United StatesUnited States
146
Points Rank
551
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.40
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

United StatesUnited States
Stanton Schorr

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

September 23, 1996

Birthday

24

AGE

Columbus, Georgia

Birthplace

Macon, Georgia

Residence

Single

Family

Mercer University 2019, Finance

College

$1,247

Career Earnings

Columbus, GA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Loves the organization YoungLife, focusing on caring for kids and sharing his Christian beliefs. Spent all four years in college as a volunteer leader and wants to be a part of the organization as long as he lives.
  • Sister, Gigi, plays college soccer at the University of Alabama.
  • Favorite place to visit is Lake Martin in Alabama.
  • Enjoys fishing and playing guitar.
  • Brother, Ben, a catcher committed to play baseball at Auburn University.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 58th on the points list.

  • Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Closed with a final-round 67 at The GC of Georgia to T9 with seven others.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Earned one of the last two exempt positions for the first half of the Forme Tour season by finish T13 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March. Made birdie to secure his place on the first extra hole against David Tepe and Austin Squires, who both parred.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T18 with three others at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.

2019 Season

Played his first full season as a professional, finishing 106th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit after making four cuts in 11 appearances. Had one top-25 during the year.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Set himself up nicely once his college golf career ended, shooting a 66-70 final 36 holes that led to a third-place finish at Mission Inn Club and Resort to earn full Mackenzie Tour status for the first half of the season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Shot 9-under to win the 89th Southeastern Amateur in 2018 at Columbus CC in Georgia.
  • Was named the Southern Conference Golfer of the Week after a third-place finish at the USF Invitational in Tampa the week after qualifying for the Mackenzie Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020