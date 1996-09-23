|
Stanton Schorr
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
September 23, 1996
Birthday
24
AGE
Columbus, Georgia
Birthplace
Macon, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Mercer University 2019, Finance
College
$1,247
Career Earnings
Columbus, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 58th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played his first full season as a professional, finishing 106th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit after making four cuts in 11 appearances. Had one top-25 during the year.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE