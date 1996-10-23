|
Lee Detmer
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
October 23, 1996
Birthday
24
AGE
Washington, D.C.
Birthplace
Washington, D.C.
Residence
Single
Family
Wake Forest University 2019, Economics
College
2019
Turned Pro
$2,139
Career Earnings
Washington, DC, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making six cuts. Finished the season 53rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend six times and registering two top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 52 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE