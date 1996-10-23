×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Lee Detmer
Lee Detmer

Lee Detmer

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
Wake Forest University 2019, Economics
College
Washington, D.C.
Birthplace
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
Wake Forest University 2019, Economics
College
Washington, D.C.
Birthplace
60
Points Rank
2,139
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.42
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Lee Detmer
Lee Detmer
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Lee Detmer

Full Name

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

October 23, 1996

Birthday

24

AGE

Washington, D.C.

Birthplace

Washington, D.C.

Residence

Single

Family

Wake Forest University 2019, Economics

College

2019

Turned Pro

$2,139

Career Earnings

Washington, DC, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Fly fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making six cuts. Finished the season 53rd on the points list.

2019 Season

Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend six times and registering two top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 52 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • GolfBC Championship: Opened and closed with 67s at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC in mid-June to T9 with five others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-CANADA: Played each round at Crown Isle Resort under par, opening with back-to-back 69s to eventually finish the week T11 to earn an exemption through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was an all-conference ice hockey player in high school at St. Albans School.
  • Bother, Julian, plays college hockey at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019