened 2020 by going T5-T10. 3 Justin ThomasSince joining the PGA TOUR in 2014-15, he hasn't missed an edition of the WMPO, but it wasn't until last year when broke into the top 15 with a solo third. Three wins in last seven starts.Since joining the PGA TOUR in 2014-15, he hasn't missed an edition of the WMPO, but it wasn't until last year when broke into the top 15 with a solo third. Three wins in last seven starts. 2 Hideki MatsuyamaWhat's not to love? He's a two-time winner (2016, 2017) who also finished T4 in 2014 and T2 in 2015. His scoring average in 21 rounds is 67.67. All but one of those numbers is red.What's not to love? He's a two-time winner (2016, 2017) who also finished T4 in 2014 and T2 in 2015. His scoring average in 21 rounds is 67.67. All but one of those numbers is red. 1 Jon RahmDidn't convert on the result that he wanted at Torrey Pines, but he still finished second. The ASU product is 4-for-4 at the WMPO with a scoring average of 68.25 and a finish no worse than T16.Didn't convert on the result that he wanted at Torrey Pines, but he still finished second. The ASU product is 4-for-4 at the WMPO with a scoring average of 68.25 and a finish no worse than T16.
Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and two-time champion J.B. Holmes (2006, 2008) will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
That Fowler is the defending champion pretty much bottles everything you need to know about the tournament into one player. Talented, popular, good-looking and, above everything else, thoughtful. In fact, when he broke down after losing the playoff to Hideki Matsuyama in 2016, his emotional reaction reminded everyone that there's much more at stake on-site than remembering when the next show begins at the Birds Nest.
As noted at the top, the first element to success at TPC Scottsdale is acceptance. The buzz around the property blends into the background like a conversation on the other end of the room at a party. Then, of course, the 16th hole, a/k/a "The Coliseum", is an event in and of itself. The entirely surrounded par 3 measures just 163 yards, but it's unique to every other hole on the PGA TOUR and every golfer hopes to have four swings off the tee; again, by choice.
On the whole, TPC Scottsdale is a straightforward test and it's as fun as it is fair. With TifEagle bermuda greens averaging over 7,000 square feet, an aggressive approach is encouraged off the tee and into most targets. While distance presents as more valuable than accuracy, Fowler ranked T3 in fairways hit a year ago by finding 39 of 56 and just 27th in distance of all drives. In other words, he was long enough and straighter than most, so that should define the champion.
Of course, the work isn’t done there. Fowler paid off his tee ball by finishing T13 in greens in regulation and first in converting those chances into par breakers. He also paced the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Greens are prepped to run 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.
This is the sixth edition of Tom Weiskopf's redesign of the Stadium Course. As he predicted before its debut, every champion has landed from 14-under (Matsuyama, 2016) through 18-under-par (Gary Woodland, 2018). With no modifications since last year, the par-71 measuring 7,261 yards simply is a year older, so there's no reason to expect a different result this week.
