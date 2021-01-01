JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Waited until the final event of the LOCALiQ Series season to post his first top-10. Stumbled out of the gate, shooting an opening-round, 1-over 73 at TPC Sugarloaf then reeled off rounds of 65-70-68 to finish at 12-under, two shots behind winner David Pastore.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Finished T8 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course to avoid a playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Banco del Pacifico Open: Closing rounds of 66-69 led to a T8 in late-June at Quito Tennis and GC, five shots out of the Conner Godsey-Drew Nesbitt playoff that Godsey won.
-
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Had an interesting week in Bucaramanga, Colombia, opening with a 4-under 67 that left him three off the lead through 18 holes. Stumbled to a 4-over 75 in the second round but recovered with a 70-65 finish that moved him into a T5 with Ryann Ree and Juan Carlos Benitez, four strokes shy of champion Sam Stevens.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 17th on the points list.
-
LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Waited until the final event of the LOCALiQ Series season to post his first top-10. Stumbled out of the gate, shooting an opening-round, 1-over 73 at TPC Sugarloaf then reeled off rounds of 65-70-68 to finish at 12-under, two shots behind winner David Pastore.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Finished T8 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course to avoid a playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018, a team that included PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Jeremy Gandon (Kansas State) and current PGA TOUR members Victor Hovland and Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) and Doug Ghim (Texas).
- Was a 2018 All American Honorable Mention.
- Won the 2019 Northeast Amateur, edging out Stewart Hagestad and Scott Stevens.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020